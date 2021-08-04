checkAd

Granite Awarded $64 Million Road Separation Contract in Southern California

Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded a $64 million contract for the Jurupa Road Grade Separation project by the Riverside County Transportation Department in Jurupa Valley, California. The contract award was included in Granite’s second quarter committed and awarded projects (CAP).

The scope of work includes separating Jurupa Road and the Union Pacific Railroad by constructing a grade separation and relocating existing rail spurs. As the daily vehicle traffic and train count continues to grow, the grade separation will improve community safety by mitigating traffic congestion, decreasing emergency vehicle response time, and reducing air pollution.

“We are happy to continue our long-established relationships with both the Riverside County Transportation Department and the Union Pacific Railroad,” said Granite Regional Vice President, Brad Williams. “We look forward to enhancing safety and improving the roadway conditions for community members and the driving public.”

Construction is expected to begin in August 2021 and anticipated for completion in August 2023.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

