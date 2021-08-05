checkAd

DGAP-News AlzChem Group AG reports record half-year 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.08.2021, 07:00  |  35   |   |   

DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report
AlzChem Group AG reports record half-year 2021

05.08.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AlzChem Group AG reports record half-year 2021

  • Sales increase by 9.1% to EUR 215.3 million
  • EBITDA grows by 22.7% to EUR 35.7 million
  • Profit for the period rises by 53.4% to EUR 17.1 million
  • Forecast for full year 2021 already significantly increased

Trostberg, August 5, 2021 - AlzChem Group AG, a vertically integrated specialty chemicals supplier with a leading market position in selected niche markets, can look back on a record first half of 2021, in which growth was achieved across almost the entire product portfolio. Accordingly, sales increased by 9.1% from EUR 197.3 million to EUR 215.3 million. In addition to strong momentum in the pharmaceuticals, animal and human nutrition and agro applications businesses, for example, this development was accompanied by a faster and more pronounced than expected recovery in the steel and automotive sectors.

All earnings indicators improved significantly more than sales in the first six months of 2021. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 22.7% to EUR 35.7 million (previous year: EUR 29.1 million), which is a record level, as is the EBITDA margin of 16.8% (previous year: 14.8%). Profit for the period increased by 53.4% to EUR 17.1 million (previous year: EUR 11.2 million). The equity ratio rose to 22.4% as of June 30, 2021 (December 31, 2020: 17.7%).

Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of AlzChem Group AG, said: "We have succeeded in continuing our strong performance of the 1st quarter also from a six-month perspective. Despite continuing challenges, the signs are clearly pointing towards growth. Accordingly, we are very confident about the further course of 2021."

Against the background of the extremely pleasing business performance in the first half of 2021, the forecasts for the full year were already significantly increased in mid-July 2021 as follows:

Seite 1 von 4
AlzChem Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: AlzChem Group AG (vormals Softmatic AG)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News AlzChem Group AG reports record half-year 2021 DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report AlzChem Group AG reports record half-year 2021 05.08.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AlzChem Group AG reports record half-year 2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: KION Group startet Forschungsprojekt ARIBIC: Erstellung hochauflösender digitaler Zwillinge von ...
DGAP-News: KION Group starts research project ARIBIC: creating high-resolution digital twins of warehouses
DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler hebt nach starkem 1. Halbjahr Prognose für 2021 an
DGAP-Adhoc: 1&1 AG bestätigt Umsatzprognose für 2021 und hebt EBITDA Prognose von ca. 650 Mio. EUR auf ca. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 1&1 AG - Confirms revenue guidance for 2021 and upgrades EBITDA guidance from ca. €650m to ca. ...
DGAP-News: FYI Resources: Exklusive JV-Vereinbarung über HPA verlängert
DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet AG: United Internet increases full-year guidance after successful first half-year ...
DGAP-News: FCR Immobilien AG mit deutlicher Ergebnissteigerung im 1. Halbjahr 2021, FFO steigt um 67 %
DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS SIGNS AN AGREEMENT WITH BIOPHARMA EXCELLENCE A PHARMALEX GMBH COMPANY, TO ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Almonty handelt ab heute an der australischen Börse ASX und sichert sich ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: CFO Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: ETERNA schafft Basis für nachhaltige Finanzierung und initiiert ein StaRUG-Verfahren zur Sanierung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Neubewertung der Risiken im Zusammenhang mit den Structured Alpha Fonds
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG verzeichnet Rekord-Halbjahr 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: ​​​​​​​AlzChem Group AG verzeichnet Rekord-Halbjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Investitionen in neue Abgasbehandlungsanlage für noch mehr Umweltschutz (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
30.07.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Investitionen in neue Abgasbehandlungsanlage für noch mehr Umweltschutz
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Successful completion of investments in new waste gas treatment plant for even more environmental protection
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG gewinnt dank neuem Produkt für mehr Klimaschutz in der Landwirtschaft den Responsible-Care-Wettbewerb 2021 in Bayern (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
23.07.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG gewinnt dank neuem Produkt für mehr Klimaschutz in der Landwirtschaft den Responsible-Care-Wettbewerb 2021 in Bayern
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG wins Responsible Care 2021 competition in Bavaria thanks to new product for more climate protection in agriculture
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21AlzChem hebt nach EBITDA-Quartalsrekord die Prognose für 2021 an
4investors | Kommentare
15.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: AlzChem Group AG erhöht Prognose 2021 aufgrund sehr positiver Geschäftsentwicklung (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs