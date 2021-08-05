checkAd

Vifor Pharma reports strong H1 2021 growth, on track to meet full year guidance1

Vifor Pharma Group reported profitable revenue growth in H1 supported by a strong recovery in Ferinject / Injectafer with sales up 22.8% at CER as a result of improved patient access as COVID-19 restrictions eased in key markets. Based on the solid results in H1 2021, the Group is confident of achieving its full year guidance.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE2: CONTINUED OVERALL GROWTH

  • Reported net sales of CHF 859.3 million, up 1.5% (up 5.0% at CER)
  • EBITDA of CHF 281.0 million, up 0.2% (up 5.3% at CER). Excluding other income, EBITDA increased 9.4% (up 15.0% at CER)
  • Other income of CHF 20.4 million, down 51.7% due to lower income from partnering and other activities
  • Gross profit margin of 62.5%, up 1.4 percentage points driven by higher share of sales from the iron portfolio
  • Net profit attributable to shareholders of Vifor Pharma Ltd. of CHF 124.4 million, driven by lower depreciation, amortization and impairment, as well as the strong net financial result in H1 2021
  • Strong balance sheet with a net cash position of CHF 86.6 million and an equity ratio of 76.5%

Commenting on the first half-year results, Stefan Schulze, Chief Executive Officer of Vifor Pharma, said: “Vifor Pharma saw continued growth in reported revenues and profitability in the first half of 2021. This encouraging performance was boosted by a significant rebound in sales of our i.v. iron therapy Ferinject / Injectafer, as patient access improved in many markets in line with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Despite ongoing challenging conditions in certain regions, we continued to increase our leadership in iron deficiency and made further substantial progress in strengthening our leadership position in the treatment of kidney diseases. We anticipate several approvals and launches in our innovative nephrology pipeline over the next 18 months, keeping our promise to patients to support them leading better, healthier lives. Based on a solid first half and continued positive momentum, we are confident of delivering our guidance for the full year.”

FERINJECT / INJECTAFER REBOUNDS IN LINE WITH LOCKDOWN EASING IN Q2

  • Ferinject / Injectafer net sales increased 22.4% (up 22.8% at CER) to CHF 320.5 million in H1 2021 from CHF 261.9 million a year earlier. Our US partner American Regent recorded net sales of USD 239.2 million in H1 2021. As a result, Vifor Pharma posted net sales of CHF 73.7 million, up 1.4% or 8.5% at CER.
  • Net sales recovered strongly in line with easing of COVID-19 restrictions and improved patient access to infusions since March. Overall utilization of i.v. iron highly correlated with intensity of lockdown measures.
  • Investment in clinical data continued, with results from a sub-analysis of the AFFIRM-AHF study on quality of life published by the European Heart Journal in June, highlighting the need for frequent iron deficiency screening and treatment for chronic heart failure patients.
  • Blood donations fell during the pandemic, raising awareness of the importance of Patient Blood Management (PBM). An update to the international Clinical Practice Guidelines for Blood Conservation was published in June, changing the approach from blood conservation to PBM, and emphasizing the importance of identifying and treating iron-deficiency anemia in cardiac surgery patients with i.v. iron.
  • Preliminary results from a real-world study on PBM of around 31,000 patients are expected at the end of 2021 with the manuscript to be published in 2022.

NEPHROLOGY: SOLID PERFORMANCE OF PORTFOLIO AND SUBSTANTIAL PIPELINE PROGRESS

