Twenty years of apprentice training at mobilezone and continuation of the trainee programme

Rotkreuz, 5 August 2021

The first apprentice began his training at mobilezone in 2001. Training at mobilezone is still a success story 20 years later: This year, 43 apprentices successfully completed their training and 51 apprentices began their training throughout Switzerland. In addition, the trainee programme is entering its second round.

Training the specialists of tomorrow is a long-standing tradition at mobilezone - and is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Since 2001, in addition to the apprenticeships business management, logistics and IT (system technology), retail trade apprenticeships were added in 2008 and in 2020 specialist for customer dialogue and IT specialist (application development). Just under 300 apprentices have completed their training successfully at mobilezone in the last 20 years.

Successful qualifications and course start for the new apprentices

At mobilezone this summer, 39 apprentices completed their apprenticeships successfully in retail trade, two as commercial clerks, one in IT and one in logistics. Over 75 per cent of the successful graduates are taken on by mobilezone and further employed in the company. As a result, mobilezone has exceeded the goal it set in its sustainability strategy of taking on two-thirds of the successful apprentices in permanent employment.

Moreover, 51 new apprentices will begin in the new training year: Forty-six retail trade specialists, three commercial clerks, one IT specialist (application development) and one customer dialogue specialist. Overall, mobilezone currently employs 132 apprenticeships throughout Switzerland: Roger Wassmer observed, "Completing their training is probably the most important of many professional milestones for many young people. We congratulate the graduates on their successful qualification and heartily welcome the new apprentices."