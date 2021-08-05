DGAP-News: Basler AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results Basler AG: Business figures for the first half-year of 2021 - Basler AG excels with record results in the first half-year and a positive outlook 05.08.2021 / 06:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Business figures for the first half-year of 2021:

Basler AG excels with record results in the first half-year and a positive outlook

- Incoming orders: Euro 152.4 million (previous year: Euro 92.3 million, +65 %)

- Sales: Euro 115.2 million (previous year: Euro 88.9 million, +30 %)

- EBITDA: Euro 29.7 million (previous year: Euro 19.8 million, +50 %)

- Earnings before taxes: Euro 20.8 million (previous year: Euro 12.8 million, +63 %)

- Pre-tax profit margin: 18.1 % (previous year: 14.4 %)

- Net profit for the period: Euro 15.7 million (previous year: Euro 9.6 million, +64 %)

- Free cash flow: Euro 10.6 million (previous year: Euro 1.8 million)

Ahrensburg, August 5, 2021 - BASLER AG, a leading provider of image processing components for computer vision applications, is today presenting final figures for the first half-year of 2021.

The Basler group closed the first six months of 2021 with excellent results and thus laid a solid basis for the remainder of the challenging business year 2021.

Compared to the reference period 2020, sales increased by 30 % to Euro 115.2 million (previous year: Euro 88.9 million). Incoming orders increased by 65 % to Euro 152.4 million (previous year: Euro 92.3 million). Incoming orders increased significantly in the second quarter and more than doubled compared to the previous year.

Again in the first half-year, Basler developed better than the industry. As of the end of June, the VDMA (Verband Deutscher Maschinen- und Anlagenbau, German Engineering Federation) reported an increase in sales of 17 % for the German manufacturers of image processing components. According to the VDMA, the incoming orders of the industry increased by 29 % in the same period. Consequently, the Basler group continued to considerably increase its market shares.