Liberty Latin America Reports Q2 & H1 2021 Results

CEO Balan Nair commented, “Building on a strong start to the year, we continued to drive healthy subscriber additions in Q2 across both our fixed and mobile products. Fixed RGU additions of 73,000 in the quarter took our first half performance to 149,000, nearly twice the amount we added in H1 2020. In mobile, we reported a best ever quarter for the group with 118,000 subscriber additions, compared to losses in the prior year where we experienced the initial impacts of COVID-19. These results are particularly encouraging as our markets continue to be affected to varying degrees by the pandemic and are yet to fully recover.”

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) today announced its financial and operating results for the three months (“Q2”) and six months (“YTD” or “H1 2021”) ended June 30, 2021.

“There is a clear opportunity to increase penetration of fixed services across our markets, led by broadband, and during H1 we added or upgraded approximately 360,000 homes with fiber technologies, representing our highest ever six-month period of activity. I'm pleased to confirm our new target for the year of over 700,000 homes to be added or upgraded while maintaining our guidance for P&E additions as a percentage of revenue at approximately 18%. We remain committed to bringing high-speed connectivity to more customers in the region.”

“The group reported $1.2 billion in revenue, $160 million of operating income, and $464 million in Adjusted OIBDA in the second quarter. We delivered operating income growth of 178%, reported Adjusted OIBDA growth of 40%, and double-digit rebased Adjusted OIBDA growth of 10%, as our largest markets returned to pre-COVID levels, with the exception of VTR where we are stabilizing performance following a challenging period last year. In addition to a strong performance compared to the prior-year quarter, which was our weakest financially since the pandemic began, revenue and Adjusted OIBDA were also higher sequentially, evidencing continued progress.”

“Our first half cash flow from operations and Adjusted Free Cash Flow were $444 million and $93 million, respectively, representing solid growth over the prior-year period as we continue to focus on improving cash generation. During the quarter, we recommenced share repurchases under our previously announced program.”

“Our inorganic strategy is an important driver of stakeholder value and we are excited to have received the required authorizations to acquire Telefónica Costa Rica's operations, with closing to follow shortly. The transaction will create an innovative converged provider in the country. Combined with our fixed business, Cabletica, we plan to deliver added value to customers through expanded product offerings, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and outstanding customer service levels.”

“As we enter the second half of 2021, we are focused on maintaining our positive momentum through the delivery of compelling consumer propositions across our expanding fixed footprint. Our organic opportunity is bolstered by last year's acquisition of Liberty Mobile in Puerto Rico and the upcoming addition of Telefónica Costa Rica's operations, with the respective in-market combinations expected to generate significant synergies and improved full-service product suites.”

Business Highlights

C&W Caribbean & Networks: strong subscriber growth and financial results Record Q2 RGU additions; 119,000 subscribers added over the last twelve months Reported and rebased Adj. OIBDA growth of 13% and 14%, respectively



C&W Panama: continued operating & financial recovery following severe impacts of COVID-19 Q2 RGU additions of 9,000 and mobile subscriber additions of 60,000 Double-digit reported and rebased revenue and Adj. OIBDA growth



Liberty Puerto Rico: another strong quarter across both fixed and mobile operations Broadband penetration growth drove 22,000 RGU additions in Q2 Strong reported and rebased Adj. OIBDA growth of 208% and 21%, respectively



VTR: sequential stabilization; network expansion and improved service levels Subscriber base stable following challenges in H2 2020 Added >130,000 new build / upgraded homes in the quarter, nearly double Q1 activity



Cabletica: positioned to become a leading full-service operator in Costa Rica Record Q2 RGU additions of 11,000, driven by broadband Combination with Telefónica's mobile business to create compelling converged provider



LLA 2021 Financial Guidance - Update

Reconfirming P&E additions as a percentage of revenue at ~18%; including: Increasing homes passed added or upgraded to over 700,000 from ~600,000

Reconfirming our Adjusted FCF guidance of ~$200 million

Additional information, including historic quarterly revenue, adjusted OIBDA, and P&E additions under our updated reporting segments, can be found on our website at https://www.lla.com/investors.

Financial and Operating Highlights

Financial Highlights Q2 2021 Q2 2020 YoY Growth YoY Rebase Growth1 H1 2021 H1 2020 YoY Growth YoY Rebase Growth1 (USD in millions) Revenue $ 1,168 $ 849 38 % 8 % $ 2,328 $ 1,780 31 % 4 % Adjusted OIBDA2 $ 464 $ 333 40 % 10 % $ 913 $ 697 31 % 6 % Operating income (loss) $ 160 $ (206 ) 178 % $ 338 $ (98 ) 445 % Property & equipment additions $ 215 $ 153 40 % $ 367 $ 286 28 % As a percentage of revenue 18.4 % 18.1 % 15.8 % 16.1 % Adjusted FCF3 $ 35 $ 130 $ 93 $ 81 Cash provided by operating activities $ 240 $ 239 $ 444 $ 354 Cash used by investing activities $ (215 ) $ (116 ) $ (341 ) $ (263 ) Cash provided (used) by financing activities $ (30 ) $ 132 $ 303 $ 587

Operating Highlights4 Q2 2021 Q2 2020 YoY Growth YoY FX-Neutral Growth5 Total Customers 3,233,500 3,198,500 1 % Organic customer adds 18,800 20,600 Total RGUs 6,332,700 6,120,300 3 % Organic RGU adds (losses) 73,200 18,700 Broadband 24,800 46,700 Video 12,100 (15,800 ) Telephony 36,300 (12,200 ) Mobile subscribers* 4,623,900 3,309,700 40 % Organic mobile adds (losses) 117,700 (310,100 ) Fixed ARPU $ 49.66 $ 46.35 7 % 3 % Mobile ARPU* $ 19.14 $ 11.38 68 % 68 %

* Q2 2021 figures include mobile subscribers and ARPU related to operations in Puerto Rico and USVI. These operations were acquired on October 31, 2020 and therefore not included in Q2 2020 subscriber data.

Revenue Highlights

The following table presents (i) revenue of each of our segments and corporate operations for the periods indicated, and (ii) the percentage change from period-to-period on both a reported and rebased basis:

Three months ended Increase/(decrease) Six months ended Increase/(decrease) June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 % Rebased % 2021 2020 % Rebased % in millions, except % amounts C&W Caribbean & Networks $ 434.2 $ 404.9 7 8 $ 864.0 $ 856.9 1 2 C&W Panama 128.1 112.2 14 15 250.1 250.5 — — Liberty Puerto Rico 360.4 109.1 230 11 721.7 213.7 238 13 VTR 209.3 193.1 8 (6 ) 419.6 399.5 5 (7 ) Cabletica 36.3 34.6 5 13 72.5 68.3 6 14 Corporate 5.4 — N.M. N.M. 10.8 — N.M. N.M. Eliminations (5.7 ) (5.0 ) N.M. N.M. (10.8 ) (9.0 ) N.M. N.M. Total $ 1,168.0 $ 848.9 38 8 $ 2,327.9 $ 1,779.9 31 4

N.M. – Not Meaningful.

Our reported revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 increased by 38% and 31%, respectively.

Reported revenue growth in Q2 2021 and H1 2021 was driven by (1) the addition of $236 million and $476 million, respectively, from Liberty Mobile, which was acquired on October 31, 2020, (2) double-digit growth in our legacy Liberty Puerto Rico operations, (3) organic growth across C&W Caribbean & Networks and, for the three month comparison, C&W Panama, and (4) net positive foreign exchange ("FX") impacts of $19 million and $29 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by organic declines in VTR.

Q2 2021 Revenue Growth – Segment Highlights

C&W Caribbean & Networks: revenue grew on a reported and rebased basis by 7% and 8%, respectively, as markets continued to recover from the initial impacts of COVID-19. The lower reported growth was primarily driven by adverse currency movements. B2B revenue grew 6% on both a reported and rebased basis, as compared to the prior-year period. Year-over-year growth was driven by continued recovery in mobile usage and demand for data services across business customers as economic activity and mobility improved. The prior year was also negatively impacted by temporary credits provided to customers. Our subsea network contributed to year-over-year growth. Fixed residential revenue was 4% and 5% higher on a reported and rebased basis, respectively, as compared to the prior-year period. Rebased performance continued to be driven by volume growth as 119,000 RGUs, 8% of the total base, were added over the past twelve months, over half of which were broadband subscribers. Mobile revenue performance was strong in the quarter, up by 16% on a reported basis and 19% on a rebased basis, as compared to the prior-year period. The increase was driven by ARPU primarily due to the relaxing of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions in most of our markets. Inbound roaming revenue was also higher in the quarter following the relaxing of travel restrictions.



C&W Panama: revenue increased by 14% on a reported basis and 15% on a rebased basis as our operations in Panama continued to recover from the impacts COVID-19. B2B revenue was 29% higher on a reported and rebased basis, primarily due to increased non-recurring revenue, including Government-related projects responding to COVID-19 and providing services such as video surveillance. Higher demand from corporate and Government customers also drove growth in mobile services revenue. Fixed residential revenue was 2% lower on a reported basis and 1% higher on a rebased basis as volume growth was offset by lower ARPU year-over-year where there was an increase in out-of-bundle usage in the prior year, and retention activity led to moves to lower plans. Mobile revenue grew 10% on both a reported and rebased basis, primarily due to a higher average number of mobile subscribers on prepaid plans and increased volumes of handset sales, as COVID-19 related lockdowns in 2020 negatively impacted customers’ ability to purchase handsets.



Liberty Puerto Rico: revenue grew by 230% and 11% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Reported growth benefited from the inclusion of Liberty Mobile in the quarter. Our legacy Puerto Rico business delivered double-digit revenue growth driven by volume growth as we added 124,000 RGUs over the last twelve months while also increasing ARPU for broadband services as customers moved to higher tier plans. Liberty Mobile grew by 7% year-over-year on a rebased basis driven by higher ARPU and increased handset sales.

VTR: revenue increased by 8% on a reported basis and declined by 6% on a rebased basis. The higher reported growth as compared to the prior-year period was driven by a 13% depreciation of the U.S. dollar relative to the Chilean peso. We reported a stable fixed subscriber base in Q2, however, carryover effects from subscriber losses during the second half of 2020 continued to impact rebased revenue performance. ARPU was relatively flat year-over-year on an FX-neutral basis as competitive intensity leading to discounting of bundles was offset by higher video ARPU as premium sports resumed.

Cabletica: revenue grew by 5% and 13% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. This was driven by increased broadband subscribers and ARPU growth.

Operating Income (Loss)

Operating income (loss) was $160 million and ($206 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $338 million and ($98 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. We reported operating income during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared with operating losses for the corresponding periods during 2020, primarily driven by the benefits of (i) increases in Adjusted OIBDA, as further discussed below, and (ii) lower impairment, restructuring and other operating items, net, as we incurred impairment charges totaling $276 million during the second quarter of 2020 at C&W Panama and various reporting units within the C&W Caribbean and Networks segment.



Adjusted OIBDA Highlights

The following table presents (i) Adjusted OIBDA of each of our reportable segments and our corporate category for the periods indicated, and (ii) the percentage change from period-to-period on both a reported and rebased basis:

Three months ended Increase (decrease) Six months ended Increase (decrease) June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 % Rebased % 2021 2020 % Rebased % in millions, except % amounts C&W Caribbean & Networks $ 188.1 $166.7 13 14 $ 369.4 $ 353.7 4 5 C&W Panama 45.6 36.9 24 24 89.6 82.7 8 9 Liberty Puerto Rico 161.4 52.4 208 21 311.3 102.9 203 24 VTR 68.7 73.1 (6 ) (18 ) 139.2 153.2 (9 ) (19 ) Cabletica 12.7 13.2 (4 ) 3 26.8 26.5 1 9 Corporate (12.5 ) (9.7 ) (29 ) (29 ) (23.0 ) (22.5 ) (2 ) (2 ) Total $ 464.0 $332.6 40 10 $ 913.3 $ 696.5 31 6 Operating income margin 13.7 % (24.3 ) % 14.5 % (5.5 ) % Adjusted OIBDA margin 39.7 % 39.2 % 39.2 % 39.1 %

Our reported Adjusted OIBDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 increased by 40% and 31%, respectively. Reported Adjusted OIBDA increases in Q2 2021 and H1 2021 were largely driven by (1) the addition of $98 million and $184 million, respectively, contributed by Liberty Mobile (2) strong organic growth in our legacy Liberty Puerto Rico operations, C&W Caribbean & Networks and C&W Panama, and (3) net positive FX impacts of $5 million and $9 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by declines in VTR.



Q2 2021 Adjusted OIBDA Growth – Segment Highlights

C&W Caribbean and Networks: Adjusted OIBDA increased on a reported and rebased basis by 13% and 14%, respectively. Rebased growth was driven by the aforementioned rebased revenue performance, combined with robust cost management as Adjusted OIBDA margin improved by over 200 basis points (on a reported basis) year-over-year. Direct costs were higher year-over-year as (i) certain premium programming had been postponed in the prior-year period due to the pandemic, and (ii) we had higher equipment sales in the current year as COVID-19 related restrictions were eased. Other operating costs and expenses rose overall as reduced bad debt charges and lower personnel costs due to ongoing restructuring activities were more than offset by increased network costs and higher marketing and sales costs from promotional activities, which had been reduced in the prior year period.

C&W Panama: Adjusted OIBDA was 24% higher on a reported and rebased basis. Performance was driven by the aforementioned revenue growth, and cost management with Adjusted OIBDA margin improving by over 250 basis points (on a reported basis) year-over-year. Direct costs increased due to the higher non-recurring project revenue and equipment sales. Other operating costs and expenses reduced year-over-year as lower bad debt provisions more than offset increased personnel costs as operating activity recovered.

Liberty Puerto Rico: reported and rebased Adjusted OIBDA growth of 208% and 21%, respectively. Reported growth was driven by the inclusion of Liberty Mobile in the quarter. For our legacy operations, rebased growth was driven by the previously mentioned revenue growth, partly offset by (i) annual increases in programming rates and (ii) higher labor and commercial costs. Liberty Mobile reported double-digit rebased Adjusted OIBDA growth driven by revenue growth and lower overall costs. We have incurred modest integration costs of $3 million related to the Liberty Mobile acquisition year-to-date, and anticipate these will increase in the second half as we expect to spend a total of approximately $20 million in 2021.

VTR: Adjusted OIBDA declined on a reported and rebased basis by 6% and 18%, respectively. The lower reported year-over-year decline was driven by a depreciation of the U.S. dollar relative to the Chilean peso. The rebased Adjusted OIBDA decline was driven by the aforementioned revenue impacts and higher costs. Direct costs increased as higher content costs were only partly offset by reduced MVNO rates. Other operating costs and expenses were lower in the quarter, as lower bad debt provisions and cost savings from a restructuring program implemented earlier in the year were partly offset by increased network activities.

Cabletica: reported Adjusted OIBDA decline of 4% and rebased growth of 3%. Rebased growth was driven by the previously mentioned revenue growth.

Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Shareholders

Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders was $4 million and ($393 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $92 million and ($574 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Property & Equipment Additions and Capital Expenditures

The table below highlights the categories of the property and equipment additions (P&E Additions) for the indicated periods and reconciles to cash paid for capital expenditures.

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 USD in millions Customer Premises Equipment $ 77.5 $ 56.9 $ 151.1 $ 124.0 New Build & Upgrade 33.1 29.0 58.6 57.2 Capacity 36.6 22.0 53.7 28.1 Baseline 44.7 26.6 71.6 46.2 Product & Enablers 22.8 18.8 32.1 30.7 Property & equipment additions 214.7 153.3 367.1 286.2 Assets acquired under capital-related vendor financing arrangements (19.5 ) (29.7 ) (38.3 ) (53.3 ) Changes in current liabilities related to capital expenditures 3.4 (1.4 ) 5.4 38.5 Capital expenditures $ 198.6 $ 122.2 $ 334.2 $ 271.4 Property & equipment additions as % of revenue 18.4 % 18.1 % 15.8 % 16.1 %

Property & Equipment Additions: C&W Caribbean & Networks $ 73.2 $ 63.7 $ 122.8 $ 121.0 C&W Panama 20.1 17.8 30.8 31.0 Liberty Puerto Rico 51.2 19.6 84.9 32.9 VTR 55.8 43.3 102.5 84.2 Cabletica 7.3 6.9 14.6 10.9 Corporate 7.1 2.0 11.5 6.2 Property & equipment additions $ 214.7 $ 153.3 $ 367.1 $ 286.2

Property & Equipment Additions as a Percentage of Revenue by Reportable Segment: C&W Caribbean & Networks 16.9 % 15.7 % 14.2 % 14.1 % C&W Panama 15.7 % 15.9 % 12.3 % 12.4 % Liberty Puerto Rico 14.2 % 18.0 % 11.8 % 15.4 % VTR 26.7 % 22.4 % 24.4 % 21.1 % Cabletica 20.1 % 19.9 % 20.1 % 16.0 %

New Build and Homes Upgraded by Reportable Segment: C&W Caribbean & Networks 41,700 17,700 62,700 34,900 C&W Panama 38,700 36,500 60,200 61,700 Liberty Puerto Rico 6,600 6,200 8,700 13,400 VTR 134,600 4,600 211,300 33,900 Cabletica 9,700 7,100 16,300 8,600 Total 231,300 72,100 359,200 152,500

Summary of Debt, Finance Lease Obligations and Cash and Cash Equivalents

The following table details the U.S. dollar equivalent balances of the outstanding principal amounts of our debt and finance lease obligations, and cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2021:

Debt Finance lease

obligations Debt and finance

lease obligations Cash and cash

equivalents in millions Liberty Latin America1 $ 404.7 $ 1.1 $ 405.8 $ 411.0 C&W2 4,196.7 0.8 4,197.5 534.3 Liberty Puerto Rico 2,610.0 10.8 2,620.8 112.8 VTR 1,595.6 — 1,595.6 247.5 Cabletica 126.9 — 126.9 5.5 Total $ 8,933.9 $ 12.7 $ 8,946.6 $ 1,311.1 Consolidated Leverage and Liquidity Information: June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Consolidated gross leverage ratio3 5.0x 5.0x Consolidated net leverage ratio3 4.2x 4.3x Average debt tenor4 6.3 years 6.5 years Fully-swapped borrowing costs 6.0% 6.0% Unused borrowing capacity (in millions)5 $1,210.6 $1,219.7

(1) Represents the amount held by Liberty Latin America on a standalone basis plus the aggregate amount held by subsidiaries of Liberty Latin America that are outside our borrowing groups. (2) Represents the C&W borrowing group, including the C&W Caribbean & Networks and C&W Panama reporting segments. (3) Consolidated leverage ratios are non-GAAP measures. For additional information, including definitions of our consolidated leverage ratios, required reconciliations and the impact of Liberty Mobile on the ratios, see Non-GAAP Reconciliations below. (4) For purposes of calculating our average tenor, total debt excludes vendor financing and finance lease obligations. (5) At June 30, 2021, the full amount of unused borrowing capacity under our subsidiaries' revolving credit facilities was available to be borrowed, both before and after completion of the June 30, 2021 compliance reporting requirements. For information regarding limitations on our ability to access this liquidity, see the discussion under “Material Changes in Financial Condition” in our recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Quarterly Subscriber Variance

Fixed and Mobile Subscriber Variance Table — June 30, 2021 vs March 31, 2021 Homes

Passed Two-way

Homes

Passed Fixed-line

Customer

Relationships Video RGUs Internet

RGUs Telephony

RGUs Total

RGUs Prepaid Postpaid Total Mobile

Subscribers C&W Caribbean & Networks: Jamaica 7,900 7,900 9,700 2,400 11,200 12,700 26,300 50,400 4,500 54,900 The Bahamas — — 2,300 700 1,300 900 2,900 (2,800 ) 400 (2,400 ) Trinidad and Tobago 1,000 1,000 200 (900 ) — 1,000 100 — — — Barbados — — 300 1,000 900 300 2,200 2,000 900 2,900 Other 400 400 (2,600 ) (100 ) (400 ) 700 200 (1,100 ) 3,800 2,700 Total C&W Caribbean & Networks 9,300 9,300 9,900 3,100 13,000 15,600 31,700 48,500 9,600 58,100 C&W Panama 26,800 26,800 (600 ) 2,200 3,800 2,800 8,800 52,800 7,300 60,100 Total C&W 36,100 36,100 9,300 5,300 16,800 18,400 40,500 101,300 16,900 118,200 Liberty Puerto Rico 6,400 6,400 16,300 3,800 12,600 5,400 21,800 (5,000 ) 11,000 6,000 VTR 117,000 130,500 (11,000 ) 2,000 (11,200 ) 9,200 — (700 ) (5,800 ) (6,500 ) Cabletica 7,800 7,800 4,200 1,000 6,600 3,300 10,900 — — — Total Net Adds 167,300 180,800 18,800 12,100 24,800 36,300 73,200 95,600 22,100 117,700 Q2 2021 Adjustments: VTR1 — — (2,700 ) (300 ) (400 ) (2,100 ) (2,800 ) — — — Net Adds 167,300 180,800 16,100 11,800 24,400 34,200 70,400 95,600 22,100 117,700

VTR's non-organic adjustment relates to RGUs that were disconnected prior to April 1, 2021.

C&W Caribbean & Networks

Fixed additions led by Jamaica with 26,000 RGUs added in the quarter and close to 100,000 over the last twelve months.

Mobile subscribers grew by 58,000, a significant swing as compared to the prior year quarter where COVID-19 led to a loss in subscribers. The result also represented an improvement compared to our seasonally soft Q1. Jamaica drove the segment performance with 55,000 net additions.

C&W Panama

Panama continued to grow its RGU base, adding 9,000 subscribers in the quarter.

Mobile operations delivered a consistent and strong quarter with 60,000 subscriber additions. Panama has now added over 200,000 subscribers in the last twelve months following a significant loss in Q2 2020.

Liberty Puerto Rico

Fixed additions of 22,000 RGUs represented continuing momentum in Puerto Rico with growth led by increased broadband penetration.

Liberty Mobile delivered 6,000 net subscriber additions, with gains in postpaid more than offsetting a small loss in prepaid.

VTR

VTR's RGU base was stable in the quarter. We continue to expand our footprint in Chile with a focus on differentiated customer service and products.

We reported 7,000 fewer mobile subscribers in Q2 as COVID-19 continued to impact retail activity.

Cabletica

RGU additions in Cabletica totaled 11,000 and were up 70% year-over-year as broadband penetration continued to drive the business.

ARPU per Customer Relationship

The following table provides ARPU per customer relationship for the indicated periods:

Three months ended June 30, FX-Neutral1 2021 2020 % Change % Change Liberty Latin America2 $ 49.66 $ 46.35 7.1 % 2.7 % C&W Caribbean and Networks $ 48.35 $ 48.83 (1.0 %) 0.7 % C&W Panama2 $ 37.62 $ 41.74 (9.9 %) (9.9 %) Liberty Puerto Rico $ 77.51 $ 77.69 (0.2 %) (0.2 %) VTR3 $ 43.75 $ 37.51 16.6 % 1.6 % Cabletica4 $ 42.19 $ 43.16 (2.2 %) 5.2 % Cable & Wireless Borrowing Group2 $ 46.33 $ 47.60 (2.7 %) (1.3 %)

Mobile ARPU

The following table provides ARPU per mobile subscriber for the indicated periods:

Three months ended June 30, FX-Neutral1 2021 2020 % Change % Change Liberty Latin America5 $ 19.14 $ 11.38 68.2 % 68.1 % C&W Caribbean and Networks $ 14.55 $ 13.13 10.8 % 13.0 % C&W Panama $ 8.45 $ 8.50 (0.6 %) (0.6 %) Liberty Puerto Rico $ 43.89 $ — N.M. N.M. VTR6 $ 15.97 $ 15.22 4.9 % (8.6 %) Cable & Wireless Borrowing Group $ 11.66 $ 11.01 5.9 % 7.2 %

N.M. – Not Meaningful.

(1) The FX-Neutral change represents the percentage change on a year-over-year basis adjusted for FX impacts and is calculated by adjusting the current-period figures to reflect translation at the foreign currency rates used to translate the prior year amounts (2) ARPU per customer relationship for the three months ended June 30, 2020 has been revised to exclude revenue and customer relationships associated with the DTH operations in Panama that were shut down in January 2021. (3) The ARPU per customer relationship amounts in Chilean pesos for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 are CLP 31,328 and CLP 30,830, respectively. (4) The ARPU per customer relationship amounts in Costa Rican colones for Cabletica for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 are CRC 26,014 and CRC 24,730, respectively. (5) The amount for the three months ended June 30, 2020 does not include the revenue and mobile subscribers of Liberty Mobile as the business was acquired on October 31, 2020. Excluding Liberty Mobile in the three months ended June 30, 2021, ARPU would have increased year-over-year by 5.3% on a reported basis and 5.2% on an FX-Neutral basis. (6) The mobile ARPU amounts in Chilean pesos for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 are CLP 11,433 and CLP 12,510, respectively.

Rebased growth rates are a non-GAAP measure. The indicated growth rates are rebased for the estimated impacts of (i) acquisitions, (ii) dispositions and (iii) FX. See Non-GAAP Reconciliations below. Adjusted OIBDA is a non-GAAP measure. For the definition of Adjusted OIBDA and required reconciliations, see Non-GAAP Reconciliations below. Adjusted Free Cash Flow (“Adjusted FCF”) is a non-GAAP measure. For the definition of Adjusted FCFand required reconciliations, see Non-GAAP Reconciliations below. See Glossary for the definition of RGUs and mobile subscribers. Organic figures exclude RGUs and mobile subscribers of acquired entities at the date of acquisition and other nonorganic adjustments, but include the impact of changes in RGUs and mobile subscribers from the date of acquisition. All subscriber / RGU additions or losses refer to net organic changes, unless otherwise noted. The FX-Neutral change represents the percentage change on a year-over-year basis adjusted for FX impacts and is calculated by adjusting the current-year figures to reflect translation at the foreign currency rates used to translate the prior year amounts.

Additional Information | Cable & Wireless Borrowing Group

The following tables reflect preliminary unaudited selected financial results, on a consolidated C&W basis, for the periods indicated, in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Three months ended June 30, Change Rebased change1 2021 2020 in millions, except % amounts Residential revenue: Residential fixed revenue: Subscription revenue: Video $ 39.6 $ 42.7 Broadband internet 78.5 70.5 Fixed-line telephony 21.3 24.2 Total subscription revenue 139.4 137.4 Non-subscription revenue 13.8 11.3 Total residential fixed revenue 153.2 148.7 3 % 5 % Residential mobile revenue: Service revenue 114.4 104.4 Interconnect, equipment sales and other 25.3 18.3 Total residential mobile revenue 139.7 122.7 14 % 15 % Total residential revenue 292.9 271.4 8 % 9 % B2B revenue: Service revenue 206.0 183.5 Subsea network revenue 60.7 60.4 Total B2B revenue 266.7 243.9 9 % 9 % Total $ 559.6 $ 515.3 9 % 9 % Operating income (loss) $ 67.1 $ (245.7 ) (127 )% Adjusted OIBDA $ 233.7 $ 203.6 15 % 16 % Operating income (loss) as a percentage of revenue 12.0 % (47.7 )% Adjusted OIBDA as a percentage of revenue 41.8 % 39.5 % Proportionate Adjusted OIBDA $ 199.8 $ 177.5

Six months ended June 30, Change Rebased change1 2021 2020 in millions, except % amounts Residential revenue: Residential fixed revenue: Subscription revenue: Video $ 80.1 $ 87.6 Broadband internet 155.8 141.5 Fixed-line telephony 42.1 48.5 Total subscription revenue 278.0 277.6 Non-subscription revenue 27.0 28.2 Total residential fixed revenue 305.0 305.8 — % 2 % Residential mobile revenue: Service revenue 225.5 227.4 Interconnect, equipment sales and other 47.0 43.8 Total residential mobile revenue 272.5 271.2 — % 2 % Total residential revenue 577.5 577.0 — % 2 % B2B revenue: Service revenue 404.9 396.9 Subsea network revenue 127.1 130.0 Total B2B revenue 532.0 526.9 1 % 1 % Total $ 1,109.5 $ 1,103.9 1 % 1 % Operating income (loss) $ 135.1 $ (188.1 ) (172 )% Adjusted OIBDA $ 459.0 $ 436.4 5 % 6 % Operating income (loss) as a percentage of revenue 12.2 % (17.0 )% Adjusted OIBDA as a percentage of revenue 41.4 % 39.5 % Proportionate Adjusted OIBDA $ 392.0 $ 378.2 1. Indicated growth rates are rebased for the estimated impacts of an acquisition, the shut down of our DTH operations in Panama and FX.

The following table details the U.S. dollar equivalent of the nominal amount outstanding of C&W's third-party debt, finance lease obligations and cash and cash equivalents:

June 30, March 31, Facility Amount 2021 2021 in millions Credit Facilities: Revolving Credit Facility due 2023 (LIBOR + 3.25%) $ 50.0 $ — $ — Revolving Credit Facility due 2026 (LIBOR + 3.25%) $ 580.0 — — Term Loan Facility B-5 due 2028 (LIBOR + 2.25%) $ 1,510.0 1,510.0 1,510.0 Total Senior Secured Credit Facilities 1,510.0 1,510.0 Notes: Senior Secured Notes: 5.75% USD Senior Secured Notes due 2027 $ 550.0 550.0 550.0 Senior Notes: 7.5% USD Senior Notes due 2026 $ 500.0 500.0 500.0 6.875% USD Senior Notes due 2027 $ 1,220.0 1,220.0 1,220.0 Total Notes 2,270.0 2,270.0 Other Regional Debt 342.9 344.1 Vendor financing 73.8 69.8 Finance lease obligations 0.8 1.2 Total third-party debt and finance lease obligations 4,197.5 4,195.1 Less: premiums, discounts and deferred financing costs, net (28.0 ) (28.9 ) Total carrying amount of third-party debt and finance lease obligations 4,169.5 4,166.2 Less: cash and cash equivalents (534.3 ) (474.7 ) Net carrying amount of third-party debt and finance lease obligations $ 3,635.2 $ 3,691.5

At June 30, 2021, our third-party total and proportionate net debt was $3.6 billion, our Fully-swapped Borrowing Cost was 5.6%, and the average tenor of our debt obligations (excluding vendor financing) was approximately 6.0 years.

Our portion of Adjusted OIBDA, after deducting the noncontrolling interests' share, (“Proportionate Adjusted OIBDA”) was $200 million for Q2 2021 and $178 million for Q2 2020.

Based on Q2 results, our Proportionate Net Leverage Ratio was 4.3x, calculated in accordance with C&W's Credit Agreement. At June 30, 2021, we had maximum undrawn commitments of $775 million, including $145 million under our regional facilities. At June 30, 2021, the full amount of unused borrowing capacity under our credit facilities (including regional facilities) was available to be borrowed, both before and after completion of the June 30, 2021 compliance reporting requirements.

We expect P&E additions as a percentage of revenue in 2021 to be approximately 16%, at the upper end of our previously announced range.

Liberty Puerto Rico (LPR) Borrowing Group

The following table details the nominal amount outstanding of Liberty Puerto Rico's debt, finance lease obligations and cash and cash equivalents:

June 30, March 31, Facility amount 2021 2021 in millions Credit Facilities: Revolving Credit Facility due 2027 (LIBOR + 3.50%) $ 167.5 $ — $ — Term Loan Facility due 2028 (LIBOR + 3.75%) $ 500.0 500.0 500.0 Total Senior Secured Credit Facilities 500.0 500.0 Notes: 5.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 $ 820.0 820.0 820.0 6.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 $ 1,290.0 1,290.0 1,290.0 Total Notes 2,110.0 2,110.0 Finance lease obligations 10.8 10.8 Total debt and finance lease obligations 2,620.8 2,620.8 Less: discounts and deferred financing costs (39.2 ) (39.9 ) Total carrying amount of debt 2,581.6 2,580.9 Less: cash and cash equivalents (112.8 ) (128.1 ) Net carrying amount of debt $ 2,468.8 $ 2,452.8

At June 30, 2021, our Fully-swapped Borrowing Cost was 6.1% and the average tenor of debt was approximately 7.0 years.

Based on our results for Q2 2021, and subject to the completion of the corresponding compliance reporting requirements, our Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio was 3.8x, calculated in accordance with LPR’s Group Credit Agreement.

At June 30, 2021, we had maximum undrawn commitments of $168 million. At June 30, 2021, the full amount of unused borrowing capacity under our revolving credit facility was available to be borrowed, both before and after completion of the June 30, 2021 compliance reporting requirements.

VTR Borrowing Group

The following table reflects preliminary unaudited selected financial results for the period indicated, in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change CLP in billions, except % amounts Revenue 150.0 158.7 (6 )% 302.2 324.4 (7 )% Operating income 5.3 25.0 (79 )% 18.7 52.9 (65 )% Adjusted OIBDA 49.4 60.2 (18 )% 100.3 124.3 (19 )% Operating income as a percentage of revenue 3.5 % 15.8 % 6.2 % 16.3 % Adjusted OIBDA as a percentage of revenue 32.9 % 37.9 % 33.2 % 38.3 %

The following table details the borrowing currency and Chilean peso equivalent of the nominal amount outstanding of VTR's debt and cash and cash equivalents:

June 30, March 31, 2021 2021 Borrowing

currency in

millions CLP equivalent in billions Credit Facilities: Revolving Credit Facility A due 2026 (TAB1+3.35%) CLP 45,000 — — Revolving Credit Facility B due 2026 (LIBOR + 2.75%) $ 200.0 — — Total Senior Secured Credit Facilities — — Notes: Senior Secured Notes: 4.375% USD Senior Secured Notes due 2029 $ 410.0 300.2 294.7 5.125% USD Senior Secured Notes due 2028 $ 540.0 395.4 388.1 Senior Notes: 6.375% USD Senior Notes due 2028 $ 550.0 402.7 395.3 Total Notes 1,098.3 1,078.1 Vendor Financing 70.0 70.0 Total debt 1,168.3 1,148.1 Less: deferred financing costs (19.4) (17.4) Total carrying amount of debt 1,148.9 1,130.7 Less: cash and cash equivalents (181.3) (99.6) Net carrying amount of debt 967.6 1,031.1 Exchange rate (CLP to $) 732.2 718.7

1. Tasa Activa Bancaria rate.

At June 30, 2021, our Fully-swapped Borrowing Cost was 5.8% and the average tenor of debt (excluding vendor financing) was approximately 7.1 years.

Based on our results for Q2 2021, and subject to the completion of the corresponding compliance reporting requirements, our Consolidated Net Leverage ratio was 5.1x, calculated in accordance with the indenture governing the 6.375% USD Senior Notes due 2028.

At June 30, 2021, we had maximum undrawn commitments of $200 million (CLP 146 billion) and CLP 45 billion. At June 30, 2021, the full amount of unused borrowing capacity under our credit facilities was available to be borrowed, both before and after completion of the June 30, 2021 compliance reporting requirements.

Cabletica Borrowing Group

The following table details the borrowing currency and Costa Rican colón equivalent of the nominal amount outstanding of Cabletica's debt and cash and cash equivalents:

June 30, March 31, 2021 2021 Borrowing

currency in

millions CRC equivalent in billions Term Loan B-1 Facility due 20241 (LIBOR + 5.50%) $ 49.2 30.5 30.1 Term Loan B-2 Facility due 20241 (TBP2 + 6.75%) CRC 43,177.4 43.2 43.2 Revolving Credit Facility due 2024 (LIBOR + 4.25%) $ 15.0 5.0 — Debt before discounts and deferred financing costs 78.7 73.3 Less: deferred financing costs (3.7 ) (3.9 ) Total carrying amount of debt 75.0 69.4 Less: cash and cash equivalents (3.4 ) (4.4 ) Net carrying amount of debt 71.6 65.0 Exchange rate (CRC to $) 619.3 612.3

(1) Under the terms of the credit agreement, Cabletica is obligated to repay 50% of the outstanding aggregate principal amounts of the Cabletica Term Loan B-1 Facility and the Cabletica Term Loan B-2 Facility on February 1, 2024, with the remaining respective principal amounts due on August 1, 2024, which represents the ultimate maturity date of the facilities. (2) Tasa Básica Pasiva rate.

Subscriber Table

Consolidated Operating Data — June 30, 2021 Homes

Passed Two-way Homes

Passed Fixed-line

Customer

Relationships Video RGUs Internet

RGUs Telephony

RGUs Total

RGUs Prepaid Postpaid Total Mobile

Subscribers C&W Caribbean & Networks Jamaica 629,000 629,000 313,000 132,700 279,900 269,900 682,500 1,027,600 29,700 1,057,300 The Bahamas 120,900 120,900 37,100 8,700 29,100 34,600 72,400 144,600 33,100 177,700 Trinidad and Tobago 336,200 336,200 157,700 105,300 141,500 88,300 335,100 — — — Barbados 140,400 140,400 82,900 35,400 71,200 71,300 177,900 86,100 31,700 117,800 Other 334,000 314,200 229,100 74,700 180,100 119,900 374,700 338,300 55,600 393,900 Total C&W Caribbean & Networks 1,560,500 1,540,700 819,800 356,800 701,800 584,000 1,642,600 1,596,600 150,100 1,746,700 C&W Panama1 730,900 730,900 188,000 93,500 164,800 166,000 424,300 1,451,400 131,700 1,583,100 Total C&W 2,291,400 2,271,600 1,007,800 450,300 866,600 750,000 2,066,900 3,048,000 281,800 3,329,800 Liberty Puerto Rico2,3 1,146,400 1,146,400 508,600 242,200 462,100 247,700 952,000 229,200 797,500 1,026,700 VTR 4,041,600 3,632,200 1,441,600 1,068,900 1,266,300 517,300 2,852,500 10,100 257,300 267,400 Cabletica4 647,400 641,500 275,500 207,500 227,300 26,500 461,300 — — — Total 8,126,800 7,691,700 3,233,500 1,968,900 2,822,300 1,541,500 6,332,700 3,287,300 1,336,600 4,623,900

(1) RGU balances do not include 77,600 RGUs and 15,100 mobile subscribers that, due to the impact of COVID-19, have not been disconnected in accordance with our normal disconnect policy for non-payment and continue to receive services. (2) RGU balances do not include 14,700 fixed RGUs representing customers that, due to the impact of COVID-19, have not been disconnected in accordance with our normal disconnect policy for non-payment and were moved to an "essential services plan". (3) As of June 30, 2021, postpaid mobile subscribers include 127,300 Corporate Responsible Users (CRU). A CRU represents an individual receiving mobile services through an organization that has entered into a contract for mobile services with us and where the organization is responsible for the payment of the CRU’s mobile services. Mobile subscriber information associated with Liberty Mobile is preliminary and subject to adjustment until we have completed our review of such information and determined that it is presented in accordance with our policies. (4) Our homes passed in Costa Rica include 40,000 homes on a third-party network that provides us long-term access.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

We include certain financial measures in this press release that are considered non-GAAP measures, including (i) Adjusted OIBDA, Adjusted OIBDA Margin and Adjusted OIBDA less P&E Additions, (ii) Adjusted Free Cash Flow, (iii) rebased revenue and rebased Adjusted OIBDA growth rates, and (iv) consolidated leverage ratios. The following sections set forth reconciliations of the nearest GAAP measure to our non-GAAP measures as well as information on how and why management of the Company believes such information is useful to an investor.

Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA less P&E Additions

Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA less P&E Additions, each a non-GAAP measure, are the primary measures used by our chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment operating performance. Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA less P&E Additions are also key factors that are used by our internal decision makers to (i) determine how to allocate resources to segments and (ii) evaluate the effectiveness of our management for purposes of incentive compensation plans. As we use the term, Adjusted OIBDA is defined as operating income or loss before share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, provisions and provision releases related to significant litigation and impairment, restructuring and other operating items. Other operating items include (i) gains and losses on the disposition of long-lived assets, (ii) third-party costs directly associated with successful and unsuccessful acquisitions and dispositions, including legal, advisory and due diligence fees, as applicable, and (iii) other acquisition-related items, such as gains and losses on the settlement of contingent consideration. Our internal decision makers believe Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA less P&E Additions are meaningful measures because they represent a transparent view of our recurring operating performance that is unaffected by our capital structure and allows management to (i) readily view operating trends, (ii) perform analytical comparisons and benchmarking between segments and (iii) identify strategies to improve operating performance in the different countries in which we operate. We believe our Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA less P&E Additions measures are useful to investors because they are one of the bases for comparing our performance with the performance of other companies in the same or similar industries, although our measures may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other public companies. Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA less P&E Additions should be viewed as measures of operating performance that are a supplement to, and not a substitute for, operating income or loss, net earnings or loss and other U.S. GAAP measures of income. A reconciliation of our operating income or loss to total Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA less P&E Additions are presented in the following table:

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 in millions Operating income (loss) $ 160.2 $ (206.0 ) $ 338.4 $ (98.2 ) Share-based compensation expense 32.8 23.5 55.8 47.3 Depreciation and amortization 254.0 216.4 499.9 429.9 Impairment, restructuring and other operating items, net 17.0 298.7 19.2 317.5 Adjusted OIBDA 464.0 332.6 913.3 696.5 Less: Property and equipment additions 214.7 153.3 367.1 286.2 Adjusted OIBDA less P&E additions $ 249.3 $ 179.3 $ 546.2 $ 410.3

Operating income (loss) margin1 13.7 % (24.3 )% 14.5 % (5.5 )% Adjusted OIBDA margin2 39.7 % 39.2 % 39.2 % 39.1 %

(1) Calculated by dividing operating income or loss by total revenue for the applicable period. (2) Calculated by dividing Adjusted OIBDA by total revenue for the applicable period.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Definition and Reconciliation

We define Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Adjusted FCF), a non-GAAP measure, as net cash provided by our operating activities, plus (i) cash payments for third-party costs directly associated with successful and unsuccessful acquisitions and dispositions, (ii) expenses financed by an intermediary, (iii) insurance recoveries related to damaged and destroyed property and equipment, and (iv) certain net interest payments (receipts) incurred or received, including associated derivative instrument payments and receipts, in advance of a significant acquisition, less (a) capital expenditures, (b) distributions to noncontrolling interest owners, (c) principal payments on amounts financed by vendors and intermediaries and (d) principal payments on finance leases. We believe that our presentation of Adjusted FCF provides useful information to our investors because this measure can be used to gauge our ability to service debt and fund new investment opportunities. Adjusted FCF should not be understood to represent our ability to fund discretionary amounts, as we have various mandatory and contractual obligations, including debt repayments, which are not deducted to arrive at this amount. Investors should view Adjusted FCF as a supplement to, and not a substitute for, U.S. GAAP measures of liquidity included in our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.

The following table provides the reconciliation of our net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted FCF for the indicated period:

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 in millions Net cash provided by operating activities $ 240.2 $ 238.7 $ 443.7 $ 353.6 Cash payments for direct acquisition and disposition costs 5.6 2.8 10.2 4.2 Expenses financed by an intermediary1 28.4 19.6 54.4 52.1 Capital expenditures (198.6 ) (122.2 ) (334.2 ) (271.4 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interest owners (1.3 ) — (1.3 ) (0.7 ) Principal payments on amounts financed by vendors and intermediaries (45.4 ) (47.9 ) (87.9 ) (91.7 ) Pre-acquisition interest payments, net2 6.6 39.2 8.8 36.2 Principal payments on finance leases (0.5 ) (0.5 ) (1.0 ) (1.1 ) Adjusted FCF $ 35.0 $ 129.7 $ 92.7 $ 81.2

(1) For purposes of our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, expenses, including value-added taxes, financed by an intermediary are treated as hypothetical operating cash outflows and hypothetical financing cash inflows when the expenses are incurred. When we pay the financing intermediary, we record financing cash outflows in our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. For purposes of our Adjusted FCF definition, we add back the hypothetical operating cash outflows when these financed expenses are incurred and deduct the financing cash outflows when we pay the financing intermediary. (2) The amount for the 2021 period relates to (i) the Cabletica Term Loan B-1 Facility and Cabletica Term Loan B-2 Facility that were entered into in advance of the Telefónica-Costa Rica Acquisition, and (ii) the portion of interest paid in April 2021 that relates to pre-acquisition debt for the AT&T Acquisition. The amount for the 2020 period represents interest paid on pre-acquisition debt related to the AT&T Acquisition, net of interest received on cash held in escrow in advance of the closing of the AT&T Acquisition.

Rebase Information

Rebase growth rates are a non-GAAP measure. For purposes of calculating rebased growth rates on a comparable basis for all businesses that we owned during 2021, we have adjusted our historical revenue and Adjusted OIBDA (i) to include the pre-acquisition revenue and Adjusted OIBDA of the AT&T Acquired Entities, which were acquired on October 31, 2020, in our rebased amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, (ii) to include the pre-acquisition revenue and Adjusted OIBDA of a small B2B operation in the Cayman Islands that was acquired during 2020 in our rebased amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, (iii) to exclude the revenue and Adjusted OIBDA of certain B2B operations in Puerto Rico that were disposed of in January 2021 in connection with the AT&T Acquisition from our rebased amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, (iv) to exclude the revenue and Adjusted OIBDA associated with our DTH operations in Panama, which were shut down in January 2021 from our rebased amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and (v) to reflect the translation of our rebased amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 at the applicable average foreign currency exchange rates that were used to translate our results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. We have reflected the revenue and Adjusted OIBDA of acquired entities in our 2020 rebased amounts based on what we believe to be the most reliable information that is currently available to us (generally pre-acquisition financial statements), as adjusted for the estimated effects of (a) any significant differences between U.S. GAAP and local generally accepted accounting principles, (b) any significant effects of acquisition accounting adjustments, (c) any significant differences between our accounting policies and those of the acquired entities and (d) other items we deem appropriate. We do not adjust pre-acquisition periods to eliminate nonrecurring items or to give retroactive effect to any changes in estimates that might be implemented during post-acquisition periods. As we did not own or operate the acquired entities during the pre-acquisition periods, no assurance can be given that we have identified all adjustments necessary to present their revenue and Adjusted OIBDA on a basis that is comparable to the corresponding post-acquisition amounts that are included in our historical results or that the pre-acquisition financial statements we have relied upon do not contain undetected errors. In addition, the rebased growth percentages are not necessarily indicative of the revenue and Adjusted OIBDA that would have occurred if these transactions had occurred on the dates assumed for purposes of calculating our rebased amounts or the revenue and Adjusted OIBDA that will occur in the future. The rebased growth percentages have been presented as a basis for assessing growth rates on a comparable basis and should be viewed as measures of operating performance that are a supplement to, and not a substitute for, U.S. GAAP reported growth rates.

The following tables provide the aforementioned adjustments made to the revenue and Adjusted OIBDA amounts for the periods indicated, to derive our rebased growth rates. Due to rounding, certain rebased growth rate percentages may not recalculate.

The following tables set forth the reconciliations from reported revenue to rebased revenue and related change calculations.

Three months ended June 30, 2020 C&W

Caribbean &

Networks C&W

Panama Liberty

Puerto Rico VTR Cabletica Intersegment

eliminations Total In millions Revenue – Reported $ 404.9 $ 112.2 $ 109.1 $ 193.1 $ 34.6 $ (5.0 ) $ 848.9 Rebase adjustments: Acquisitions 1.6 — 219.5 — — — 221.1 Disposals — (0.5 ) (4.5 ) — — — (5.0 ) Foreign currency (4.7 ) — — 28.6 (2.4 ) — 21.5 Revenue – Rebased $ 401.8 $ 111.7 $ 324.1 $ 221.7 $ 32.2 $ (5.0 ) $ 1,086.5 Reported percentage change1 7 % 14 % 230 % 8 % 5 % N/A 38 % Rebased percentage change2 7 % 15 % 11 % (6 )% 13 % N/A 8 %

Six months ended June 30, 2020 C&W

Caribbean &

Networks C&W

Panama Liberty

Puerto Rico VTR Cabletica Intersegment

eliminations Total In millions Revenue – Reported $ 856.9 $ 250.5 $ 213.7 $ 399.5 $ 68.3 $ (9.0 ) $ 1,779.9 Rebase adjustments: Acquisitions 3.3 — 436.1 — — — 439.4 Disposals — (1.4 ) (9.2 ) — — — (10.6 ) Foreign currency (11.7 ) — — 51.1 (4.7 ) 0.1 34.8 Revenue – Rebased $ 848.5 $ 249.1 $ 640.6 $ 450.6 $ 63.6 $ (8.9 ) $ 2,243.5 Reported percentage change1 1 % — % 238 % 5 % 6 % N/A 31 % Rebased percentage change2 2 — 13 (7) 14 N/A 4 %

N/A – Not Applicable.

(1) Reported percentage change is calculated as current period revenue less prior period revenue divided by prior period revenue. (2) Rebased percentage change is calculated as current period revenue less rebased prior period revenue divided by prior period rebased revenue.

The following tables set forth the reconciliations from reported Adjusted OIBDA to rebased Adjusted OIBDA and related change calculations.

Three months ended June 30, 2020 C&W Caribbean

& Networks C&W

Panama Liberty

Puerto Rico VTR Cabletica Corporate Total In millions Adjusted OIBDA – Reported $ 166.7 $ 36.9 $ 52.4 $ 73.1 $ 13.2 $ (9.7 ) $ 332.6 Rebase adjustments: Acquisitions1 0.5 — 83.1 — — — 83.6 Disposals — (0.1 ) (2.6 ) — — — (2.7 ) Foreign currency (1.8 ) — — 10.8 (0.9 ) — 8.1 Adjusted OIBDA – Rebased $ 165.4 $ 36.8 $ 132.9 $ 83.9 $ 12.3 $ (9.7 ) $ 421.6 Reported percentage change2 13 % 24 % 208 % (6) % (4) % (29) % 40 % Rebased percentage change3 14 % 24 % 21 % (18) % 3 % (29) % 10 %

Six months ended June 30, 2020 C&W Caribbean

& Networks C&W

Panama Liberty

Puerto Rico VTR Cabletica Corporate Total In millions Adjusted OIBDA – Reported $ 353.7 $ 82.7 $ 102.9 $ 153.2 $ 26.5 $ (22.5 ) $ 696.5 Rebase adjustments: Acquisitions1 1.0 — 154.6 — — — 155.6 Disposals — (0.3 ) (5.5 ) — — — (5.8 ) Foreign currency (4.3 ) — — 19.4 (1.8 ) — 13.3 Adjusted OIBDA – Rebased $ 350.4 $ 82.4 $ 252.0 $ 172.6 $ 24.7 $ (22.5 ) $ 859.6 Reported percentage change2 4 % 8 % 203 % (9) % 1 % (2) % 31 % Rebased percentage change3 5 % 9 % 34 % (19) % 9 % (2) % 6 %

(1) The acquisition-related adjustment for Liberty Puerto Rico with respect to the AT&T Acquired Entities includes $5 million and $11 million, respectively, of estimated standalone costs that are not covered by the transitional services agreement with AT&T. These costs represent activities that AT&T had performed on behalf of the AT&T Acquired Entities during the pre-acquisition periods. Costs associated with these activities are being directly incurred by us in post-acquisition periods and include insurance coverage, certain commissions costs, group audit and control activities and various other support activities, including for legal, human resources, customer service, supply chain and finance. (2) Reported percentage change is calculated as current period Adjusted OIBDA less prior period Adjusted OIBDA divided by prior period Adjusted OIBDA. (3) Rebased percentage change is calculated as current period Adjusted OIBDA less rebased prior period Adjusted OIBDA divided by prior period rebased Adjusted OIBDA.

The following tables set forth the reconciliations from reported revenue by product for our C&W Caribbean and Networks segment to rebased revenue by product and related change calculations.