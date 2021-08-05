SBM Offshore announces share repurchase

The objective of the program is to reduce share capital and, in addition, to provide shares for regular management and employee share programs. The repurchase program is expected to be completed within the year 2021, and it will be accomplished under the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of the Company on April 7, 2021. The execution of the share repurchase program will be done under the terms of an engagement letter with a third party, performed in compliance with the safe harbor provisions for share repurchases, and therefore transactions may be carried out during closed periods.

In accordance with the European Market Abuse Regulation, the Company will inform the market of the progress made in the execution of this program through weekly press releases and updates on its website. In accordance with normal practice to cater for possible changes in future circumstances, the share repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any amount of shares, and it may be suspended at any time at the Company’s discretion.



The Company’s main activities are the design, supply, installation, operation and the life extension of floating production solutions for the offshore energy industry over the full lifecycle. The Company is market leading in leased floating production systems, with multiple units currently in operation.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company employs approximately 4,570 people worldwide spread over offices in our key markets, operational shore bases and the offshore fleet of vessels.

SBM Offshore N.V. is a listed holding company headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It holds direct and indirect interests in other companies.

Where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and /or its subsidiaries in general, or where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies “SBM Offshore” or “the Company” are sometimes used for convenience.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, August 5, 2021

