EQUITY ALERT Rosen Law Firm Encourages PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – PYPL

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) resulting from allegations that PayPal may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased PayPal securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2138.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On July 29, 2021, PayPal filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), for the second quarter of 2021 in which, among other things, the Company disclosed investigations by both the SEC and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”). PayPal stated that it “has responded to subpoenas and requests for information received from the [SEC] relating to whether the interchange rates paid to the bank that issues debit cards bearing our licensed brands were consistent with Regulation II of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and to the reporting of marketing fees earned from the Company’s branded card program.” PayPal also disclosed receipt of Civil Investigative Demands (“CIDs”) from the CFPB “related to Venmo’s unauthorized funds transfers and collections processes, and related matters” and “to the marketing and use of PayPal Credit in connection with certain merchants that provide educational services.”

On this news, PayPal’s stock price fell $30.99 per share, or 10%, from its July 28, 2021 closing price over the next three trading days to close at $270.99 per share on August 2, 2021, damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

