checkAd

DGAP-News Basler AG: Business figures for the first half-year of 2021 - Basler AG excels with record results in the first half-year and a positive outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.08.2021, 06:55  |  28   |   |   

DGAP-News: Basler AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
Basler AG: Business figures for the first half-year of 2021 - Basler AG excels with record results in the first half-year and a positive outlook

05.08.2021 / 06:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News
Business figures / Half-year Report

Business figures for the first half-year of 2021:
Basler AG excels with record results in the first half-year and a positive outlook

- Incoming orders: Euro 152.4 million (previous year: Euro 92.3 million, +65 %)

- Sales: Euro 115.2 million (previous year: Euro 88.9 million, +30 %)

- EBITDA: Euro 29.7 million (previous year: Euro 19.8 million, +50 %)

- Earnings before taxes: Euro 20.8 million (previous year: Euro 12.8 million, +63 %)

- Pre-tax profit margin: 18.1 % (previous year: 14.4 %)

- Net profit for the period: Euro 15.7 million (previous year: Euro 9.6 million, +64 %)

- Free cash flow: Euro 10.6 million (previous year: Euro 1.8 million)

Ahrensburg, August 5, 2021 - BASLER AG, a leading provider of image processing components for computer vision applications, is today presenting final figures for the first half-year of 2021.

The Basler group closed the first six months of 2021 with excellent results and thus laid a solid basis for the remainder of the challenging business year 2021.

Compared to the reference period 2020, sales increased by 30 % to Euro 115.2 million (previous year: Euro 88.9 million). Incoming orders increased by 65 % to Euro 152.4 million (previous year: Euro 92.3 million). Incoming orders increased significantly in the second quarter and more than doubled compared to the previous year.

Again in the first half-year, Basler developed better than the industry. As of the end of June, the VDMA (Verband Deutscher Maschinen- und Anlagenbau, German Engineering Federation) reported an increase in sales of 17 % for the German manufacturers of image processing components. According to the VDMA, the incoming orders of the industry increased by 29 % in the same period. Consequently, the Basler group continued to considerably increase its market shares.

Seite 1 von 4
Basler Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Basler AG: Business figures for the first half-year of 2021 - Basler AG excels with record results in the first half-year and a positive outlook DGAP-News: Basler AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results Basler AG: Business figures for the first half-year of 2021 - Basler AG excels with record results in the first half-year and a positive outlook 05.08.2021 / 06:55 The issuer …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: KION Group startet Forschungsprojekt ARIBIC: Erstellung hochauflösender digitaler Zwillinge von ...
DGAP-News: KION Group starts research project ARIBIC: creating high-resolution digital twins of warehouses
DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler hebt nach starkem 1. Halbjahr Prognose für 2021 an
DGAP-Adhoc: 1&1 AG bestätigt Umsatzprognose für 2021 und hebt EBITDA Prognose von ca. 650 Mio. EUR auf ca. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 1&1 AG - Confirms revenue guidance for 2021 and upgrades EBITDA guidance from ca. €650m to ca. ...
DGAP-News: FYI Resources: Exklusive JV-Vereinbarung über HPA verlängert
DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet AG: United Internet increases full-year guidance after successful first half-year ...
DGAP-News: FCR Immobilien AG mit deutlicher Ergebnissteigerung im 1. Halbjahr 2021, FFO steigt um 67 %
DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS SIGNS AN AGREEMENT WITH BIOPHARMA EXCELLENCE A PHARMALEX GMBH COMPANY, TO ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Almonty handelt ab heute an der australischen Börse ASX und sichert sich ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: CFO Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: ETERNA schafft Basis für nachhaltige Finanzierung und initiiert ein StaRUG-Verfahren zur Sanierung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Neubewertung der Risiken im Zusammenhang mit den Structured Alpha Fonds
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06:56 UhrDGAP-News: Basler AG: Geschäftszahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2021 - Basler AG überzeugt mit Rekord-Ergebnissen im ersten Halbjahr und einem positiven Ausblick (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
06:56 UhrBasler Half Year EBITDA EUR 29.7 Million vs. Estimate EUR 33 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
06:55 UhrDGAP-News: Basler AG: Geschäftszahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2021 - Basler AG überzeugt mit Rekord-Ergebnissen im ersten Halbjahr und einem positiven Ausblick
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: Basler AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs