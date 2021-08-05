checkAd

DGAP-News Rational AG expects faster recovery after very good first half of 2021

Rational AG expects faster recovery after very good first half of 2021

05.08.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Rational AG expects faster recovery after very good first half of 2021

- Sales revenues of 212 million euros in the second quarter of 2021 - slightly above pre-crisis level

- EBIT margin of 22 percent in the first six months - 25 percent in the second quarter of 2021

- 15 to 20 percent rise in sales revenues and EBIT margin of slightly more than 20 percent expected for 2021 in the positive scenario

- Surprisingly faster and stronger recovery throughout the industry - return to above pre-crisis level possible as early as 2022


Landsberg am Lech, 5 August 2021

Rational AG has published its half-year report for 2021 today with the complete business figures for the first six months of 2021. Ahead of the report, the company had already published its sales revenue and earnings situation and announced an improvement in its annual forecast for sales revenues and earnings in an ad-hoc announcement on 22 July 2021.

"After a weak start to the fiscal year with low new orders and relatively poor economic and political prospects, the industry and we were surprised at how quickly the trend was reversed throughout. We believe that three key special effects contributed to this positive development in the mass catering sector," as the CEO of Rational AG, Dr Peter Stadelmann, explains.

The following effects were decisive in the Executive Board's view.

1. Catch-up effects: the opening of the catering sector in most countries and the start of the tourist season prompted investments and led to the completion of projects launched earlier.

2. State aid programmes: in many cases, state aid measures were used for the investments. Due to the limited duration of these programmes, investments were brought forward in some countries.

3. Delivery times: because of the tight supply situation worldwide, dealers and customers bought appliances for stock to prevent being caught out by potential supply shortages in the coming months.

Wertpapier


