FLYHT Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

“While the COVID pandemic remains an issue around the globe and has continued to skew FLYHT’s financial performance, we are beginning to see signs of recovery in customer confidence and the aviation industry in general which we expect will lead to improvement in our results in the quarters ahead,” said Bill Tempany, Interim CEO. “The decline in revenue in the quarter, which significantly moderated from prior periods, was mostly attributable to the timing difference in license sales as some OEM deliveries have been delayed. Encouragingly, although not reflected in the second quarter numbers, we are seeing licensing revenue start to return. Our customers are certainly not back to any semblance of their 2019 levels, but the increase in SaaS revenue this quarter driven by more customer flights and flight hours over Q2 2020 is a positive sign of recovery.”

Continued Tempany, “Throughout the pandemic we have taken many steps to improve our business which we believe will lead to growth and higher returns to our shareholders as our company and industry emerge from the pandemic. We are strategically shifting from being a Satcom provider to becoming more of a SaaS provider, leveraging our roots in data and significant installed customer base of over 80 airlines around the globe. We have increased our investment in research and development, developing solutions such as AFIRS Edge, our low cost - high value data feed device, which is on track for delivery this year, with launch customers being identified for early 2022 installations. We hired industry veteran Willie Cecil to drive product direction and enhance our sales and marketing efforts. Furthermore, our successful private placement and debt retirement in July strengthen our balance sheet, and provide us with the capital to carry out our growth initiatives.”