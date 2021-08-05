checkAd

MCI Onehealth Completes Strategic Acquisition of Polyclinic

- Flagship facility showcases MCI’s innovative personalized healthcare model -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI” or the “Company”) (TSX: DRDR) has completed a series of share purchase agreements to acquire an 80% interest in Canadian Phase Onward Inc., The Quit Clinic Inc. and Executive Medical Concierge Canada (2021) Ltd. (collectively, “Polyclinic”) through its subsidiary MCI Polyclinic Group Inc. (“MCI Polyclinic”). This strategic acquisition aligns with MCI’s mission to meaningfully contribute to the transformation of the Canadian healthcare system and improve access to care by delivering an innovative, personalized patient experience.

Once the necessary approval from the Ministry of Health is obtained, MCI will also acquire North York Pulmonary Function Centre Inc.

MCI Polyclinic will provide onsite integrated health services including primary care, specialist care, lab services and an in-house clinical research organization, and will be the flagship of the growing MCI ecosystem of health services that already includes a leading-edge virtual care platform, primary and urgent care clinics in Ontario and Alberta, specialist services, a corporate health division, and a growing web of wholly-owned and affiliated personalized medicine and diagnostics services backed by cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence. MCI Polyclinic is expected to generate annualized gross revenue in excess of $5.0 million and annualized adjusted EBITDA in excess of $1.0 million.

MCI Polyclinic consists of four different types of medical facilities

  • Canadian Phase Onward – a clinical research organization with seasoned expertise in clinical studies, trial recruitment and management.

  • The Quit Clinic operating as Polyclinic Family and Specialty Medicine Facility – primary care, specialist, and diagnostic clinics, with historical annual patient volumes exceeding 100,000 patient visits per year.

  • Executive Medical Concierge Canada – an executive healthcare practice with a growing client list that the Company anticipates can be leveraged by MCI’s client base and 400+ corporate clients.

An integrated care model that enhances access, quality and efficiency

  • The MCI Polyclinic facility offers patients the convenience of having integrated services under one roof, including access to more than 50 primary care physicians and specialists, labs, and clinical trials.
