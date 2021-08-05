Embracer Group acquires Ghost Ship Games

"Ghost Ship has impressed us all the way through. From the moment we saw the first prototype of Deep Rock, up until today, by their way managing to improve continuously and grow the business at the same time. We are confident that Embracer will be a great owner to support their growth journey going forward and are excited to welcome Ghost Ship to the group", says Anton Westbergh, Co-founder and CEO of Coffee Stain.

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracer Group AB ("Embracer") through its wholly owned subsidiary Coffee Stain Holding AB ("Coffee Stain"), has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of Ghost Ship Holding ApS and thereby acquires the remaining 70 percent of Ghost Ship Games ApS ("Ghost Ship Games"). Ghost Ship Games is an award-winning studio composed of industry veterans with an established relationship with Coffee Stain.

Background and rationale

Ghost Ship Games is a Danish development studio founded by six industry veterans in 2016, with headquarters located in Copenhagen. The studio engages 26 employees that have worked with Coffee Stain on the development of the critically acclaimed co-op FPS game Deep Rock Galactic. Recently in March 2021, the game was awarded `Indie Game of the Year' and `Excellence in Multiplayer' at the SXSW 2021 Gaming Awards. Ghost Ship Games is led by co-founder and CEO Søren Lundgaard, and co-founder and Creative Director Mikkel Martin Pedersen who will remain in their current roles post-transaction.

Through the acquisition, Coffee Stain onboards an experienced team with proven capabilities of creating excellent indie IP. Ghost Ship Games will remain autonomous and Embracer and Coffee Stain look forward to supporting the studio with new game development projects going forward.

"Being invited into Embracer, one of the most visionary players in the global game market, is a truly fantastic opportunity for us. It feels crazy to think that it's only been five years since we founded Ghost Ship Games, and now we've become part of this big family of very clever game developers and publishers. With the backing of Embracer, we can more boldly create new IPs, continue our ventures in game-studio investments, and expand the Deep Rock Galactic IP to more markets. Merging with Embracer is by no means an exit for us - it's a natural continuation of our journey towards even greater achievements." says Søren Lundgaard, Co-founder and CEO of Ghost Ship Games.