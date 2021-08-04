Media Central Corporation Appoints Greg Messinger to Advisory Board

Mr. Messinger has a 15-year track record of leading significant growth initiatives at media and technology organizations across three continents. He has a proven history of creating enterprise value through product development and revenue growth leadership. In 2010, Mr. Messinger co-founded a digital services agency and grew the business from $0 to over $100MM in annual revenue over the course of 5 years. After successfully exiting that role, he went on to develop a senior management consulting practice. Over the course of the next 5 years, he led digital growth initiatives across North America, Europe and Australia with News Corp, The Walt Disney Company and others.

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) ("Media Central" or the "Company"), a publicly held holding company of media assets that trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange, today announced that it has appointed Greg Messinger to the company’s Advisory Board.

Mr. Messinger was also a Co-Founder of an e-commerce agency specializing in Amazon brand management and is a founding investor in Empyreal Logistics, an armored courier that transports, validates and vaults cash for a large network of businesses across the United States. Mr. Messinger serves on several boards and is currently the Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of an early-stage healthcare technology start-up.

“Greg will contribute a unique blend of proven tech and media savvy to the Advisory Board,” said Kirk MacDonald, President of Media Central Corporation. “He will have a significant impact on the innovative, cutting-edge marketing solutions that Media Central will be introducing to our regional markets in Toronto and Vancouver based on the Advisory Board’s recommendations.”

“We are excited to bring Greg on and look forward to working closely with him. We believe that the company will benefit from his knowledge and guidance to implement new ideas that will work in conjunction with our existing strategies to drive value for our shareholders.” said Manos Pavlakis, Chairman of the Board for Media Central Corporation.

About Media Central Corporation Inc.

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) is an alternative media company situated to acquire and develop high-quality publishing assets starting with the recent acquisition of Vancouver Free Press Corp., the purchase of NOW Communications Inc. and the launch of digital cannabis platform CannCentral.com and ESports outlet ECentralSports.com. Media Central is consolidating and digitally monetizing the over 100 million coveted and premium consumers of the approximately 100 alternative urban publications across North America, creating the most powerful audience of influencers.