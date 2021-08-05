ADTRAN, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2021 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

ADTRAN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “ Strong demand for fiber access continued to drive multiple segments of our business including infrastructure, in-home premises equipment and our SaaS platforms. Tier 3 regional operators, both in the U.S and Europe, showed exceptional strength with growth over 50% on a year-over-year basis. Demand continues to be strong and we believe we are in the early phases of this growth cycle.”

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN) (“ADTRAN” or the “Company”), today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021. For the quarter, revenue was $143.2 million. Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $5.1 million and earnings per share, assuming dilution, was $0.10 per share. Non-GAAP net income was $8.1 million and non-GAAP earnings per share, assuming dilution, was $0.16 per share. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share exclude acquisition-related expenses, amortizations and adjustments, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expenses, amortization of pension actuarial losses, non-cash deferred compensation, change in valuation allowance related to our deferred tax assets, asset impairments and the tax effect of these adjustments to net income. The reconciliations between GAAP net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share to non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share are set forth in the table provided below.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2021. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share is to be paid to the Company’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 19, 2021. The payment date will be September 2, 2021.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, generally identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “will,” “may,” “could” and similar expressions, which forward-looking statements reflect management’s best judgment based on factors currently known. However, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: (i) risks and uncertainties related to the continued impact of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus/COVID-19 global pandemic (or variants of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, including the Delta variant), including the severity and duration of the pandemic and the delivery, acceptance and effectiveness of vaccines, which could lead to a decrease in demand for the Company’s products and services, and which has disrupted, and could lead to further disruptions in, the Company’s supply chain, adversely impacting the operations and financial condition of the Company and its customers; actions that have been taken and that may be taken by the Company, its customers, suppliers and counterparties in response to the pandemic, including the implementation of alternative work arrangements for employees, which may delay the timing of some orders and expected deliveries and which may impact the Company’s ability to mitigate inefficiencies, delays and additional costs in the Company’s product development, sales, marketing and customer service efforts; the legal, regulatory and administrative developments that have occurred and may continue to occur at the federal, state and local levels and in foreign jurisdictions in response to the pandemic, including travel bans and restrictions, quarantines, shelter-in-place orders, and business limitations and shutdowns; potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability or security of the Company’s or its partners’ information systems; potential declines in revenues due to declining customer demand and deteriorating macroeconomic conditions; increased expenses related to labor, raw materials, freight or other expenditures; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s liquidity, as well as risks associated with disruptions in the financial markets and the business of financial institutions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which could impact the Company from a financial perspective; the pace of recovery in our markets when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, which could affect demand for our products; and (ii) the other risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements included in this press release.

To provide additional transparency, we have disclosed in the table below non-GAAP operating income (loss), which has been reconciled to operating income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted, which have been reconciled to net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted, in each case as reported based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items which management believes are not reflective of the ongoing operating performance of the business. We believe this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of our ongoing operations. Additionally, these measures are used by management in our ongoing planning and annual budgeting processes. The presentation of non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted, when combined with the U.S. GAAP presentation of operating income (loss), net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted, is beneficial to the overall understanding of ongoing operating performance of the Company.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with, or an alternative for, U.S. GAAP and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Additionally, our calculation of non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted, may not be comparable to similar measures calculated by other companies.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,927 $ 60,161 Restricted cash 54 18 Short-term investments 2,818 3,131 Accounts receivable, net 122,669 98,827 Other receivables 20,187 21,531 Inventory, net 119,012 125,457 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,830 8,293 Total Current Assets 344,497 317,418 Property, plant and equipment, net 58,270 62,399 Deferred tax assets, net 9,165 9,869 Goodwill 6,968 6,968 Intangibles, net 21,354 23,470 Other assets 28,394 25,425 Long-term investments 82,778 80,130 Total Assets $ 551,426 $ 525,679 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 66,499 $ 49,929 Unearned revenue 15,889 14,092 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 15,655 13,609 Accrued wages and benefits 15,681 15,262 Income tax payable, net 2,345 1,301 Total Current Liabilities 116,069 94,193 Non-current unearned revenue 7,030 6,888 Pension liability 17,566 18,664 Deferred compensation liability 28,769 25,866 Other non-current liabilities 6,477 7,124 Total Liabilities 175,911 152,735 Stockholders' Equity 375,515 372,944 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 551,426 $ 525,679

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Network Solutions $ 125,449 $ 111,323 $ 239,258 $ 208,695 Services & Support 17,783 17,392 31,507 34,543 Total Revenue 143,232 128,715 270,765 243,238 Cost of Revenue Network Solutions 70,014 64,071 135,015 115,697 Services & Support 10,550 11,172 19,481 22,469 Total Cost of Revenue 80,564 75,243 154,496 138,166 Gross Profit 62,668 53,472 116,269 105,072 Selling, general and administrative expenses 30,866 30,799 58,301 57,419 Research and development expenses 27,871 28,712 55,372 58,571 Asset impairments — — — 65 Operating Income (Loss) 3,931 (6,039 ) 2,596 (10,983 ) Interest and dividend income 253 331 543 687 Interest expense (6 ) — (12 ) (1 ) Net investment gain (loss) 2,009 9,852 3,005 (1,025 ) Other income (expense), net 26 (1,757 ) 2,025 (628 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 6,213 2,387 8,157 (11,950 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (1,127 ) (1,635 ) (2,175 ) 2,733 Net Income (Loss) $ 5,086 $ 752 $ 5,982 $ (9,217 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 48,449 47,958 48,393 47,957 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 49,426 (1) 48,254 (1) 49,225 (1) 47,957 Earnings (loss) per common share – basic $ 0.10 $ 0.02 $ 0.12 $ (0.19 ) Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted $ 0.10 (1) $ 0.02 (1) $ 0.12 (1) $ (0.19 ) (1) Assumes exercise of dilutive stock awards calculated under the treasury stock method.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 5,982 $ (9,217 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,232 8,404 (Gain) loss on investments (3,255 ) 1,025 Stock-based compensation expense 3,615 3,446 Deferred income taxes 441 (5 ) Other 53 138 Asset impairments — 65 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (24,322 ) (4,727 ) Other receivables 1,412 (9,468 ) Inventory, net 5,940 (7,878 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (4,767 ) 1,444 Accounts payable 16,814 17,389 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,999 2,097 Income taxes payable, net 1,069 (1,032 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 18,213 1,681 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (2,210 ) (3,148 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments 20,597 63,318 Purchases of available-for-sale investments (20,121 ) (31,897 ) Acquisition of note receivable — (523 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,734 ) 27,750 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from stock option exercises 3,552 — Tax withholdings related to stock-based compensation settlements (113 ) — Dividend payments (8,735 ) (8,665 ) Repayment of bonds payable — (24,600 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,296 ) (33,265 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 11,183 (3,834 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (1,381 ) 306 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 60,179 73,773 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 69,981 $ 70,245 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $ 275 $ 93 Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable $ 144 $ 198

Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Income (Loss) $ 3,931 $ (6,039 ) $ 2,596 $ (10,983 ) Acquisition-related expenses, amortizations and adjustments 2,384 (1) 1,100 (5) 3,429 (8) 2,457 (11) Stock-based compensation expense 1,808 (2) 1,655 (6) 3,615 (9) 3,446 (12) Restructuring expenses 8 (3) 1,192 (7) 309 (10) 1,745 (13) Deferred compensation adjustments 1,994 (4) 3,433 (4) 2,550 (4) (26) (4) Asset impairments — — — 65 (14) Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 10,125 $ 1,341 $ 12,499 $ (3,296) (1) $1.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss). (2) $0.1 million is included in total cost of revenue, $1.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.6 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss). (3) Less than $0.1 million is included in each of selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss). (4) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of income (loss). (5) $0.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss). (6) $0.1 million is included in total cost of revenue, $1.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.6 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss). (7) $0.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.7 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss). (8) $2.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss). (9) $0.2 million is included in total cost of revenue, $2.2 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.2 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss). (10) $0.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.2 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss). (11) $0.3 million is included in total cost of revenue, $1.2 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income (loss). (12) $0.2 million is included in total cost of revenue, $2.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.2 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income (loss). (13) $0.1 million is included in total cost of revenue, $0.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.1 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income (loss). (14) Includes abandonment of certain information technology projects.

Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Earnings (Loss) per Common Share – Basic and Diluted to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) per Common Share – Basic and Diluted (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income (Loss) $ 5,086 $ 752 $ 5,982 $ (9,217 ) Acquisition-related expenses, amortizations and adjustments 2,384 1,100 3,429 2,457 Stock-based compensation expense 1,808 1,655 3,615 3,446 Restructuring expenses 8 1,192 309 1,745 Pension expense(1) 275 235 553 472 Deferred compensation adjustments(2) 546 445 814 (1,342) (3) Valuation allowance related to deferred tax assets (727 ) (2,512 ) 1,958 3,578 Asset impairments — — — 65 Tax effect of adjustments to net income (loss) (1,243 ) (1,233 ) (2,195 ) (1,810) Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 8,137 $ 1,634 $ 14,465 $ (606) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 48,449 47,958 48,393 47,957 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 49,426 48,254 49,225 47,957 Earnings (loss) per common share - basic $ 0.10 $ 0.02 $ 0.12 $ (0.19 ) Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.02 $ 0.12 $ (0.19 ) Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per common share - basic $ 0.17 $ 0.04 $ 0.30 $ (0.01 ) Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.04 $ 0.29 $ (0.01 ) (1) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries. (2) Includes a non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in deferred compensation plans offered to certain employees. (3) Includes a net investment gain of $1.5 million related to the out of period remeasurement to historical cost basis of certain long-term investments held in the Company's stock as part of one of the Company’s deferred compensation plans.

