FCPT Announces Acquisition of a BP / 7-Eleven Property for $3.7 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a BP / 7-Eleven branded gas station / convenience store property for $3.7 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Ohio and is occupied under an existing triple net lease to GPM Empire with approximately 14 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.35% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

