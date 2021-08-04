Patriot One CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders

checkAd

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”), is pleased to issue the following letter from Patriot One CEO, Peter Evans.

Dear Shareholders,

This letter is a bit later than I would have preferred, having just completed a productive and successful week at the ISC West, Vegas trade show last week, and finishing off a very busy fiscal year end.

It has been a very compelling and busy quarter. The acceleration is palpable. The first three months of the year were about refreshing our sales and marketing activities, getting very focused on specific customer segments, and getting out and building pipeline as the world started to re-open from COVID-19. In these past 90 days, it’s been about customer engagement, showcasing our products, and selling. There is an old saying: “Be careful what you wish for, you just might get it.” Ninety days ago, we “wished” to engage with our key marketing segments, connecting and introducing Patriot One to key security decision makers in casinos, live entertainment providers and other organizations in our target markets. Today, we are in weekly (or even daily) conversations with those organizations, working with them to prepare for deployments and supporting them with security operations design.

I am very pleased with the business progress, and we have line of sight on a robust pipeline of sales opportunities that we are working to close this quarter, or shortly thereafter.

ISC West Conference

Last week we executed on a successful trade show in Las Vegas for the International Security Conference & Exposition – also known as ISC West. This event was timely, because it represented a strong culmination of our efforts to execute on the sales and marketing strategy we put in place six months ago, ensuring complete alignment and validation of our technology, our sales engagement strategy, and our market positioning. We had a great show with outstanding performance of the solution and some “Wow” moments with key customers, partners, and analysts.

We executed a different approach for the ISC show this year, intentionally staying away from the exhibit floor and the distraction of the “Trick-or-Treaters,” and instead creating a demonstration space where we could have focused, quality conversations with key customers, industry leaders and prospects. With the significant reduction in traffic and exhibitors at the show due to the pandemic, this strategy worked well for us.

