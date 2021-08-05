HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 27, 2021.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV:HIVE)(NASDAQ:HVBT)(FSE:HBF) (the "Company" or "HIVE") announces that it has, as requested by HIVE management, been granted a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"). This means that during the MCTO the stock will remain trading while management works diligently to complete the audit of its annual financial statements. The directors and management, including the CEO and CFO, of HIVE will not be able to trade shares during this period. As previously announced on July 29, 2021 the application for the MCTO was made due to a delay in the preparation and filing of its financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 (collectively, the "Annual Filings").

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. went public in 2017 as the first cryptocurrency mining company with a green energy and ESG strategy.

HIVE is a growth-oriented technology stock in the emergent blockchain industry. As a company whose shares trade on a major stock exchange, we are building a bridge between the digital currency and blockchain sector and traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art, green energy-powered data centre facilities in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland, where we source only green energy to mine on the cloud and HODL both Ethereum and Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2021, HIVE has held in secure storage the majority of its ETH and BTC coin mining rewards. Our shares provide investors with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining, as well as a portfolio of cryptocurrencies such as ETH and BTC. Because HIVE also owns hard assets such as data centers and advanced multi-use servers, we believe our shares offer investors an attractive way to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space. HIVE traded over 2 billion shares in 2020.