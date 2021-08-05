Nexon Showcases New Games in Development

NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in Virtual Worlds, today announced that it unveiled details on new games in development at the company’s studios in Seoul, South Korea. Games in development include PROJECT MAGNUM, Project HP and MABINOGI MOBILE, plus nine additional games. Some of the titles are being developed for multiple platforms -- PC, consoles and mobile -- and have potential as global blockbusters. Others are highly innovative games that can be brought to market quickly.

Nexon also announced its first sub-brand, Project Early Stage, for highly creative new ideas. Games for the Project Early Stage brand will be developed at a faster pace and brought to market where they can be fine-tuned based on valuable input from players.