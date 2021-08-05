checkAd

EQS-News Twenty years of apprentice training at mobilezone and continuation of the trainee programme

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.08.2021, 07:00  |  34   |   |   

EQS Group-News: mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Personnel
Twenty years of apprentice training at mobilezone and continuation of the trainee programme

05.08.2021 / 07:00

PRESS RELEASE

 

Rotkreuz, 5 August 2021

The first apprentice began his training at mobilezone in 2001. Training at mobilezone is still a success story 20 years later: This year, 43 apprentices successfully completed their training and 51 apprentices began their training throughout Switzerland. In addition, the trainee programme is entering its second round.

Training the specialists of tomorrow is a long-standing tradition at mobilezone - and is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Since 2001, in addition to the apprenticeships business management, logistics and IT (system technology), retail trade apprenticeships were added in 2008 and in 2020 specialist for customer dialogue and IT specialist (application development). Just under 300 apprentices have completed their training successfully at mobilezone in the last 20 years.

Successful qualifications and course start for the new apprentices
At mobilezone this summer, 39 apprentices completed their apprenticeships successfully in retail trade, two as commercial clerks, one in IT and one in logistics. Over 75 per cent of the successful graduates are taken on by mobilezone and further employed in the company. As a result, mobilezone has exceeded the goal it set in its sustainability strategy of taking on two-thirds of the successful apprentices in permanent employment.

Moreover, 51 new apprentices will begin in the new training year: Forty-six retail trade specialists, three commercial clerks, one IT specialist (application development) and one customer dialogue specialist. Overall, mobilezone currently employs 132 apprenticeships throughout Switzerland: Roger Wassmer observed, "Completing their training is probably the most important of many professional milestones for many young people. We congratulate the graduates on their successful qualification and heartily welcome the new apprentices."

Seite 1 von 3
mobilezone holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Twenty years of apprentice training at mobilezone and continuation of the trainee programme EQS Group-News: mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Personnel Twenty years of apprentice training at mobilezone and continuation of the trainee programme 05.08.2021 / 07:00 PRESS RELEASE   Rotkreuz, 5 August 2021 The first apprentice began his …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: KION Group startet Forschungsprojekt ARIBIC: Erstellung hochauflösender digitaler Zwillinge von ...
DGAP-News: KION Group starts research project ARIBIC: creating high-resolution digital twins of warehouses
DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler hebt nach starkem 1. Halbjahr Prognose für 2021 an
DGAP-Adhoc: 1&1 AG bestätigt Umsatzprognose für 2021 und hebt EBITDA Prognose von ca. 650 Mio. EUR auf ca. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 1&1 AG - Confirms revenue guidance for 2021 and upgrades EBITDA guidance from ca. €650m to ca. ...
DGAP-News: FYI Resources: Exklusive JV-Vereinbarung über HPA verlängert
DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet AG: United Internet increases full-year guidance after successful first half-year ...
DGAP-News: FCR Immobilien AG mit deutlicher Ergebnissteigerung im 1. Halbjahr 2021, FFO steigt um 67 %
DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS SIGNS AN AGREEMENT WITH BIOPHARMA EXCELLENCE A PHARMALEX GMBH COMPANY, TO ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Almonty handelt ab heute an der australischen Börse ASX und sichert sich ...
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: CFO Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: ETERNA schafft Basis für nachhaltige Finanzierung und initiiert ein StaRUG-Verfahren zur Sanierung ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: 20 Jahre Lehrlingsausbildung bei mobilezone und Fortführung Trainee-Programm (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:00 UhrEQS-News: 20 Jahre Lehrlingsausbildung bei mobilezone und Fortführung Trainee-Programm
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten