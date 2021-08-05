DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Sales Growth 15% in H1. All Set for E-Prescriptions. 05.08.2021 / 06:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sales growth +7.6% in Q2, +15.0% in H1.

Q2 DACH sales +4.1% (H1 +9.7%), International sales +23.2% (H1 +43.5%).

Positive adjusted EBITDA margin of +0.5% in Q2 and +1.3% in H1.

Q2 figures impacted by lower than aimed-for logistics capacity.

Underlying customer demand for SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE remains strong across all seven countries including in Germany.

Number of active customers year-over-year up 1.6 million to 7.1 million.

Financial guidance for FY 2021 updated past 22 July: FY sales growth 10 - 15% and adjusted EBITDA around break-even.

Sevenum, the Netherlands, 5 August 2021. During the second quarter, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's sales grew by 7.6%, but experienced a temporary slowdown in growth due to constraints in order processing capacity. These were mainly related to a tight labour market and plans are in place to address this challenge as soon as possible. During the first six months of 2021, the company increased its Group-level revenues by 15.0% to EUR 534 million compared to EUR 465 million in H1 last year. The number of active customers rose by nearly 30% to 7.1 million, with the growth being entirely organic.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE CFO Jasper Eenhorst: "We have started taking action to resolve the temporary capacity constraints in logistics. The situation has stabilised and is already improving. Our long-term growth prospects remain fully intact."

With a growth rate of 30.5% year-over-year, gross profit at Group level increased significantly faster than sales, from EUR 104.5 million during the first six months of 2020 to EUR 136.4 million this year. Compared to H1 2020, the consolidated gross profit margin rose by 3.0 pp from 22.5% to 25.5% for the first half of the year. In Q2, the consolidated gross margin was at 25.4% compared to 23.5% the previous year. Underlying drivers were a different product and country mix.