CMC Materials Reports Record Revenue for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021

“Our CMC Materials team delivered another quarter of solid results, posting record revenue. Within Electronic Materials, we are particularly proud of the execution from our CMP pads and electronic chemicals businesses. We are also encouraged by the improvement in our pipeline and industrial materials (PIM) business,” said David Li, President and CEO of CMC Materials.

“Looking ahead, we have revised our expectation for full year Adjusted EBITDA reflecting industry-wide inflationary pressures and lower than expected CMP slurries revenue in the short-term, driven by variability in order patterns from certain Chinese customers. As we actively address these challenges, we remain confident that our technological differentiation, deep customer collaboration and extensive global footprint should enable us to build upon our industry-leading positions,” said Li.

Key Highlights for the Third Quarter

The company’s record quarterly revenue of $309.5 million, an increase of 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year, was driven by continued robust demand in the company’s Electronic Materials segment, which represents more than 80% of the company’s revenue. In the company’s Performance Materials segment, the PIM business showed solid improvement sequentially, yet continues to be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic (“Pandemic”). In the quarter, the company recorded a $3.1 million impairment charge for the wood treatment business related to the previously announced strategic decision to exit this business. Net income was $33.6 million compared to $34.5 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $96.0 million, compared to $92.0 million in the prior year. Year to date, the company generated $179.8 million in cash flow from operations, and $263.0 million in the last twelve months.

Key Financial Information for the Third Quarter

Revenue was $309.5 million, 12.7% higher than the same quarter last year due to growth in both the company’s segments. Revenue was up 6.5% sequentially.





Net income was $33.6 million compared to $34.5 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted net income 1 was $55.2 million, 3.9% higher compared to the prior year, as higher revenue and lower interest expense was partially offset by higher costs.





was $55.2 million, 3.9% higher compared to the prior year, as higher revenue and lower interest expense was partially offset by higher costs. Diluted EPS was $1.13. Adjusted diluted EPS 1 was $1.86, 3.3% higher compared to the same quarter last year.





was $1.86, 3.3% higher compared to the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $96.0 million, up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 for the quarter was 31.0%, compared to adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.5% in the same quarter last year.



1 Refer to financial tables and “Use of Certain GAAP, non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Information” below for information about these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measure.

Electronic Materials – Revenue was $251.1 million, 13.9% higher than revenue in the same quarter last year due to continued strength across all businesses, and the addition of International Test Solutions (ITS), which is reported as materials technologies. Revenue was 3.5% higher sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA was $82.5 million, or 32.9% of revenue.

Performance Materials – Revenue was $58.4 million for the quarter, 7.5% higher than revenue in the same quarter last year, driven primarily by improved demand for the company’s PIM products. Revenue was 21.8% higher sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA was $25.5 million, or 43.6% of revenue.

Current Financial Guidance

Sequentially, the company currently expects revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 to be approximately flat compared to revenue in the third fiscal quarter. Electronic Materials revenue is expected to be approximately flat and Performance Materials revenue is expected to be up mid-single digits for the fourth fiscal quarter.

The company revised the full fiscal year 2021 expectation for its Adjusted EBITDA range to between $355 million to $365 million.

With respect to this guidance, and additional current expectations provided in the company’s related slide presentation and prepared commentary, the company notes the continued uncertainty as to the ongoing macroeconomic environment and the impact of the Pandemic on the industries in which the company participates.

CMC MATERIALS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Revenue $ 309,516 $ 290,528 $ 274,727 $ 887,907 $ 842,063 Cost of sales 180,320 166,782 152,973 512,061 470,525 Gross profit 129,196 123,746 121,754 375,846 371,538 Operating expenses: Research, development and technical 13,654 12,925 12,165 39,007 38,206 Selling, general and administrative 56,242 58,538 51,847 170,700 162,495 Impairment charges 3,090 208,221 — 218,658 — Total operating expenses 72,986 279,684 64,012 428,365 200,701 Operating income (loss) 56,210 (155,938 ) 57,742 (52,519 ) 170,837 Interest expense 9,551 9,508 10,406 28,667 33,079 Interest income 11 13 131 47 589 Other (expense) income, net (427 ) (484 ) (201 ) 541 (1,608 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 46,243 (165,917 ) 47,266 (80,598 ) 136,739 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 12,601 (16,109 ) 12,741 4,038 30,766 Net income (loss) $ 33,642 $ (149,808 ) $ 34,525 $ (84,636 ) $ 105,973 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.15 $ (5.13 ) $ 1.19 $ (2.90 ) $ 3.63 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.13 $ (5.13 ) $ 1.17 $ (2.90 ) $ 3.58 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 29,260 29,210 29,079 29,197 29,157 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 29,682 29,210 29,456 29,197 29,603

CMC MATERIALS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited and amounts in thousands)

June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 228,506 $ 257,354 Accounts receivable, net 170,346 134,023 Inventories 169,147 159,134 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,901 26,558 Total current assets 593,900 577,069 Property, plant and equipment, net 357,304 362,067 Other long-term assets 1,298,621 1,437,331 Total assets $ 2,249,825 $ 2,376,467 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 55,737 $ 49,254 Current portion of long-term debt 10,650 10,650 Accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other current liabilities 129,497 121,442 Total current liabilities 195,884 181,346 Long-term debt, net of current portion 904,967 910,764 Other long-term liabilities 167,727 210,044 Total liabilities 1,268,578 1,302,154 Stockholders' equity 981,247 1,074,313 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,249,825 $ 2,376,467

CMC MATERIALS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited and amounts in thousands)

Nine months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 179,793 $ 204,083 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired (126,129 ) — Additions to property, plant and equipment (31,574 ) (107,015 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets 2,613 1,587 Net cash used in investing activities (155,090 ) (105,428 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt (7,988 ) (17,988 ) Repurchases of common stock under Share Repurchase Program (15,171 ) (35,009 ) Repurchases of common stock withheld for taxes (5,492 ) (3,112 ) Proceeds from revolving line of credit — 150,000 Proceeds from issuance of stock 13,326 10,960 Dividends paid (39,570 ) (37,527 ) Other financing activities (219 ) (123 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (55,114 ) 67,201 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,563 357 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (28,848 ) 166,213 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 257,354 188,495 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 228,506 $ 354,708

CMC MATERIALS, INC.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain GAAP Financial Measures to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share and percentage amounts)

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net income $ 33,642 $ 1.13 $ 34,525 $ 1.17 Amortization of acquisition related intangibles 20,620 0.69 20,786 0.71 Acquisition and integration-related expenses 3,353 0.11 2,735 0.09 Costs related to KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire, net of insurance recovery 26 — 622 0.02 Net costs related to restructuring of wood treatment business 24 — (293 ) (0.01 ) Costs related to Pandemic, net of grants received (200 ) (0.01 ) 112 — U.S. tax reform — — 18 — Impairment charge 3,090 0.11 — — Tax effect on adjustments to net income1 (5,334 ) (0.17 ) (5,356 ) (0.18 ) Adjusted Net income $ 55,221 $ 1.86 $ 53,149 $ 1.80





Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit and Gross Margin Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Revenue $ 309,516 $ 274,727 Cost of sales 180,320 152,973 Gross profit $ 129,196 $ 121,754 Gross margin 41.7 % 44.3 % Adjustments: Amortization of acquisition related intangibles 3,754 3,347 Costs related to KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire, net of insurance recovery 26 622 Net costs related to restructuring of wood treatment business 24 (293 ) Costs related to the Pandemic, net of grants received (6 ) 198 Adjusted gross profit $ 132,994 $ 125,628 Adjusted gross margin 43.0 % 45.7 %





Reconciliation of GAAP Operating expenses to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating expenses Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Research, development and technical $ 13,654 $ 12,165 Selling, general, and administrative 56,242 51,847 Impairment charge 3,090 — Operating expenses $ 72,986 $ 64,012 Adjustments: Amortization of acquisition related intangibles2 (16,866 ) (17,439 ) Acquisition and integration-related expenses2 (3,353 ) (2,735 ) Costs related to the Pandemic, net of grants received2 194 86 Impairment charge (3,090 ) — Adjusted operating expenses $ 49,871 $ 43,924





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA Margin Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net income $ 33,642 $ 34,525 Interest expense 9,551 10,406 Interest income (11 ) (131 ) Provision for income taxes 12,601 12,741 Depreciation & amortization 33,927 31,324 EBITDA 89,710 88,865 EBITDA margin 29.0 % 32.3 % Adjustments (pre-tax): Acquisition and integration-related expenses 3,353 2,735 Costs related to KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire, net of insurance recovery 26 622 Net costs related to restructuring of wood treatment business 24 (293 ) Costs related to the Pandemic, net of grants received (200 ) 112 Impairment charge 3,090 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 96,003 $ 92,041 Adjusted EBITDA margin 31.0 % 33.5 %





Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance Reconciliation 3 Fiscal Year 2021 Fiscal Year 2021 Low High Net income $ (63,000 ) $ (54,000 ) Interest expense, net5 38,000 38,000 Provision for income taxes4 16,000 17,000 Depreciation4 53,000 53,000 Amortization 85,000 85,000 EBITDA (Consolidated) $ 129,000 $ 139,000 Acquisition and integration-related expenses6 7,889 7,889 Costs related to KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire, net of insurance recovery6 (1,050 ) (1,050 ) Net costs related to restructuring of wood treatment business6 96 96 Costs related to the Pandemic, net of grants received6 641 641 Impairment charges6 218,658 218,658 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance - Consolidated $ 355,234 $ 365,234





Reconciliation of Cash Flow From Operations to Free Cash Flow Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 179,793 $ 204,083 Less: Capital expenditures 31,574 107,015 Free cash flow $ 148,219 $ 97,068 Net cash used in investing activities $ (155,090 ) $ (105,428 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (55,114 ) $ 67,201





Reconciliation of GAAP Debt to Net Debt June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Total short-term and long-term debt $ 915,617 $ 921,414 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 228,506 257,354 Total net debt $ 687,111 $ 664,060

1 Tax effect on the adjustments were calculated using the U.S. Federal and state blended tax rate for the respective periods as the related adjustments are mainly U.S. driven.

2 Adjustment is related to the Selling, general and administrative expenses.

3 This is a reconciliation of our indicated full year net income to our adjusted EBITDA. The amounts above may not reflect certain future charges costs and/or gains that are inherently difficult to predict and estimate due to their unknown timing, effect and/or significance, including future impairment charges associated with the anticipated closure of our wood treatment business.

4 Amounts represent the mid-point of the financial guidance provided on November 11, 2020.

5 Amount represents the mid-point of the current financial guidance provided on August 4, 2021.

6 Amounts represent actual Non-GAAP adjustments through the third quarter fiscal year 2021.



