checkAd

RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 23:30  |  19   |   |   

ROANOKE, Va., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $610,840 or $0.07 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This compares to consolidated earnings of $1,206,578 or $0.15 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. CEO Paul Nester stated, “We continue to experience customer growth and improved utility margins associated with infrastructure replacement programs. The overall earnings decline was primarily attributable to the significantly lower non-cash MVP equity in earnings.”

Earnings for the twelve months ending June 30, 2021 were $9,772,285 or $1.19 per diluted share outstanding compared to $11,349,435 or $1.40 per diluted share for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. Nester attributed the earnings decline in trailing twelve-month net income to lower non-cash MVP equity in earnings, COVID-19 related bad debt expense, and one time maintenance investments in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 is not indicative of the results to be expected for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021 as quarterly earnings are affected by the highly seasonal nature of the business and weather conditions generally result in greater earnings during the winter months. Net income for fiscal 2021 is expected to be lower than 2020.

From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, and research and development activities. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Summary financial statements for the third quarter and twelve months are as follows:

 
RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
      2021       2020       2021       2020  
                 
Operating revenues   $ 14,048,846     $ 11,071,918     $ 71,599,814     $ 63,146,971  
Operating expenses     12,506,513       9,736,255       58,275,744       49,239,011  
Operating income     1,542,333       1,335,663       13,324,070       13,907,960  
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate     133,864       1,205,574       2,813,371       4,470,184  
Other income, net     130,186       52,556       855,965       638,345  
Interest expense     1,000,238       986,203       4,017,308       4,093,103  
Income before income taxes     806,145       1,607,590       12,976,098       14,923,386  
Income tax expense     195,305       401,012       3,203,813       3,573,951  
                 
Net income   $ 610,840     $ 1,206,578     $ 9,772,285     $ 11,349,435  
                 
Net earnings per share of common stock:                
Basic   $ 0.07     $ 0.15     $ 1.19     $ 1.40  
Diluted   $ 0.07     $ 0.15     $ 1.19     $ 1.40  
                 
Cash dividends per common share   $ 0.185     $ 0.175     $ 0.730     $ 0.690  
                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                    
Basic     8,260,579       8,143,887       8,200,295       8,104,298  
Diluted     8,273,203       8,159,324       8,213,716       8,129,737  
                 
                 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets    
(Unaudited)    
                 
        June 30,    
Assets         2021       2020      
Current assets       $ 14,862,881     $ 12,545,512      
Utility plant, net         207,993,519       194,049,965      
Other assets         74,005,332       66,745,281      
                 
Total Assets       $ 296,861,732     $ 273,340,758      
                 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                
Current liabilities       $ 21,605,817     $ 15,070,172      
Long-term debt, net         123,151,387       116,346,967      
Deferred credits and other liabilities         53,265,790       51,672,467      
Total Liabilities         198,022,994       183,089,606      
Stockholders' Equity         98,838,738       90,251,152      
                 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity       $ 296,861,732     $ 273,340,758      

 

Contact: Paul W. Nester
  President and CEO
Telephone: 540-777-3837




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings ROANOKE, Va., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $610,840 or $0.07 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This compares to consolidated earnings of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
INVL Renewable Energy Fund I, a fund managed by INVL Asset Management, a subsidiary of Invalda ...
Endeavour reports record Q2-2021 results
JDE Peet’s reports half-year results 2021
Majority of UK Businesses Only Paying Lip Service to Supporting Workforce Diversity
Wolters Kluwer 2021 Half-Year Report
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
Hyloris Reports 2021 Half-Year Results: Multiple Potential Value Inflection Points Ahead
Endeavour reports record Q2-2021 results; well positioned to achieve top-half of full year ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board