DGAP-News Aurubis AG: Nine-month report: Aurubis generates excellent result

DGAP-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Aurubis AG: Nine-month report: Aurubis generates excellent result

05.08.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nine-month report: Aurubis generates excellent result

- The multimetal company generated operating EBT of € 268 million (previous year: € 133 million) in the first nine months and confirms its forecast for the current fiscal year

- Outstanding use of positive market conditions: Significantly higher refining charges, increase in throughput and production, good demand for copper products

- Impacts of production stop in Stolberg plant (NRW) due to severe weather are insignificant for consolidated result

Hamburg, August 5, 2021 - Aurubis AG continued the positive trend of the current fiscal year in Q3, presenting more than double the result in today's nine-month report compared to the same period of the previous year: operating EBT rose to € 268 million (previous year: € 133 million). The excellent result was mainly influenced by significantly higher refining charges for copper scrap and other recycling materials, a considerably higher throughput of other recycling materials, and a higher concentrate throughput, which was counterbalanced by lower treatment and refining charges for copper concentrates due to market factors. Higher sulfuric acid revenues also contributed to the high earnings level. With a strong increase in metal prices, the metal result was considerably higher as well.

Overall, demand for copper products remained high, and the multimetal company took optimal advantage of the good ongoing market conditions. The only negative impact on the result was the significantly higher energy costs, due especially to increased electricity prices.

Operating ROCE improved to 13.5 % owing to the good financial performance, compared to 8.5 % in the previous year. At € 332 million, net cash flow significantly exceeded the prior-year level (€ 166 million) due to the good financial performance. The IFRS EBT* of € 631 million (previous year: € 252 million) substantially exceeded the previous year as well.

Wertpapier


