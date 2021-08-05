checkAd

Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate

  • Pivotal study VLA1553-301 met its primary endpoint
  • Vaccine candidate induced protective CHIKV neutralizing antibody titers in 98.5% of subjects after a single vaccination
  • VLA1553 was well tolerated across all age groups
  • Final trial results expected within the next six months

Saint Herblain (France), August 5, 2021 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 pivotal trial of its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553. VLA1553 was recently awarded Breakthrough Designation status by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The trial, involving 4,115 adults, aged 18 years and above, across 44 sites in the U.S., met its primary endpoint inducing protective CHIKV neutralizing antibody titers in 98.5% of participants 28 days after receiving a single shot (264 of 268 subjects from the per-protocol subgroup tested for immunogenicity, 95%CI: 96.2-99.6). The seroprotection rate result of 98.5% exceeded the 70% threshold (for non-acceptance) agreed with the FDA. The seroprotective titer was agreed with the FDA to serve as a surrogate of protection that can be utilized in a potential FDA submission of VLA1553 under the accelerated approval pathway. The vaccine candidate was highly immunogenic with a GMT of approximately 3,270, confirming the immunogenicity profile seen in the Phase 1 trial.

Additionally, VLA1553 was also highly immunogenic in elderly study participants, who achieved equally high seroprotection rates and neutralizing antibody titers as younger adults, as well as an equally good safety profile.

VLA1553 was generally well tolerated among the 3,082 subjects evaluated for safety. An independent Data Safety Monitoring Board continuously monitored the study and identified no safety concerns. The safety profile is consistent with results from the Phase 1 clinical trial. The majority of solicited adverse events were mild or moderate and resolved within 3 days. 1.6% of study participants reported severe solicited adverse events, most commonly fever. Approximately 50% of study participants experienced solicited systemic adverse events, most commonly headache, fatigue and myalgia (seen in more than 20% of subjects). The local tolerability profile showed that approximately 15% of participants experienced solicited local adverse events.

