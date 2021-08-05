checkAd

Ranchero Gold Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Financing in Connection with RTO Transaction with Melior Resources Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melior Resources Inc. (TSXV: “MLR”) (“Melior” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Ranchero Gold Corp. (“Ranchero”) has closed the second tranche of its previously announced private placement (the “Concurrent Financing”) through the offering of an additional 454,545 subscription receipts (each, a “Subscription Receipt”) at a purchase price of $0.55 per Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds of $250,000. In total, Ranchero has issued an aggregate of 9,561,613 Subscription Receipts under the Concurrent Financing for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,258,887. No finders’ fees were paid in connection with this second tranche of the Concurrent Financing. Please see the Company’s news releases dated November 2, 2020, July 13, 2021 and July 19, 2019 for further information on the Concurrent Financing.

The Concurrent Financing was completed in connection with the previously announced reverse takeover transaction (the “Transaction”) with Ranchero pursuant to which Melior will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Ranchero by way of a three-cornered amalgamation in accordance with the terms and conditions of the amalgamation agreement dated February 17, 2021, as amended, among Melior, Ranchero and 1274169 B.C. Ltd. (“Melior Newco”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Melior, as more particularly described in the Company’s news releases dated November 2, 2020, February 18, 2021 and July 13, 2021. Pursuant to the Transaction, Ranchero will amalgamate with Melior Newco, and Melior will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Ranchero (the “Ranchero Shares”) from the Ranchero shareholders in exchange for post-consolidation common shares of Melior (the “Resulting Issuer Shares”) on the basis of one Resulting Issuer Share for one Ranchero Share. Prior to the completion of the Transaction, Melior intends to consolidate its common shares on the basis of 32.6764 pre-consolidation common shares for one post-consolidation common share of Melior.

Each Subscription Receipt entitles the holder thereof to automatically receive, upon satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions, one Ranchero Share, which shall immediately be exchanged for one Resulting Issuer Share upon completion of the Transaction.

All securities issued in connection with the Concurrent Financing are subject to an indefinite hold period, as required under applicable securities laws.

