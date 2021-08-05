checkAd

Nexon Showcases New Games in Development

NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in Virtual Worlds, today announced that it unveiled details on new games in development at the company’s studios in Seoul, South Korea. Games in development include PROJECT MAGNUM, Project HP and MABINOGI MOBILE, plus nine additional games. Some of the titles are being developed for multiple platforms -- PC, consoles and mobile -- and have potential as global blockbusters. Others are highly innovative games that can be brought to market quickly.

Nexon also announced its first sub-brand, Project Early Stage, for highly creative new ideas. Games for the Project Early Stage brand will be developed at a faster pace and brought to market where they can be fine-tuned based on valuable input from players.

At the August 5 showcase in Seoul, Junghun Lee, CEO of Nexon Korea surprised the audience with a special screening of a new trailer for Nexon’s much anticipated blockbuster, KartRider: Drift. Mr. Lee and creative leaders Yong-hyun Park, Donggun Kim, and Eunseok Yi also revealed details on several games:

About NEXON Co., Ltd. http://company.nexon.co.jp/en/

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 50 live games on multiple platforms including mobile and available in more than 190 countries. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter.




