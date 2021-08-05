AlzChem Group AG reports record half-year 2021

Sales increase by 9.1% to EUR 215.3 million

EBITDA grows by 22.7% to EUR 35.7 million

Profit for the period rises by 53.4% to EUR 17.1 million

Forecast for full year 2021 already significantly increased

Trostberg, August 5, 2021 - AlzChem Group AG, a vertically integrated specialty chemicals supplier with a leading market position in selected niche markets, can look back on a record first half of 2021, in which growth was achieved across almost the entire product portfolio. Accordingly, sales increased by 9.1% from EUR 197.3 million to EUR 215.3 million. In addition to strong momentum in the pharmaceuticals, animal and human nutrition and agro applications businesses, for example, this development was accompanied by a faster and more pronounced than expected recovery in the steel and automotive sectors.

All earnings indicators improved significantly more than sales in the first six months of 2021. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 22.7% to EUR 35.7 million (previous year: EUR 29.1 million), which is a record level, as is the EBITDA margin of 16.8% (previous year: 14.8%). Profit for the period increased by 53.4% to EUR 17.1 million (previous year: EUR 11.2 million). The equity ratio rose to 22.4% as of June 30, 2021 (December 31, 2020: 17.7%).

Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of AlzChem Group AG, said: "We have succeeded in continuing our strong performance of the 1st quarter also from a six-month perspective. Despite continuing challenges, the signs are clearly pointing towards growth. Accordingly, we are very confident about the further course of 2021."

Against the background of the extremely pleasing business performance in the first half of 2021, the forecasts for the full year were already significantly increased in mid-July 2021 as follows: