First Patient Dosed in CUPID Study of Telix’s Targeted Alpha Therapy Candidate for Prostate Cancer

The objective of the CUPID ( 64 Cu P SMA I maging and (Bio) D istribution) study is to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, biodistribution and radiation dosimetry of TLX592. This investigational agent will become Telix’s first targeted alpha therapy (“TAT”) for the treatment of patients with advanced prostate cancer. The CUPID study, which is being conducted in collaboration with GenesisCare, will recruit up to 15 patients and will initially use copper-64 ( 64 Cu)-labelled TLX592, as a positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent, to evaluate biodistribution and dosing, before proceeding to studies with actinium-225 ( 225 Ac) TAT.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, ‘Telix’, the ‘Company’) announces today that the first patient has been dosed in its ‘CUPID’ first-in-human Phase I study of the Company’s next generation prostate cancer therapy candidate TLX592 in patients with advanced prostate cancer.

TLX592 targets prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)1, as does the Company’s existing TLX591 (177Lu-rosapatamab) prostate cancer therapy program. However, TLX592 has been engineered with Telix’s proprietary RADmAb antibody technology to clear far more rapidly from a patient’s circulation than unmodified antibodies, while maintaining TLX591’s specificity for tumour-expressed PSMA and hepatic (liver) clearance, rendering it potentially more suitable for use as a targeting agent for 225Ac, a potent therapeutic alpha emitting radionuclide.2

Principal Investigator for the CUPID study and GenesisCare Group Clinical Director (Theranostics) Clinical Professor Nat Lenzo stated, “The initiation of the Phase I CUPID PET imaging study represents a significant milestone in the development of next generation alpha particle treatments, a promising new frontier in nuclear medicine, with the potential to significantly improve outcomes for patients. The very high energy, short range properties of targeted alpha therapy have the potential to offer a potent and highly selective anti-cancer therapy to patients with advanced prostate cancer.”

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GenesisCare, Dan Collins, said: “As one of the largest global providers of integrated cancer care, GenesisCare is uniquely positioned to partner with leading research institutions and pharmaceutical companies on bold new solutions to bring patients world-class cancer care, closer to home. We are proud to partner with Telix Pharmaceuticals on the CUPID trial which may bring new hope to thousands of men living with prostate cancer in Australia and around the globe.”