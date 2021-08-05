LGI Homes Reports July 2021 Home Closings

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 930 homes in July 2021, up from 611 homes closed in July 2020, representing year-over-year growth of 52.2%. The Company ended the first seven months of 2021 with 6,347 home closings, a 42.6% increase over 4,451 home closings during the first seven months of 2020.



As of July 31, 2021, the Company had 103 active selling communities.