Fagron reports turnover of € 276.6 million
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 5 August 2021
Accelerated growth at Fagron Sterile Services in Wichita – turnover target raised on acquisition of US Compounding activities
Financial highlights of H1 2021
- Turnover decreased 0.8% to € 276.6 million (+5.9% at constant exchange rates)
- Gross margin decreased 140 bps to 58.4% due to temporary COVID-related impact
- REBITDA1 decreased 11.0% to € 56.0 million
- REBITDA margin decreased to 20.2% (H1 2020: 22.6%)
- EBIT decreased 11.9% to € 40.7 million
- Operating cash flow increased 15.1% to € 31.3 million
- Net financial debt /REBITDA ratio of 2.18 at 30 June 2021
- Outlook for 2021: Further turnover growth with a REBITDA between € 118 and € 124 million
Strategic and operational highlights
Wichita compounding facility on track, thanks in part to product launches and new contracts
- Ramping up to two shifts in anticipation of growth acceleration
- Acquisition of compounding activities of US Compounding (turnover approximately US$ 6.5 million); turnover target raised to US$ 125 million (run rate) in 2022
- Transition to new repackaging facility in Poland started in April 2021, completion expected by end-2021
- New GMP sterile compounding facility (Compounding Services) operational in Tel Aviv in June 2021
- Higher strategic inventories to safeguard product availability
Organization - Management
- More compact Executive Leadership team to further strengthen effectiveness
- Constantijn van Rietschoten appointed Area Leader EMEA
- Johan Verlinden appointed Head of Legal & M&A
Rafael Padilla, CEO of Fagron: “As expected, the developments surrounding COVID-19 still strongly dominated our markets in the first half of 2021, although the second quarter brought a recovery in all regions. This resulted in an organic turnover growth at constant exchange rates of 4.9% in the second quarter of 2021. Measures were relaxed in almost all the regions in the second quarter and elective care resumed, albeit not yet at pre-pandemic levels. Whilst new measures were imposed in many markets towards the end of the second quarter due to the rise of the Delta variant, increasing vaccination rates provide support for the future. There is significant pressure to scale up elective care again and at Fagron we are ready to support our customers to do so.
