Fiverr Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

“Fiverr delivered another great quarter as we saw robust revenue growth of 60% y/y driven by strong active buyer growth as businesses continue turning to Fiverr to access digital service providers,” said Micha Kaufman, Fiverr’s Founder and CEO, “We are accelerating the pace of investments to make Fiverr into a powerhouse that enables more buyers and sellers to participate in the digital service economy.”

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Ofer Katz, Fiverr’s President and CFO, added, “Fiverr continues to deliver strong results across all metrics as we continue expanding market share and executing on our long-term strategic initiatives. Our business is well positioned to successfully navigate the uncertain environment.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $75.3 million, an increase of 60% year over year.

Active buyers as of June 30, 2021 grew to 4.0 million, compared to 2.8 million as of June 30, 2020, an increase of 43% year over year.

Spend per buyer as of June 30, 2021 reached $226, compared to $184 as of June 30, 2020, an increase of 23% year over year.

Take rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was 27.8%, up from 27.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 80 basis points year over year.

GAAP gross margin in the second quarter of 2021 was 83.4%, an increase of 30 basis points from 83.1% in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP gross margin for both the second quarter of 2021 and 2020 was 84.4%.

GAAP net loss in the second quarter of 2021 was ($13.3) million, or ($0.37) basic and diluted net loss per share, compared to ($0.1) million, or less than ($0.01) basic and diluted net loss per share, in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income in the second quarter of 2021 was $7.9 million, or $0.22 basic net income per share and $0.19 diluted net income per share, compared to $3.6 million, or $0.11 basic net income per share and $0.10 diluted net income per share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA1 in the second quarter of 2021 improved to $7.4 million, compared to $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.8% in the second quarter of 2021, an improvement of 310 basis points from 6.7% in the second quarter of 2020.

Financial Outlook

Our Q3’21 outlook and updated full year 2021 guidance reflects the new post-COVID effect we saw in recent weeks. As COVID restrictions are lifted in many parts of the world, people are spending more time out of home and less time on screens. The reduced online activity translates into more modest new customer cohorts and less activity for older cohorts. We are providing the following guidance accordingly. Given the uncertainty of the ongoing impact and unprecedented conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic on economies globally, we will provide investors with updated business trends as they evolve.

Q3 2021 FY 2021 Revenue $68.0-$72.0 million $280.0-$288.0 million Year over year growth 30-38% 48-52% Adjusted EBITDA $2.5-$3.5 million $12.0-$14.0 million



Conference Call and Webcast Details

Fiverr will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed from Fiverr’s Investor Relations website. An archived version will be available on the website after the call. Investors and analysts can participate in the conference call by dialing (866) 360-3590, or (412) 317-5278 for callers outside the United States, and mention the passcode, “Fiverr.” A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, August 12, 2021, beginning one hour after the end of the conference call. To listen to the replay please dial (877) 344-7529, or (412) 317-0088 for callers outside the United States, and enter replay code 10157464.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. Since 2010, the Fiverr platform has been at the forefront of the future of work connecting businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 500 categories, across 9 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, 4.0 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries. We invite you to become part of the future of work by visiting us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 146,722 $ 268,030 Marketable securities 166,117 129,372 User funds 121,613 97,984 Bank deposits 129,000 90,000 Restricted deposit 346 346 Other receivables 7,667 5,418 Total current assets 571,465 591,150 Marketable securities 274,863 228,048 Property and equipment, net 6,367 6,265 Operating lease right of use asset 14,136 15,611 Intangible assets, net 9,767 5,884 Goodwill 15,900 11,240 Restricted deposit 2,589 2,589 Other non-current assets 528 415 Total assets $ 895,615 $ 861,202 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 3,962 $ 3,622 User accounts 113,723 92,027 Deferred revenue 8,375 5,957 Other account payables and accrued expenses 43,591 40,396 Operating lease liabilities, net 3,340 3,307 Current maturities of long-term loan 507 560 Total current liabilities 173,498 145,869 Long-term liabilities: Convertible notes 361,923 352,034 Operating lease liabilities 12,096 13,861 Long-term loan and other non-current liabilities 2,348 4,035 Total long-term liabilities 376,367 369,930 Total liabilities $ 549,865 $ 515,799 Shareholders' equity: Share capital and additional paid-in capital 549,372 517,444 Accumulated deficit (203,716 ) (172,573 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 94 532 Total shareholders' equity 345,750 345,403 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 895,615 $ 861,202

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 75,263 $ 47,130 $ 143,583 $ 81,280 Cost of revenue 12,528 7,957 24,074 14,777 Gross profit 62,735 39,173 119,509 66,503 Operating expenses: Research and development 20,106 10,533 36,979 20,507 Sales and marketing 38,184 23,207 80,823 41,428 General and administrative 12,789 6,031 23,876 11,621 Total operating expenses 71,079 39,771 141,678 73,556 Operating loss (8,344 ) (598 ) (22,169 ) (7,053 ) Financial income (expenses), net (4,944 ) 491 (8,918 ) 822 Loss before income taxes (13,288 ) (107 ) (31,087 ) (6,231 ) Income taxes (11 ) (17 ) (56 ) (48 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (13,299 ) $ (124 ) $ (31,143 ) $ (6,279 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (0.37 ) (*) $ (0.87 ) $ (0.19 ) Basic and diluted weighted average ordinary shares 36,338,172 33,172,593 35,988,608 32,484,425 * Represents amounts less than 0.01

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating Activities Net loss (13,299 ) (124 ) (31,143 ) (6,279 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,373 1,016 2,691 1,981 Amortization of discount of marketable securities 1,658 (66 ) 3,481 (337 ) Amortization of discount and issuance costs of convertible notes 4,973 - 9,877 - Shared-based compensation 13,174 3,062 23,657 5,824 Net income from exchange rate fluctuations 393 19 302 213 Changes in assets and liabilities: User funds (1,286 ) (20,737 ) (23,629 ) (28,665 ) Operating lease ROU assets and liabilities, net 272 - (257 ) - Other receivables (559 ) (335 ) (1,267 ) 113 Trade payables (837 ) 2,764 253 2,180 Deferred revenue 121 796 2,395 1,806 User accounts 1,403 19,782 21,696 26,920 Other account payables and accrued expenses 8,630 857 12,736 3,582 Payment of contingent consideration (507 ) (1,960 ) (507 ) (1,960 ) Non-current liabilities 6 164 (235 ) 162 Net cash provided by operating activities 15,515 5,238 20,050 5,540 Investing Activities Investment in marketable securities (40,833 ) (135,036 ) (166,831 ) (171,822 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 39,065 113,451 78,995 150,539 Bank deposits (39,000 ) (15,000 ) (39,000 ) (15,000 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (410 ) - (9,288 ) - Purchase of property and equipment (389 ) (406 ) (700 ) (537 ) Capitalization of internal-use software (180 ) (166 ) (322 ) (451 ) Other receivables and non-current assets - 2 - 54 Net cash used in investing activities (41,747 ) (37,155 ) (137,146 ) (37,217 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from follow on offering, net - 130,670 - 130,670 Payment of deferred issuance costs related to follow on offering (5 ) - (381 ) - Payment of convertible notes deferred issuance costs - - (34 ) - Payment of contingent consideration (1,105 ) (2,040 ) (1,105 ) (2,040 ) Proceeds from exercise of share options 1,563 2,704 6,351 4,652 Tax withholding in connection with employees' options exercises and vested RSUs (10,951 ) (16 ) (8,629 ) 2,256 Repayment of long-term loan (139 ) (124 ) (273 ) (244 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (10,637 ) 131,194 (4,071 ) 135,294 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents 236 55 (141 ) (246 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (36,633 ) 99,332 (121,308 ) 103,371 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 183,355 28,210 268,030 24,171 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 146,722 127,542 146,722 127,542

KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Annual active buyers (in thousands) 3,998 2,792 Annual spend per buyer ($) $ 226 $ 184

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (in thousands, except gross margin data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP gross profit $ 62,735 $ 39,173 $ 119,509 $ 66,503 Add: Share-based compensation and other 338 87 617 157 Depreciation and amortization 440 499 877 973 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 63,513 $ 39,759 $ 121,003 $ 67,633 Non-GAAP gross margin 84.4 % 84.4 % 84.3 % 83.2 %

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (13,299 ) $ (124 ) $ (31,143 ) $ (6,279 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization $ 1,373 $ 1,016 $ 2,691 $ 1,981 Share-based compensation 13,174 3,062 23,657 5,824 Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other 1,201 (337 ) 2,521 (466 ) Convertible notes amortization of discount and issuance costs 4,973 - 9,877 - Exchange rate loss (income), net 432 - (23 ) - Non-GAAP net income $ 7,854 $ 3,617 $ 7,580 $ 1,060 Weighted average number of ordinary shares - basic $ 36,338,172 $ 33,172,593 $ 35,988,608 $ 32,484,425 Non-GAAP basic net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders 0.22 0.11 0.21 0.03 Weighted average number of ordinary shares - diluted $ 40,921,663 $ 36,053,713 $ 40,854,045 $ 34,715,990 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.19 $ 0.10 $ 0.19 $ 0.03

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands, except adjusted EBITDA margin data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP net loss $ (13,299 ) $ (124 ) $ (31,143 ) $ (6,279 ) Add: Financial expense (income), net $ 4,944 $ (491 ) $ 8,918 $ (822 ) Income taxes 11 17 56 48 Depreciation and amortization 1,373 1,016 2,691 1,981 Share-based compensation 13,174 3,062 23,657 5,824 Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other 1,201 (337 ) 2,521 (466 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,404 $ 3,143 $ 6,700 $ 286 Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.8 % 6.7 % 4.7 % 0.4 %

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP research and development $ 20,106 $ 10,533 $ 36,979 $ 20,507 Less: Share-based compensation 4,909 1,202 9,011 2,244 Depreciation and amortization 190 130 377 246 Non-GAAP research and development $ 15,007 $ 9,201 $ 27,591 $ 18,017 GAAP sales and marketing $ 38,184 $ 23,207 $ 80,823 $ 41,428 Less: Share-based compensation 3,457 552 6,045 1,079 Depreciation and amortization 686 338 1,325 668 Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other 398 - 695 121 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 33,643 $ 22,317 $ 72,758 $ 39,560 GAAP general and administrative $ 12,789 $ 6,031 $ 23,876 $ 11,621 Less: Share-based compensation 4,470 1,221 7,984 2,344 Depreciation and amortization 57 49 112 94 Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other 803 (337 ) 1,826 (587 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 7,459 $ 5,098 $ 13,954 $ 9,770

Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain key performance metrics and financial measures not based on GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as well as operating metrics, including GMV, spend per buyer, active buyers and take rate. Some amounts in this release may not total due to rounding. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts.

We define GMV or Gross Merchandise Value as the total value of transactions ordered through our platform, excluding value added tax, goods and services tax, service chargebacks and refunds. We define active buyers on any given date as buyers who have ordered a Gig or other services on our platform within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations. Spend per buyer on any given date is calculated by dividing our GMV within the last 12-month period by the number of active buyers as of such date. Take rate is revenue for any such period divided by GMV for the same period.

Management and our board of directors use these metrics as supplemental measures of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis, as they remove the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations. We also use these metrics for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections, to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and to evaluate our capacity to expand our business.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as well as operating metrics, including GMV, spend per buyer, active buyers and take rate should not be considered in isolation, as an alternative to, or superior to net loss, revenue, cash flows or other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. These metrics are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP metrics is an appropriate measure of operating performance because they eliminate the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of our underlying business.

These non-GAAP metrics should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or other items. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics used herein are not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management's discretionary use, as they do not reflect our tax payments and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future, including, among other things, cash requirements for costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. Management compensates for these limitations by relying on our GAAP results in addition to using Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics as supplemental measures of our performance. Our measure of Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics used herein is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.

See the tables above regarding reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

We are not able to provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures guidance for the third quarter of 2021, and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 to the comparable GAAP measures, because certain items that are excluded from non-GAAP financial measures cannot be reasonably predicted or are not in our control. In particular, we are unable to forecast the timing or magnitude of share based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, income or loss on revaluation of contingent consideration, convertible notes amortization of discount and issuance costs and exchange rate income or loss as applicable without unreasonable efforts, and these items could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, GAAP measures in the future.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expected financial performance and operational performance for the third quarter of 2021 and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, our expected future Adjusted EBITDA profitability, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our ability to successfully implement our business plan during a global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that may impact the demand for our services or have a material adverse impact on our and our business partners’ financial condition and results of operations; our ability to attract and retain a large community of buyers and freelancers; our ability to achieve profitability; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand; our dependence on the continued growth and expansion of the market for freelancers and the services they offer; our ability to maintain user engagement on our website and to maintain and improve the quality of our platform; our dependence on the interoperability of our platform with mobile operating systems that we do not control; our ability and the ability of third parties to protect our users’ personal or other data from a security breach and to comply with laws and regulations relating to consumer data privacy and data protection; our ability to detect errors, defects or disruptions in our platform; our ability to comply with the terms of underlying licenses of open source software components on our platform; our ability to expand into markets outside the United States; our ability to achieve desired operating margins; our compliance with a wide variety of U.S. and international laws and regulations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and to successfully halt the operations of copycat websites or misappropriation of data; our reliance on Amazon Web Services; our ability to mitigate payment and fraud risks; our dependence on relationships with payment partners, banks and disbursement partners; our dependence on our senior management and our ability to attract new talent; and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 18, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. In addition, the forward-looking statements made in this release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

