Imugene and Celularity Announce an Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Develop a Novel Oncolytic Virus - Allogeneic CAR T-Cell Immunotherapy Combination for the Treatment of Solid Tumors

Collaboration will initially explore the therapeutic potential of a combination of Imugene’s CF33-CD19 oncolytic virus (onCARlytics) and Celularity’s CD19 targeting chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) placental-derived investigational T-cell therapy, CyCART-19

Nonclinical in vitro and in vivo combination studies to commence in 2021

Celularity’s off-the-shelf allogeneic CD19 therapy has shown sustained T-cell growth with continuous killing of tumor cells in vivo 1

Combining Imugene’s oncolytic virus technology with Celularity’s allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy has the potential to become a novel approach to improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors

SYDNEY, Australia and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imugene Ltd (“Imugene”) (ASX: IMU), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company and Celularity Inc. (“Celularity”) (Nasdaq: CELU), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic therapies, today announced they have entered into a research collaboration in 2021. As part of the partnership, Imugene and Celularity will initially collaborate to develop the combination of Imugene’s CD19 oncolytic virus technology and Celularity’s CD19 targeting allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cellular therapy, CyCART-19, for the treatment of solid tumors. CyCART-19 is a placental-derived T-cell investigational therapy engineered with a CAR that is cryopreserved and will be available off-the-shelf.

Imugene exclusively licensed the CD19 oncolytic virus technology from City of Hope, a world-renowned independent cancer research and treatment center near Los Angeles. Imugene’s novel strategy to treat solid tumors uses an oncolytic virus to prime the tumor cells for destruction by eliciting the expression of a validated tumor marker, CD19, that can then be used as a target for CAR T cellular therapy.

“We believe the synergy between Celularity’s placental derived cells and our OnCARlytic platform has the potential to shift the cellular medicine paradigm,” said Leslie Chong, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Imugene. “In preclinical studies Celularity’s cellular therapies have shown the ability to overcome limitations that have hindered other approaches, including increased proliferation and persistence in vivo, resistance to T-cell exhaustion and low immunogenicity, which allows for repeated dosing. These unique characteristics perfectly align with our vision for a combination treatment strategy, and we look forward to closely working together to bring this treatment strategy to the clinic and patients in need.”