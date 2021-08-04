checkAd

NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Second-Quarter Financial Results

CFO Commentary to Be Provided in Writing Ahead of Call

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 18, at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended August 1, 2021.

The call will be webcast live (in listen-only mode) on investor.nvidia.com. The company’s prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session, which will be limited to questions from financial analysts and institutional investors.

Ahead of the call, NVIDIA will provide written commentary on its second-quarter results from its CFO. This material will be posted to investor.nvidia.com immediately after the company’s results are publicly announced at approximately 1:20 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until the company’s conference call to discuss financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market and has redefined modern computer graphics, high performance computing and artificial intelligence. The company’s pioneering work in accelerated computing and AI is reshaping trillion-dollar industries, such as transportation, healthcare and manufacturing, and fueling the growth of many others. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

