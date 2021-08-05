FalconStor Software Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results

“We continue to make good progress against our strategic plans to reinvent FalconStor, enhance the value we deliver to our customers, and innovate within the cloud-based data protection market,” said Todd Brooks, FalconStor CEO. “While we were disappointed that our second quarter total revenue declined year-over-year by 6.9%, total revenue for the first half of 2021 increased year-over-year by 6.1%. Over the next year, we expect our year-over-year quarterly revenue growth to continue to stabilize as our sales pipeline becomes more predictable, and we expand our markets.”

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCQB: FALC), a trusted data protection leader modernizing backup and archival solutions for the multi-cloud world, today announced financial results for its second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2021, which ended on June 30, 2021.

“Migration to the cloud, data center rationalization and infrastructure optimization are top priorities for enterprise CIOs in the post-pandemic world, and FalconStor plays a vital role in each,” added Brooks. “Our market, strategic focus, and results over the last three years allowed us to successfully raise $4 million in new growth equity since the beginning of the second quarter of 2021. We are excited by the trust our shareholders have placed in our team to deliver customer and shareholder value.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Product Revenue: 2% product revenue decline to $1,602,005, compared to $1,632,055 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020

New Customer Billings: $1,938,863, compared to $1,915,199 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020

Total Revenue: $3.3 million, compared to $3.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020

Total Cost of Revenue: $0.4 million, compared to $0.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020

Total Operating Expenses: $3.0 million, compared to $2.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020

GAAP Net Income (Loss): $(0.3) million, compared to $0.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020

Ending Cash: $3.7 million, compared to $1.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020

First Half 2021 Financial Results

Product Revenue: 40% product revenue increase to $3.7 million, compared to $2.7 million in the first half of fiscal year 2020

New Customer Billings: $1,500,540, compared to $1,469,815 in the first half of fiscal year 2020

Total Revenue: $7.1 million, compared to $6.7 million in the first half of fiscal year 2020

Total Cost of Revenue: $1.1 million, compared to $0.9 million in the first half of fiscal year 2020

Total Operating Expenses: $6.2 million, compared to $5.6 million in the first half of fiscal year 2020

GAAP Net Income (Loss): $0.1 million, compared to $(0.3) million in the first half of fiscal year 2020

Ending Cash: $3.7 million, compared to $1.5 million in the first half of fiscal year 2020

Second Quarter 2021 Business Highlights

Delivered updates to our next-generation long-term data retention and recovery technology in StorSafe, built with a bridge to all industry-leading public clouds for long-term archival optimization, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, and Wasabi

Continued our win trajectory in IBM environments, specifically IBM I and AS/400 system implementations

Continued to deliver value to our Managed Service Provider business partners, with our trusted partner BlueChip growing to 300 customers and 4 petabytes of data under management.

Guidance

We are affirming the 2021 guidance we have previously provided.

2021 Proposed Guidance Guidance SEC Format (IN $ MILLIONS) 2020 Actual Low High Increase YOY Increase YOY Total Revenue $ 14.77 $ 15.08 $ 16.15 3 % 9 % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 4.13 $ 4.24 $ 5.06 3 % 22 % % 28 % 28 % 31 % Net Income $ 1.14 $ 1.93 $ 2.82 70 % 148 % % 8 % 13 % 17 % Rule of 40 (Revenue Growth % + Adjusted EBITDA %) 17 31 41 80 % 139 % *Adjusted EBITDA excludes Non Operating Expenses

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The Company’s management refers to these non-GAAP financial measures in making operating decisions because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operating performance. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management’s internal comparisons to the Company’s historical operating results and comparisons to competitors’ operating results. We include these non-GAAP financial measures (which should be viewed as a supplement to, and not a substitute for, their comparable GAAP measures) in this press release because we believe they are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency into the supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures exclude (i) restructuring costs, (ii) effects of our Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, and (iii) non-cash stock-based compensation charges and any potential tax effects. For a reconciliation of our GAAP and non-GAAP financial results, please refer to our reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor is a data protection technology company enabling enterprises to modernize their data backup and archival operations across multiple sites and public clouds. We deliver increased data security and provide fast recovery from ransomware attacks, while driving down an enterprise’s data storage footprint by up to 90%. As an established technology leader with 39 issued patents and six patent applications, we have over an exabyte of data under management and offer products that are used by approximately 600 enterprise customers. Our products are offered through and supported by a worldwide network of leading service providers, systems integrators, resellers, managed services providers (“MSPs”) and original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”). To learn more, visit www.falconstor.com and stay connected with us on YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

FalconStor and FalconStor Software are trademarks or registered trademarks of FalconStor Software, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other company and product names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Links to websites or pages controlled by parties other than FalconStor are provided for the reader's convenience and information only. FalconStor does not incorporate into this release the information found at those links nor does FalconStor represent or warrant that any information found at those links is complete or accurate. Use of information obtained by following these links is at the reader's own risk.

FalconStor Software, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,741,600 $ 1,920,656 Accounts receivable, net 2,162,640 2,836,571 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,513,363 1,837,596 Contract assets, net 354,096 254,483 Inventory 15,381 15,275 Total current assets 7,787,080 6,864,581 Property and equipment, net 186,476 197,020 Operating lease right-of-use assets 194,888 536,272 Deferred tax assets, net 313,697 330,552 Software development costs, net 15,994 19,278 Other assets, net 124,552 863,964 Goodwill 4,150,339 4,150,339 Other intangible assets, net 78,504 100,134 Contract assets 206,305 343,934 Total assets $ 13,057,835 $ 13,406,074 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 578,660 $ 453,791 Accrued expenses 1,778,444 2,293,765 Operating lease liabilities 125,048 665,074 Short-term loan, net of debt issuance costs and discounts — 3,320,863 Deferred revenue, net 4,097,365 4,603,270 Total current liabilities 6,579,517 11,336,763 Other long-term liabilities 638,300 703,889 Notes payable, net 2,146,596 754,000 Operating lease liabilities 71,205 — Deferred tax liabilities, net 520,166 513,027 Deferred revenue, net 1,865,355 1,765,859 Total liabilities 11,821,139 15,073,538 Commitments and contingencies Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock 13,773,115 12,940,722 Total stockholders' deficit (12,536,419 ) (14,608,186 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 13,057,835 $ 13,406,074

FalconStor Software, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Product revenue $ 1,602,005 $ 1,632,055 $ 3,741,734 $ 2,681,018 Support and services revenue 1,656,742 1,867,557 3,345,339 3,998,781 Total revenue 3,258,747 3,499,612 7,087,073 6,679,799 Cost of revenue: Product 34,781 61,830 257,615 201,290 Support and service 405,960 334,396 832,133 742,316 Total cost of revenue 440,741 396,226 1,089,748 943,606 Gross profit $ 2,818,006 $ 3,103,386 $ 5,997,325 $ 5,736,193 Operating expenses: Research and development costs 661,147 534,000 1,321,087 1,208,924 Selling and marketing 1,259,735 1,019,940 2,656,375 2,001,131 General and administrative 658,100 845,581 1,495,967 1,938,750 Restructuring costs 421,737 153,685 724,050 441,145 Total operating expenses 3,000,719 2,553,206 6,197,479 5,589,950 Operating income (loss) (182,713 ) 550,180 (200,154 ) 146,243 Gain on debt extinguishment — — 754,000 — Interest and other expense (164,312 ) (180,249 ) (431,007 ) (426,088 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (347,025 ) 369,931 122,839 (279,845 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,659 (36,627 ) 47,275 33,437 Net income (loss) $ (349,684 ) $ 406,558 $ 75,564 $ (313,282 ) Less: Accrual of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock dividends 282,926 260,595 560,096 546,355 Less: Accretion to redemption value of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock 75,183 165,141 272,297 191,231 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (707,793 ) $ (19,178 ) $ (756,829 ) $ (1,050,868 ) Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.12 ) $ — $ (0.13 ) $ (0.18 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.12 ) $ — $ (0.13 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted average basic shares outstanding 6,021,483 5,919,837 5,985,672 5,919,740 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 6,021,483 5,919,837 5,985,672 5,919,740

FalconStor Software, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (182,713 ) $ 550,180 $ (200,154 ) $ 146,243 Non-cash stock option expense (1) 4,697 3,060 $ 9,168 $ 7,570 Restructuring costs (3) 421,737 153,685 724,050 441,145 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 243,721 $ 706,925 $ 533,064 $ 594,958 GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (707,793 ) $ (19,178 ) $ (756,829 ) $ (1,050,868 ) Non-cash stock option expense, net of income taxes (2) 4,697 3,060 9,168 7,570 Restructuring costs (3) 421,737 153,685 724,050 441,145 Effects of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock (4) 358,109 425,736 832,393 737,586 Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 76,750 $ 563,303 $ 808,782 $ 135,433 GAAP gross margin 86 % 89 % 85 % 86 % Non-cash stock option expense (1) 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % Non-GAAP gross margin 86 % 89 % 85 % 86 % GAAP gross margin - Product 98 % 96 % 93 % 92 % Non-cash stock option expense (1) 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % Non-GAAP gross margin - Product 98 % 96 % 93 % 92 % GAAP gross margin - Support and Service 75 % 82 % 75 % 81 % Non-cash stock option expense (1) 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % Non-GAAP gross margin - Support and Service 75 % 82 % 75 % 81 % GAAP operating margin (6 %) 16 % (3 %) 2 % Non-cash stock option expense (1) 0 % — % — % — % Restructuring costs (3) 13 % 4 % 10 % 7 % Non-GAAP operating margin 7 % 20 % 7 % 9 % GAAP Basic EPS $ (0.12 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.13 ) $ (0.18 ) Non-cash stock option expense, net of income taxes (2) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Restructuring costs (3) 0.07 0.03 0.13 0.07 Effects of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock (4) 0.06 0.07 0.14 0.13 Non-GAAP Basic EPS $ 0.01 $ 0.10 $ 0.14 $ 0.02 GAAP Diluted EPS $ (0.12 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.13 ) $ (0.18 ) Non-cash stock option expense, net of income taxes (2) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Restructuring costs (3) 0.07 0.03 0.12 0.07 Effects of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock (4) 0.06 0.07 0.14 0.13 Effects of increase in Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding (5) 0.00 (0.01 ) 0.00 0.00 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.01 $ 0.09 $ 0.13 $ 0.02 Weighted average basic shares outstanding (GAAP and Non-GAAP) 6,021,483 5,919,837 5,985,672 5,919,740 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (GAAP) 6,021,483 5,919,837 5,985,672 5,919,740 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (Non-GAAP) 6,093,507 5,949,389 6,034,514 5,934,744

Footnotes: (1) Represents non-cash, stock-based compensation charges as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue - Product $ 229 $ — $ 456 $ — Cost of revenue - Support and Service 183 103 364 206 Research and development costs — 428 — 856 Selling and marketing 2,883 184 5,560 368 General and administrative 1,402 2,345 2,788 6,140 Total non-cash stock based compensation expense $ 4,697 $ 3,060 $ 9,168 $ 7,570

(2) Represents the effects of non-cash stock-based compensation expense recognized, net of related income tax effects. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the tax expense for both GAAP and Non-GAAP basis approximate the same amount. (3) Represents restructuring costs which were incurred during each respective period presented. (4) Represents the effects of the accretion to redemption value of the Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, accrual of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock dividends and deemed dividend on Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock. (5) Represents the impact of an increase in diluted shares outstanding resulting from Non-GAAP adjustments to a GAAP net loss in the six months ended June 30, 2020.

