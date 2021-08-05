checkAd

DGAP-News YOC AG: YOC AG with revenue growth of 40% in the second quarter of 2021 - VIS.X(R) trading platform as a driver of the company's progress

05.08.2021 / 06:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, August 05, 2021 - The ad tech company YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) reports a year-on-year revenue growth of around 40% to EUR 4.2 million (Q2/2020: EUR 3.0 million) for the past second quarter of 2021.
After a first quarter of 2021 with moderate growth, which was still marked by restrained spending volumes of some advertisers due to lockdown measures in some markets, YOC Group's revenues in the first half of 2021 amounted to a total of EUR 7.7 million (H1/2020: EUR 6.3 million). Revenue growth in the first six months of the current financial year 2021 was thus increased by around 22 % compared to the same period of the previous year.

As a result, the company improved its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* by around 35% to EUR 0.8 million (H1/2020: EUR 0.6 million) in the first half of 2021.

Sebastian Bauermann, Director Finance of YOC AG: "The growth trend of our company, which is driven by our technology platform VIS.X(R), will continue in the further course of 2021. In parallel, there will be a further increase in the company's profitability."

YOC AG will publish its report on the first half of 2021 as scheduled on August 18, 2021.

* EBITDA corresponds to the definition in YOC AG's report on the financial year 2020 (available at https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/)


About YOC

YOC is a technology company and develops software for the digital advertising market. With the help of our programmatic trading platform VIS.X(R) we enable an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers and users of the mobile internet and mobile applications. By using the platform VIS.X(R) and YOC's proprietary ad formats, advertisers can increase awareness for their brand or products in combination with high-quality advertising inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of our platform VIS.X(R). As a pioneer in mobile advertising, the company has been operating since 2001 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse since 2009. The company's headquarters are located in Berlin. The company also operates branches in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Vienna and Warsaw. Further information on the YOC Group and our products can be found at yoc.com.

Contact

YOC AG
Investor Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Tel.: +49-30-726162-0
ir@yoc.de


Wertpapier


Disclaimer

06:30 UhrDGAP-News: YOC AG: YOC AG mit Umsatzwachstum von 40 % im zweiten Quartal 2021 - Handelsplattform VIS.X(R) als Treiber der Unternehmensentwicklung (deutsch)
06:30 UhrDGAP-News: YOC AG: YOC AG mit Umsatzwachstum von 40 % im zweiten Quartal 2021 - Handelsplattform VIS.X(R) als Treiber der Unternehmensentwicklung
03.08.21YOC baut Advertising-Plattform VIS.X weiter aus
03.08.21DGAP-News: YOC AG: YOC's Technologieplattform VIS.X(R) erreicht den nächsten Meilenstein durch die Entwicklung von eigenem Ad Server (deutsch)
03.08.21DGAP-News: YOC AG: YOC's technology platform VIS.X(R) reaches the next milestone with the development of its own Ad Server
03.08.21DGAP-News: YOC AG: YOC's Technologieplattform VIS.X(R) erreicht den nächsten Meilenstein durch die Entwicklung von eigenem Ad Server
13.07.21YOC zahlt restliche Wandelanleihen im August zurück
13.07.21DGAP-News: YOC AG: Ankündigung vorzeitige Rückzahlung Wandelschuldverschreibung 2018/2021 (deutsch)
13.07.21DGAP-News: YOC AG: YOC AG: Announcement of early repayment of convertible bond 2018/2021
13.07.21DGAP-News: YOC AG: Ankündigung vorzeitige Rückzahlung Wandelschuldverschreibung 2018/2021
