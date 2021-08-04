T2 Biosystems to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference.



Management is scheduled to present Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 3:00pm ET. Interested parties may access a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.t2biosystems.com.