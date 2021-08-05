checkAd

Imugene and Celularity Announce an Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Develop a Novel Oncolytic Virus - Allogeneic CAR T-Cell Immunotherapy Combination for the Treatment of Solid Tumors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.08.2021, 01:00  |  22   |   |   

  • Collaboration will initially explore the therapeutic potential of a combination of Imugene’s CF33-CD19 oncolytic virus (onCARlytics) and Celularity’s CD19 targeting chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) placental-derived investigational T-cell therapy, CyCART-19
  • Nonclinical in vitro and in vivo combination studies to commence in 2021
  • Celularity’s off-the-shelf allogeneic CD19 therapy has shown sustained T-cell growth with continuous killing of tumor cells in vivo1
  • Combining Imugene’s oncolytic virus technology with Celularity’s allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy has the potential to become a novel approach to improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors

SYDNEY, Australia and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imugene Ltd (“Imugene”) (ASX: IMU), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company and Celularity Inc. (“Celularity”) (Nasdaq: CELU), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic therapies, today announced they have entered into a research collaboration in 2021. As part of the partnership, Imugene and Celularity will initially collaborate to develop the combination of Imugene’s CD19 oncolytic virus technology and Celularity’s CD19 targeting allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cellular therapy, CyCART-19, for the treatment of solid tumors. CyCART-19 is a placental-derived T-cell investigational therapy engineered with a CAR that is cryopreserved and will be available off-the-shelf.

Imugene exclusively licensed the CD19 oncolytic virus technology from City of Hope, a world-renowned independent cancer research and treatment center near Los Angeles. Imugene’s novel strategy to treat solid tumors uses an oncolytic virus to prime the tumor cells for destruction by eliciting the expression of a validated tumor marker, CD19, that can then be used as a target for CAR T cellular therapy.

“We believe the synergy between Celularity’s placental derived cells and our OnCARlytic platform has the potential to shift the cellular medicine paradigm,” said Leslie Chong, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Imugene. “In preclinical studies Celularity’s cellular therapies have shown the ability to overcome limitations that have hindered other approaches, including increased proliferation and persistence in vivo, resistance to T-cell exhaustion and low immunogenicity, which allows for repeated dosing. These unique characteristics perfectly align with our vision for a combination treatment strategy, and we look forward to closely working together to bring this treatment strategy to the clinic and patients in need.”

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Imugene and Celularity Announce an Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Develop a Novel Oncolytic Virus - Allogeneic CAR T-Cell Immunotherapy Combination for the Treatment of Solid Tumors Collaboration will initially explore the therapeutic potential of a combination of Imugene’s CF33-CD19 oncolytic virus (onCARlytics) and Celularity’s CD19 targeting chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) placental-derived investigational T-cell therapy, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
INVL Renewable Energy Fund I, a fund managed by INVL Asset Management, a subsidiary of Invalda ...
Endeavour reports record Q2-2021 results
JDE Peet’s reports half-year results 2021
Majority of UK Businesses Only Paying Lip Service to Supporting Workforce Diversity
Wolters Kluwer 2021 Half-Year Report
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
Hyloris Reports 2021 Half-Year Results: Multiple Potential Value Inflection Points Ahead
Worksport Announces Pricing of Upsized $18.0 Million Public Offering, Uplisting to Nasdaq and ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board