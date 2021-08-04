checkAd

Sky Century Investment, Inc. Announces Its Plans to Expand Its CBD Products Assortment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 23:48  |  20   |   |   

Las Vegas, NV, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sky Century Investment, Inc. (OTC Markets: SKYI), a Nevada registered company, committed to selling the highest quality CBD products using only pharmaceutical grade ingredients to provide the best product on the market for its customers, publicly announces its plans to expand its CBD products assortment.

Sky Century Investment, Inc. is pleased to announce that they intend to focus on expanding their product line with CBD content. This decision is made due to the fact that the providing of a wide range of CBD products will be beneficial for both the Company and its customers.

CBD (or Cannabidiol), is one of more than 100 chemicals called cannabinoids that have been identified in the cannabis plant. CBD has been thoroughly studied for its healing properties for medical use; it does not contain the psychoactive compounds that are usually associated with THC. This means that CBD is safe for users in a wide range of age groups.

Sky Century Investment, Inc. emphasizes the key difference between the two main cannabinoids extracted from the cannabis plant; Cannabidiol (CBD) and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). CBD is a compound that is legal in most European countries when used as an additive to health and well-being. Sky Century Investment, Inc. specializes exclusively in the legal connections of the CBD, which are legal in most European territories and in other countries outside Europe. The second compound, THC, can be psychoactive and used as part of prescribed medications or for “recreational purposes”. Sky Century Investment, Inc. does not participate in the THC market.

Introducing CBD products to the market, Sky Century Investment, Inc. wants to provide customers with products that are not only effective, but also non-toxic and safe. Based on this motivation, the Company plans to expand its products range in the following areas including:

 ⁃ The cosmetic line for skin care will be selected to solve various problems, due to the fact that the CBD oil in them has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and soothing properties.

 ⁃ Tinctures (therapy for well-being)

 ⁃ CBD Capsules (food additives, various effects: invigorating effect, sedative effect)

 ⁃ Gummies (chewing marmalade)

 ⁃ Disinfectants

 ⁃ Pet products

The company considers it relevant and necessary to expand and launch a new range of CBD products.

ABOUT SKY CENTURY INVESTMENT, INC.

Sky Century Investment, Inc. (OTC Markets: SKYI) is a Nevada registered company, committed to selling the highest quality CBD products using only pharmaceutical grade ingredients to provide the best product on the market for its customers. Sky Century Investment, Inc. works exclusively with certified suppliers; all products offered by the Сompany do not contain THC and undergo independent laboratory testing for their chemical composition.

In addition to quality CBD products, Sky Century Investment, Inc. also provides a wide range of online services in the field of digital marketing, strategy, planning, SEO, analytics and reporting. Sky Century Investment, Inc. is engaged in content and website development, mail marketing for companies involved in the production of CBD products and not taking part in the THC part of the market.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These forward-looking statements are only predictions. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Sky Century Investment, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Nataliia Petranetska
205-238-7735
sky@skygcbd.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sky Century Investment, Inc. Announces Its Plans to Expand Its CBD Products Assortment Las Vegas, NV, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Sky Century Investment, Inc. (OTC Markets: SKYI), a Nevada registered company, committed to selling the highest quality CBD products using only pharmaceutical grade ingredients to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
INVL Renewable Energy Fund I, a fund managed by INVL Asset Management, a subsidiary of Invalda ...
Endeavour reports record Q2-2021 results
JDE Peet’s reports half-year results 2021
Majority of UK Businesses Only Paying Lip Service to Supporting Workforce Diversity
Wolters Kluwer 2021 Half-Year Report
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
Hyloris Reports 2021 Half-Year Results: Multiple Potential Value Inflection Points Ahead
Endeavour reports record Q2-2021 results; well positioned to achieve top-half of full year ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board