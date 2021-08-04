checkAd

Artesian Resources Corporation Reports Year-to-Date and Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 23:25  |  12   |   |   

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA), a leading provider of water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula, today announced second quarter and year-to-date results for 2021.

  • Diluted net income per share increased to $0.93 year-to-date
  • Invested $22.1 million year-to-date in water and wastewater infrastructure
  • Completed construction of a water treatment facility located in Dagsboro, Sussex County, Delaware, which provides an additional 2.0 million gallons per day of water supply to this fast-growing area
  • Commenced operation of our Sussex Regional Wastewater Recharge Facility

Year-to-Date Results

Net income was $8.7 million, a $0.1 million, or 0.8%, increase compared to net income recorded during the six months ended June 30, 2020. Diluted net income per share increased 1.1% to $0.93 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $0.92 for the six months ended June 30, 2020.  

Revenues totaled $43.3 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 3.9%. Water sales revenue increased $1.1 million, or 3.0%, primarily due to an increase in residential and non-residential consumption and an increase in the number of customers served. Other utility operating revenue increased $0.2 million, or 10.2%, primarily the result of an increase in wastewater revenue from customer growth. Non-utility operating revenue increased 12.6% to $2.8 million, primarily due to an increase in contract service revenue related to a contract for the design and construction of wastewater infrastructure and an increase in Service Line Protection Plan revenue that covers the cost of materials and labor to repair or replace participants’ leaking water services or clogged sewer lines.

“The results of our strategic focus on the provision of wastewater services in fast-growing Sussex County, Delaware, are evident by the increase in wastewater revenue seen as new residents continue to relocate to be near the Delaware beaches,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair, President and CEO. “These new residents are also our new water customers. Our ability to provide both water and wastewater infrastructure has allowed for construction of new home communities in targeted areas to meet the demand of those seeking to relocate to this highly desirable area,” said Taylor.

Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and income taxes, increased $1.2 million, or 5.1%, primarily related to increases in utility and non-utility operating expenses. The increases are mainly the result of increases in payroll and benefits costs, water and wastewater treatment equipment maintenance costs and purchased water costs, partially offset by a decrease in bad debt reserve related to non-payment of water customer receivable balances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased $0.5 million, or 10.0%, primarily due to continued investment in utility plant providing supply, treatment, storage and distribution of water to customers and service to our wastewater customers.

Miscellaneous income increased $0.3 million, primarily due to an increase in patronage from CoBank, ACB as a result of a higher average loan balance outstanding.

Allowance for funds used during construction, or AFUDC, decreased $0.1 million as a result of lower long-term construction activity subject to AFUDC.

Capital Expenditures

As part of Artesian’s on-going effort to ensure high quality reliable service to customers, $22.1 million was invested in the first six months of 2021 in water and wastewater infrastructure projects including installation of transmission and distribution facilities, replacement of aging mains, rehabilitation of treatment facilities, and redevelopment of wells and pumping equipment. Approximately $9.3 million of this investment includes critical infrastructure in Sussex County to construct a water treatment plant and complete an interconnection in Dagsboro. “We continue to make significant investments in water and wastewater infrastructure projects across our service areas, with a focus on ensuring on-going system reliability and keeping ahead of demand in fast growing areas,” said Taylor.

Second Quarter Results

Revenues totaled $22.6 million, an increase of $0.8 million, or 3.7%. Water sales revenue increased $0.7 million, or 3.4%, primarily due to an increase in non-residential consumption revenue and an increase in the number of customers served. Non-utility operating revenue increased 10.6% to $1.4 million, primarily due to an increase in contract service revenue related to a contract for the design and construction of wastewater infrastructure and an increase in Service Line Protection Plan revenue.

Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and income taxes, increased $0.6 million, or 4.9%, primarily related to increases in utility and non-utility operating expenses. The increases are mainly the result of increases in payroll and benefits costs, water and wastewater treatment equipment maintenance costs and purchased water costs, partially offset by a decrease in bad debt reserve related to non-payment of water customer receivable balances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Depreciation and amortization expense increased $0.3 million, or 10.5%, primarily due to continued investment in utility plant providing supply, treatment, storage and distribution of water to customers and service to our wastewater customers.

About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.3 billion gallons of water per year through 1,368 miles of main to over a third of Delawareans.

Forward Looking Statements
This release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, our growth strategy, including expectations regarding infrastructure investments, and the continued growth in our business and the number of customers served. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including: changes in weather, changes in our contractual obligations, changes in government policies, the timing and results of our rate requests, failure to receive regulatory approval, changes in economic and market conditions generally and other matters discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so and you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as representation of the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

Contact:
Nicki Taylor
Investor Relations
(302) 453-6900
ntaylor@artesianwater.com

Artesian Resources Corporation  
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations  
(In thousands, except per share amounts)  
(Unaudited)  
                         
    Three months ended     Six months ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2021       2020       2021     2020  
Operating Revenues                        
Water sales $ 20,078     $ 19,423     $ 37,908   $ 36,816  
Other utility operating revenue   1,107       1,084       2,574     2,336  
Non-utility operating revenue   1,377       1,245       2,815     2,501  
    22,562       21,752       43,297     41,653  
                         
Operating Expenses                        
Utility operating expenses   9,754       9,359       19,350     18,593  
Non-utility operating expenses   862       733       1,777     1,462  
Depreciation and amortization   2,976       2,693       5,988     5,445  
State and federal income taxes   1,542       1,537       2,893     2,896  
Property and other taxes   1,341       1,306       2,761     2,672  
    16,475       15,628       32,769     31,068  
                         
Operating Income   6,087       6,124       10,528     10,585  
                         
Allowance for funds used during construction   371       338       615     762  
Miscellaneous   (59 )     (13 )     1,343     1,075  
                         
Income Before Interest Charges   6,399       6,449       12,486     12,422  
                         
Interest Charges   1,894       1,883       3,775     3,782  
                         
Net Income $ 4,505     $ 4,566     $ 8,711   $ 8,640  
                         
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic   9,395       9,326       9,381     9,311  
Net Income per Common Share - Basic $ 0.48     $ 0.49     $ 0.93   $ 0.93  
                         
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted   9,425       9,367       9,416     9,357  
Net Income per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.48     $ 0.49     $ 0.93   $ 0.92  
                         
Artesian Resources Corporation  
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet  
(In thousands)  
(Unaudited)  
                         
  June 30,   December 31,              
    2021     2020                
Assets                        
Utility Plant, at original cost less                        
accumulated depreciation $ 577,126     $ 559,561                
Current Assets   16,361       17,619                
Regulatory and Other Assets   16,484       16,038                
  $ 609,971     $ 593,218                
                         
Capitalization and Liabilities                        
                         
Stockholders' Equity $ 171,860     $ 169,426                
Long Term Debt, Net of Current Portion   143,286       142,333                
Current Liabilities   49,749       43,724                
Advances for Construction   4,277       4,578                
Contributions in Aid of Construction   171,248       160,258                
Other Liabilities   69,551       72,899                
  $ 609,971     $ 593,218                
                         







0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Artesian Resources Corporation Reports Year-to-Date and Second Quarter 2021 Results NEWARK, Del., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA), a leading provider of water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula, today announced second quarter and year-to-date …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
INVL Renewable Energy Fund I, a fund managed by INVL Asset Management, a subsidiary of Invalda ...
Endeavour reports record Q2-2021 results
JDE Peet’s reports half-year results 2021
Majority of UK Businesses Only Paying Lip Service to Supporting Workforce Diversity
Wolters Kluwer 2021 Half-Year Report
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
Hyloris Reports 2021 Half-Year Results: Multiple Potential Value Inflection Points Ahead
Endeavour reports record Q2-2021 results; well positioned to achieve top-half of full year ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board