Asia Green Biotechnology Corp. Secures Financing to Proceed with Research Activities; Enters Investor Relations Agreement

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Asia Green Biotechnology Corp. ("Asia Green" or the "Company") (CSE:ASIA) announced today that it has secured an agreement with a director of the Company to complete two separate financing transactions for the purpose of addressing certain expenses tied to ongoing and possible new research activities being conducted or which may be commenced by the Company pursuant to the terms of its technology licensing agreements with InPlanta Biotechnology Ltd. ("InPlanta"), Pathway RX Inc. ("Pathway") and Swysh Inc. ("Swysh"). The proceeds of these transactions will be applied to facilitate certain research programs that are or may be undertaken jointly with Asia Green's technology partners, or to advance those programs the Company is developing with its regional and academic partners in SE Asia.

Under the terms of the first element of this financing, the Company will be provided with a credit line of up to $200,000.00 that may be drawn on to facilitate specific research programs being undertaken. The facility will be secured with the grant of a convertible debenture in the name of the lender (the "Debenture"), who is a director and related party. The Debenture carries an interest rate of 12% and is convertible at any time after the date of issue at the option of the lender into common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.08 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price"). After 24 months following the date of issue, if the Common Shares trade at or above $0.25, based on the trailing 30-day volume-weighted average price of the Common Shares traded on the CSE, the Company will have the right, exercisable within 10 business days of the end of the trading period, to require the automatic conversion of the Debentures at the Conversion Price by giving the holder 10 business days' prior written notice. The Debentures are repayable on demand on 10 business days' notice to the Company in the event of a change of control of the Company.

Under the terms of the second element of this financing, the Company will complete a private placement (the "Private Placement") of common share units (the "Units"), resulting in the issuance of 2,500,000 Units at a price of $0.08 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of $200,000. Each Unit is comprised of (i) a common treasury share and (ii) one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each warrant referred to as a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue.