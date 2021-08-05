checkAd

Embracer Group acquires Ghost Ship Games

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.08.2021, 06:25  |  12   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracer Group AB ("Embracer") through its wholly owned subsidiary Coffee Stain Holding AB ("Coffee Stain"), has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of Ghost Ship Holding ApS and thereby acquires the remaining 70 percent of Ghost Ship Games ApS ("Ghost Ship Games"). Ghost Ship Games is an award-winning studio composed of industry veterans with an established relationship with Coffee Stain.

"Ghost Ship has impressed us all the way through. From the moment we saw the first prototype of Deep Rock, up until today, by their way managing to improve continuously and grow the business at the same time. We are confident that Embracer will be a great owner to support their growth journey going forward and are excited to welcome Ghost Ship to the group", says Anton Westbergh, Co-founder and CEO of Coffee Stain.

Background and rationale

Ghost Ship Games is a Danish development studio founded by six industry veterans in 2016, with headquarters located in Copenhagen. The studio engages 26 employees that have worked with Coffee Stain on the development of the critically acclaimed co-op FPS game Deep Rock Galactic. Recently in March 2021, the game was awarded `Indie Game of the Year' and `Excellence in Multiplayer' at the SXSW 2021 Gaming Awards. Ghost Ship Games is led by co-founder and CEO Søren Lundgaard, and co-founder and Creative Director Mikkel Martin Pedersen who will remain in their current roles post-transaction.

Through the acquisition, Coffee Stain onboards an experienced team with proven capabilities of creating excellent indie IP. Ghost Ship Games will remain autonomous and Embracer and Coffee Stain look forward to supporting the studio with new game development projects going forward.

"Being invited into Embracer, one of the most visionary players in the global game market, is a truly fantastic opportunity for us. It feels crazy to think that it's only been five years since we founded Ghost Ship Games, and now we've become part of this big family of very clever game developers and publishers. With the backing of Embracer, we can more boldly create new IPs, continue our ventures in game-studio investments, and expand the Deep Rock Galactic IP to more markets. Merging with Embracer is by no means an exit for us - it's a natural continuation of our journey towards even greater achievements." says Søren Lundgaard, Co-founder and CEO of Ghost Ship Games. 

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Embracer Group acquires Ghost Ship Games STOCKHOLM, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Embracer Group AB ("Embracer") through its wholly owned subsidiary Coffee Stain Holding AB ("Coffee Stain"), has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of Ghost Ship Holding ApS and thereby acquires …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Significant Positive Shift in the Frontotemporal Dementia Market with 23.39% CAGR During the Study ...
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Visitor Management System Market worth $2.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Columbia Clinic signed a cooperation agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim
Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market worth $4.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Creating the ultimate global resort & entertainment development team
OPPO Unveils 6G White Paper and Distinctive Next-Generation Communications Vision globally ...
Crowley & Stena RoRo to assist United States Maritime Administration (MARAD) in acquiring vessels ...
Heidelberg starts new financial year with high order volume and improved operating profitability
Titel
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Increasing Use in Lithium-ion Batteries, Graphite Electrode, Nuclear Industry to Drive Needle Coke ...
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Eventing Cross-Country
Governments Get Behind the Global Shift Towards Electric Vehicles
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Equestrian Eventing Dressage Day 2
Why Solar Farms May Be The New 'It" Industry
Israeli remote medicine applications are changing the future: IMPROVATE Life-Saving Technologies Conference
Americas Structural Adhesives Market worth $3.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
SVOLT Energy Closes 10.28 Billion RMB B Round Financing in Less Than 5 Months
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...