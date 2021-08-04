HighPeak Energy, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) (“HighPeak Energy”), today announced that it plans to release second quarter 2021 financial results after the close of trading on Monday, August 9, 2021.



HighPeak Energy will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time for investors and analysts to discuss its 2021 second quarter financial results and operational highlights. Conference call participants may call (833) 362-0226 (United States/Canada) or (914) 987-7683 (International) and enter confirmation code 1119639. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available on the HighPeak Energy’s website at www.highpeakenergy.com under the “Investors” section of the website. A replay will be available on the website following the call.