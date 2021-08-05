Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Generac Holdings Inc. (“Generac” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GNRC) on behalf of Generac stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Generac has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 29, 2021, Generac recalled several generators models after multiple reports of fingers being injured in the machines, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). According to the CPSC, Generac has received eight injury reports, resulting in seven fingers amputations and one finger being crushed. The generators were sold at major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online from June 2013 through June 2021.

On this news, Generac's stock price fell $19.36 per share, closing at $400.00 per share on August 2, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Generac shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804006193/en/