Chinese Multinational Technology Company, HUAWEI, Aligns With Singapore-Based Healthtech Start-up PLANO to Tackle the Global Problem of Myopia

SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen, Guangdong, China, and Singapore – Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (hereinafter, Huawei) and Plano Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter, Plano) today announced their partnership to address the global problem of myopia. Through this partnership, Huawei and Plano will provide Huawei users with easy-to-use, innovative, and science-based technological solutions to help keep children and families safe online and their eyes healthy, with a focus on myopia. The Plano application, that helps encourage behaviour that is protective for myopia, is now available on the Huawei AppGallery and Huawei wearables, including the new HUAWEI WATCH 3.

Plano, founded by Associate Professor Mohamed Dirani, is a Singapore-based healthtech start-up launched in late 2017. Plano was the first spin-off from the Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI) - Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC) Ophthalmic Technologies Incubator Programme. The key products in the company's ecosystem include the Plano application, the online eye health booking system, planoEyecheck, and its global eye health education-based website. The science-based Plano application, already patented in Singapore and Japan, has been adopted by more than 500,000 parents. In less than 3 years, Plano is considered as a global leader in the fight against myopia, through its education and awareness, technological solutions, and research and AI capabilities. Plano was recently awarded the prestigious prize for being the World's Most Innovative Healthtech Startup in 2020.

Huawei, a Chinese multinational technology company, have developed and launched their 1+8+N strategy, an intelligent ecosystem to provide every person, home, and organization with a digital experience that can be managed by your smart device or EMUI (Android-derived mobile operating system). True to Huawei's promise to create a world where everything works together seamlessly, intelligently, and effortlessly, it is developing partnerships with local and international companies to enrich its ecosystem with a diverse suite of smart products and services. Plano's technologies will be a part of all facets of Huawei's architecture to provide users, for the first time, with eye health and responsible device use behaviour solutions.

