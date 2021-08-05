Atos to assist Federal Government Agencies to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence

Melbourne, Australia, August 5, 2021 – Atos has been appointed to the Australian Federal Government’s Digital Transformation Agency Hardware Marketplace to support government agencies in tackling enterprise digital challenges and to enable them to take full advantage of Artificial Intelligence.

“As digital transformation of public services is already happening, accelerated by Covid-19 pandemic, the amount of data generated is gigantic. To generate trust and to provide leadership in these times of profound challenges and disruptions, Governments need to ensure their citizen that their data is processed in a secure and intelligent way.” said Mike Green, Managing Director of Atos in Australia. “We are really pleased to be part of the DTA Hardware Marketplace. We look forward to assist Federal Agencies in leveraging its use of digital technologies to better serve Australian community.”

In order to keep government agencies’ infrastructure simple and enable them to easily adapt to dynamic requirements while maximizing Return on Investment (ROI) on application investments, Atos has provided its highly scalable and flexible server, the BullSequana S - the most agile, scalable and open platform to grow digital business. With its dynamic reconfiguration capabilities, it combines exceptional performance with unparalleled agility and generates efficiencies at every level to meet IT departments’ existing and emerging demands.

The BullSequana S accelerates digital transformation through:

Enterprise AI : By combining classical computing capacities with GPUs to adapt to AI/Machine Learning needs, the BullSequana S can boost existing applications and power disruptive tools like chatbots.

: By combining classical computing capacities with GPUs to adapt to AI/Machine Learning needs, the BullSequana S can boost existing applications and power disruptive tools like chatbots. Data lake and analytics : The BullSequana S speeds up data lake environments deployments, scales as needs arise and dramatically simplifies the lifecycle of news applications using the data.

: The BullSequana S speeds up data lake environments deployments, scales as needs arise and dramatically simplifies the lifecycle of news applications using the data. In-memory computing : Superior scalability, availability and service ability coupled with top notch performance make it the ideal scale-up platform for large in-memory databases.

: Superior scalability, availability and service ability coupled with top notch performance make it the ideal scale-up platform for large in-memory databases. Virtualisation & cloud: BullSequana S is the go-to server for the private part of a hybrid cloud.

For more information on Atos BullSequana S servers please go to: https://atos.net/en/solutions/enterprise-servers/bullsequana-s

This is the second appointment to the Australian Federal Government’s Digital Transformation Agency Marketplace for Atos. Atos has already been appointed to the DTA Telecommunications Marketplace panel as an ICT vendor to help Federal Government Agencies transition from legacy on-premises communications to modern, cloud-based communications solutions. You can find all approved Atos offerings on the DTA Marketplaces on BuyICT.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact:

Lucie Leonardi | lucie.leonardi@atos.net | +61 458 670 271 |

