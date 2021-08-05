Kyoto Semiconductor Co., Ltd. Launches New Photodiode Demonstrating Superior Performance With Semtech’s Linear Transimpedance Amplifier

"The pairing of Semtech’s transimpedance amplifier GN1089 with Kyoto Semiconductor’s KPDEA13C was ideal to optimize the performance,” said Tsuneo Takahashi, Kyoto Semiconductor president and CEO. “Through the joint collaboration, the KPDEA13C now includes a fast response suitable for a variety of optical needs.”

Kyoto Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (President and CEO Tsuneo Takahashi, Head office: Fushimi-ku, Kyoto city), a leading optical device solution manufacturer with world-class technologies and Japanese quality, announced its collaboration with Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. Kyoto Semiconductor has chosen to pair their new KP-A avalanche photodiode *1 , KPDEA13C with Semtech’s GN1089 transimpedance amplifier *2 to enable long distance optical communication.

Kyoto Semiconductor’s KPDEA13C is front side illuminated, highly sensitive and mounted on an interposer board for ease of assembly. Additionally, Kyoto Semiconductor’s KPDEA13C and Semtech’s GN1089 together offer unparalleled performance at high speed enabling 25Gbaud PAM4*3*4 applications.

"Semtech’s GN1089 is a high performance transimpedance amplifier enabling both 25Gbaud and 56Gbaud applications. Its high linearity and low noise are features that were a perfect fit for the Kyoto Semiconductor, KPDEA13C,” said Timothy Vang, vice president, marketing and applications for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “This collaboration with Kyoto Semiconductor showcases the outstanding quality of our solutions for high speed optical communications.”

Sample shipments of KP-A avalanche photodiode, KPDEA13C is scheduled to begin on August 31, 2021, and mass production is expected to start on December 27, 2021.

For evaluation report, please visit the following link.

For product datasheet, please visit the following link.

For information on Semtech’s GN1089, please visit www.semtech.com/products/signal-integrity/transimpedance-amplifiers/gn1089

*1 Avalanche Photodiode: Semiconductor Photodiode with photocurrent amplification by applying reverse bias voltage. This photocurrent amplification produces much more current than standard Photodiode. It is useful in the application where the high sensitivity is required.