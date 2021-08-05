Zalando Delivers 40% Growth In Second Quarter 2021

GMV grew 40.0% to 3.8 billion euros in the second quarter; adjusted EBIT margin of 6.7%

Growth driven by continued strong consumer demand for online offerings and increasing partner adoption of platform services

Zalando reiterates 2021 outlook, targeting GMV growth of 31-36% and now expecting to reach upper half of guided 400-475 million euros adjusted EBIT range

BERLIN, AUGUST 5, 2021 // Zalando, Europe's leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle, grew strongly in the second quarter of 2021, with Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) up 40.0% to 3.8 billion euros. Growth was supported by continued strong consumer demand for online offerings, as extended lockdowns remained in place in some markets at the beginning of the quarter. The strong performance of Zalando's partner business as well as successful sales events also supported growth in the second quarter.

Over the past twelve months, more than 10 million active customers joined the Zalando platform, resulting in 44.5 million active customers at the end of the second quarter. Customers engaged with Zalando more frequently, with average orders per active customer reaching a new all-time high of 5.0. Customers acquired during the first lockdown period in 2020 continued to remain very active, also as pandemic induced restrictions have been gradually lifted and stores reopened throughout the quarter.

Brands and retailers continued to accelerate their online activities through the Zalando platform. Partner Program GMV grew strongly, over 100% year-over-year in the first half of 2021. This was driven by new partners and increased stock commitments as well as successful internationalization of existing partners. At the end of the first half of 2021, close to 4,700 brick-and-mortar stores were active in the Connected Retail program and sold through the Zalando platform. Brands also utilized Zalando Fulfillment Solutions and Zalando Marketing Services more strongly to capture sales, to drive customer satisfaction and to build their brand equity.