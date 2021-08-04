Trisura Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

David Clare, President and CEO of Trisura, stated, “Trisura maintained its momentum through the second quarter of 2021 with net income of $16.9 million, an increase of 156.4% over the prior year. Net income YTD of $36.2 million has surpassed net income for the full year in 2020. Strong underwriting performance and premium growth, supported by investment gains, contributed to an 18.3% return on equity, exceeding our mid-teens target ahead of plan.

Premium growth was significant, increasing 79.4% over the prior year, while disciplined underwriting contributed to a strong 83.3% combined ratio in the Canadian operations. There was a sustained expansion of our US business, which bound $220.6 million of gross premiums, and drove $6.9 million in net income.

We successfully completed our inaugural investment grade debt issuance, with proceeds used to repay short term debt and support growth in the US. Our balance sheet remains well-funded to support future growth with a debt-to-capital ratio of 18.4%.”

Highlights

EPS of $0.40 in Q2 2021 compared to $0.17 in Q2 2020. Q2 2021 Adjusted EPS of $0.35 compared to $0.22 in Q2 2020. EPS figures reflect the four-for-one stock split effective July 9, 2021.





Book value per share of $8.03, an increase of 22.4% from June 30, 2020, driven by strong earnings and unrealized gains in the investment portfolio.





Gross and net written premiums growth of 79.4% and 113.7% in Q2 2021 was supported by growth in Canada and continued momentum in US fronting.





Quarterly net income of $16.9 million grew 156.4% compared to prior year, driven by strong growth and underwriting in Canada, growing profitability in the US, improved asset liability matching in our Reinsurance business and investment gains.





ROE of 18.3% compared to 11.8% in Q2 2020, meeting our mid-teens target despite dilution from our equity raise in May 2020, and achieved in the context of significant growth.





GPW in Canada increased by 147.3% in Q2 2021. Strong underwriting performance across all lines contributed to an 83.3% combined ratio and a 27.0% ROE.





New fronted premiums in Canada contributed $55.5 million YTD and $40.3 million in the quarter, an encouraging start for the business.



US premium and fee income growth of 52.3% and 101.0% respectively, reached $220.6 million and $11.1 million in the quarter. This contributed to improved net income of $6.9 million and a 14.0% ROE despite an increase in the capital base. Premium growth mitigated from Q1 to Q2 2021 as we did not renew two programs, and the USD weakened. On a constant currency basis, quarterly premiums increased in Q2 over Q1 2021.





Amounts in C$ millions Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Variance Q2 2021

YTD Q2 2020

YTD Variance Gross premiums written 363.5 202.7 79.4% 673.8 372.6 80.8% Net income 16.9 6.6 156.4% 36.2 15.0 142.1% EPS - diluted, $(1) 0.40 0.17 135.3% 0.86 0.40 115.0% Adjusted EPS - diluted, $(1) 0.35 0.22 59.1% 0.75 0.44 70.5% Book value per share, $(1) 8.03 6.56 22.4% 8.03 6.56 22.4% Debt-to-Capital ratio 18.4% 9.9% 8.5pts 18.4% 9.9% 8.5pts LTM ROE 18.3% 11.8% 6.5pts 18.3% 11.8% 6.5pts Adjusted LTM ROE 16.1% 13.8% 2.3pts 16.1% 13.8% 2.3pts Combined ratio - Canada 83.3% 78.9% 4.4pts 75.4% 80.3% (4.9pts) Fronting Operational Ratio - US 69.8% 69.9% (0.1pts) 68.6% 69.6% (1.0pts)

(1) Adjusted to reflect the four-for-one split effective July 9, 2021. Per-share disclosure is presented on a post-split basis.

COVID-19

Trisura staff continue to work effectively from home. We have introduced safety measures in physical offices and began a gradual return to work in jurisdictions where it is safe.



Despite resilience in the quarter, uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 Delta variant and the potential for a weaker than anticipated economic recovery may threaten momentum.



Premium generation and claims activity may be impacted depending on the length and depth of the pandemic-related economic slowdown, as well as the effectiveness of government support programs and vaccines in driving a sustained re-opening. Depending on these factors, premium growth could slow and claims activity could increase.



Insurance Operations

Disciplined underwriting in Canada contributed to a loss ratio of 24.5% for the quarter. A lower expense ratio in the quarter resulted in a combined ratio of 83.3%, in the context of 147.3% growth in premiums.



GPW in the US of $220.6 million in Q2 2021 compared to $144.8 million in Q2 2020, and fee income of $11.1 million in Q2 2021 compared to $5.5 million in Q2 2020.



Improved asset-liability matching in our Reinsurance business limited volatility through the quarter.



Capital

The minimum capital test (“MCT”) ratio of our Canadian operations was 223% as at June 30, 2021 (249% as at December 31, 2020), which comfortably exceeded regulatory requirements of 150%.



Capital in our US operations of $159.1 million USD at June 30, 2021 ($122.6 million USD at December 31, 2020) was in excess of the various Company Action Levels of the states in which Trisura Specialty is licensed.



Consolidated debt-to-capital ratio of 18.4% as at June 30, 2021 is below our long-term target of 20.0%.



Investments

Investment income was $2.8 million in Q2 2021, driven by interest and dividend income and partially offset by the impact of movements in European interest rates on the long duration assets supporting certain reserves in our Reinsurance business. Importantly, Reinsurance investment losses are offset by reductions in reserves in the Reinsurance business.



Interest and dividend income rose 24.4% versus the prior year. The Canadian and US portfolios benefited from improved diversification and increased capital following strong operational performance.



Net gains in the quarter were driven by favourable foreign exchange movements and realized gains.



Corporate Development

Trisura continues to grow its admitted licenses, with 48 state admitted licenses today and the intention of securing admitted licenses in all 50 states.



In the quarter Trisura bound $11.3 million in admitted premiums; we expect the admitted business to be a more significant opportunity for growth in the second half of 2021.



In June 2021, Trisura completed its inaugural investment grade debt issuance, raising $75 million of senior unsecured notes with a 5-year term and a coupon of 2.641%. Proceeds were used to repay the outstanding loans through the revolving credit facility and to support growth in the US.



We completed a four-for-one stock split in July 2021, which resulted in a greater number of shares outstanding, intended to support trading liquidity.



Financial Statement Presentation – Update

In Q4 2020 we adjusted the presentation of our consolidated income statement to reflect a more representative view of our business, removing net underwriting income, which in the context of a business with life reserves on the Balance sheet, diluted the utility of the measure.



Adjusted EPS and Adjusted ROE were also introduced in Q4 2020, to adjust for non-recurring items and better reflect earnings for our core operations, providing a more representative depiction of the run-rate operations of the business.



About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, fronting and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has three principal regulated subsidiaries: Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company in Canada, Trisura Specialty Insurance Company in the US and Trisura International Insurance Ltd. in Barbados. Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com/group. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Trisura Group Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)

As at June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents 172,817 136,519 Investments 611,279 503,684 Premiums and accounts receivable, and other assets 249,315 178,883 Recoverable from reinsurers 903,086 676,972 Deferred acquisition costs 241,507 188,190 Capital assets and intangible assets 17,766 13,907 Deferred tax assets 7,690 8,577 Total assets 2,203,460 1,706,732 Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 73,171 57,343 Reinsurance premiums payable 232,347 151,707 Unearned premiums 744,767 592,711 Unearned reinsurance commissions 116,715 100,281 Unpaid claims and loss adjustment expenses 631,406 487,271 Debt outstanding 74,429 27,555 Total liabilities 1,872,835 1,416,868 Shareholders' equity 330,625 289,864 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,203,460 1,706,732





Trisura Group Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three and six months ended June 30

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q2 2021 YTD Q2 2020 YTD Gross premiums written 363,514 202,683 673,788 372,635 Net premiums written 100,200 46,881 177,565 88,381 Net premiums earned 67,028 36,776 119,652 67,343 Fee income 12,112 5,867 25,896 13,408 Net investment income (loss) 2,780 6,308 (2,537 ) 14,842 Net gains 4,801 3,504 8,635 1,450 Total revenues 86,721 52,455 151,646 97,043 Net claims and loss adjustment expenses (21,390 ) (15,961 ) (25,497 ) (30,147 ) Net commissions (26,330 ) (12,138 ) (44,889 ) (23,371 ) Operating expenses (19,737 ) (14,753 ) (36,751 ) (26,838 ) Interest expense (281 ) (267 ) (468 ) (667 ) Total claims and expenses (67,738 ) (43,119 ) (107,605 ) (81,023 ) Income before income taxes 18,983 9,336 44,041 16,020 Income tax expense (2,094 ) (2,749 ) (7,834 ) (1,062 ) Net income 16,889 6,587 36,207 14,958 Other comprehensive income (loss) 3,835 8,828 4,597 (2,542 ) Comprehensive income 20,724 15,415 40,804 12,416





Trisura Group Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three and six months ended June 30

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q2 2021 YTD Q2 2020 YTD Net income from operating activities 16,889 6,587 36,207 14,958 Non-cash items (1,494 ) 9,184 9,187 7,371 Stock options granted 344 228 605 380 Change in working capital 69,950 14,485 72,403 13,946 Realized gains on investments (611 ) (14,377 ) (1,481 ) (17,198 ) Income taxes paid (5,996 ) (8 ) (7,187 ) (3,287 ) Interest paid (107 ) (259 ) (357 ) (695 ) Net cash from operating activities 78,975 15,840 109,377 15,475 Proceeds on disposal of investments 23,436 113,202 60,280 140,264 Purchases of investments (104,742 ) (175,157 ) (174,677 ) (208,926 ) Net purchases of capital and intangible assets (1,669 ) (135 ) (2,525 ) (506 ) Net cash used in investing activities (82,975 ) (62,090 ) (116,922 ) (69,168 ) Shares issued 602 65,143 859 65,143 Shares purchased under RSU plan (116 ) - (1,930 ) - Issuance of note payable 74,700 - 74,700 - Loans received - - 26,970 32,700 Loans repaid (26,970 ) (3,000 ) (54,525 ) (32,700 ) Lease payments (354 ) (398 ) (688 ) (878 ) Net cash from financing activities 47,862 61,745 45,386 64,265 Net increase in cash 43,862 15,495 37,841 10,572 Cash at beginning of the period 129,649 84,352 136,519 85,905 Currency translation (694 ) (682 ) (1,543 ) 2,688 Cash at the end of the period 172,817 99,165 172,817 99,165





