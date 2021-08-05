checkAd

NW Natural and Element Markets Team up to Deliver Benefits of Renewable Natural Gas to Customers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 00:00  |  20   |   |   

NW Natural, a subsidiary of NW Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN), has signed an agreement with Element Markets to purchase renewable natural gas (RNG) for Oregon customers as part of the RNG program instituted under Oregon Senate Bill 98.

This marks the second RNG contract for NW Natural under the landmark bill, which supports renewable energy procurement and investment by natural gas utilities. The first was a project development agreement signed in December 2020. In July 2021 NW Natural initiated an additional request for proposals (RFP) for RNG purchase or investment opportunities.

With the addition of this most recent contract, NW Natural has signed agreements with options to purchase or develop RNG totaling about 2% of NW Natural’s annual sales volume in Oregon, enough to heat about 36,000 homes.

“We’re pleased to partner with Element Markets to help lower emissions on behalf of our customers,” said David H. Anderson, NW Natural president and CEO. “With this agreement and our RFP, we’re taking a critical step to source more and more of our supply from renewables while also helping to close the loop on waste.”

Under the agreement with Element Markets, NW Natural will purchase the environmental attributes, or Renewable Thermal Certificates (RTCs), generated by a new RNG facility at a wastewater treatment plant in New York City and a Wisconsin-based mixed waste anaerobic digester facility.

“As communities across the country seek out greener energy solutions, we’re excited to work with forward-thinking utilities like NW Natural in delivering the benefits of renewable natural gas,” said Angela Schwarz, co-president and CEO of Element Markets. “This agreement represents an innovative approach to sustainable utility procurement, and we look forward to our continued partnership.”

NW Natural may begin acquiring RTCs under this agreement as early as September 2021.

Renewable natural gas is produced from organic materials like agricultural and forestry by-products, food waste, wastewater, or landfills, and is a unique and valuable form of renewable energy. It combines similar emission reduction benefits of traditional, intermittent renewables such as wind and solar, with the reliability and seasonal storage capabilities of natural gas -- all while capturing, cleaning and utilizing methane, a greenhouse gas with global warming potential 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide, that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere.

For more information on this and other activities related to renewable resources, visit https://www.nwnatural.com/about-us/environment/renewable-natural-gas.

About NW Natural

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 770,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores. NW Natural, a part of Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and has been doing business for more than 160 years. NW Holdings owns NW Natural, NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), and other business interests. We have a longstanding commitment to safety, environmental stewardship, and taking care of our employees and communities, learn more in our latest ESG Report.

Additional information is available at www.nwnatural.com

About Element Markets

Element Markets is a leading renewable natural gas marketing and environmental commodities company that applies its diverse expertise to provide structured environmental compliance and optimization services to corporate and institutional clients. The company has a successful track record within the renewable natural gas, low carbon fuels, emissions, carbon, and renewable energy credit markets. Founded in 2005, Element Markets LLC is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and is majority-owned by The Rise Fund, TPG’s global impact investing fund. More information about the company is available at www.elementmarkets.com.

Northwest Natural Holding Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NW Natural and Element Markets Team up to Deliver Benefits of Renewable Natural Gas to Customers NW Natural, a subsidiary of NW Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN), has signed an agreement with Element Markets to purchase renewable natural gas (RNG) for Oregon customers as part of the RNG program instituted under Oregon Senate Bill 98. This …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
BioNTech Completes Acquisition of Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and ...
The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Mattel Once Again Says #ThankYouHeroes by Supporting First Responders Children’s Foundation and ...
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.08.21NW Natural Holdings Issues 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.07.21NW Natural Holdings Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Thursday, August 5
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21NW Natural Holdings Announces Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten