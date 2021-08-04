RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

Earnings for the twelve months ending June 30, 2021 were $9,772,285 or $1.19 per diluted share outstanding compared to $11,349,435 or $1.40 per diluted share for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. Nester attributed the earnings decline in trailing twelve-month net income to lower non-cash MVP equity in earnings, COVID-19 related bad debt expense, and one time maintenance investments in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

ROANOKE, Va., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $610,840 or $0.07 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This compares to consolidated earnings of $1,206,578 or $0.15 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. CEO Paul Nester stated, “We continue to experience customer growth and improved utility margins associated with infrastructure replacement programs. The overall earnings decline was primarily attributable to the significantly lower non-cash MVP equity in earnings.”

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 is not indicative of the results to be expected for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021 as quarterly earnings are affected by the highly seasonal nature of the business and weather conditions generally result in greater earnings during the winter months. Net income for fiscal 2021 is expected to be lower than 2020.

From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, and research and development activities. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Summary financial statements for the third quarter and twelve months are as follows:

RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating revenues $ 14,048,846 $ 11,071,918 $ 71,599,814 $ 63,146,971 Operating expenses 12,506,513 9,736,255 58,275,744 49,239,011 Operating income 1,542,333 1,335,663 13,324,070 13,907,960 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate 133,864 1,205,574 2,813,371 4,470,184 Other income, net 130,186 52,556 855,965 638,345 Interest expense 1,000,238 986,203 4,017,308 4,093,103 Income before income taxes 806,145 1,607,590 12,976,098 14,923,386 Income tax expense 195,305 401,012 3,203,813 3,573,951 Net income $ 610,840 $ 1,206,578 $ 9,772,285 $ 11,349,435 Net earnings per share of common stock: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.15 $ 1.19 $ 1.40 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.15 $ 1.19 $ 1.40 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.185 $ 0.175 $ 0.730 $ 0.690 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 8,260,579 8,143,887 8,200,295 8,104,298 Diluted 8,273,203 8,159,324 8,213,716 8,129,737 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, Assets 2021 2020 Current assets $ 14,862,881 $ 12,545,512 Utility plant, net 207,993,519 194,049,965 Other assets 74,005,332 66,745,281 Total Assets $ 296,861,732 $ 273,340,758 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 21,605,817 $ 15,070,172 Long-term debt, net 123,151,387 116,346,967 Deferred credits and other liabilities 53,265,790 51,672,467 Total Liabilities 198,022,994 183,089,606 Stockholders' Equity 98,838,738 90,251,152 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 296,861,732 $ 273,340,758



