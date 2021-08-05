Lufthansa Q2 Revenue, Adj. EBIT Worse Than Expected Autor: PLX AI | 05.08.2021, 07:04 | 29 | 0 | 0 05.08.2021, 07:04 | (PLX AI) – Lufthansa Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR -952 million vs. estimate EUR -907 million.Q2 revenue EUR 3,200 million vs. estimate EUR 3,626 millionStill high demand for tourist destinations and gradual recovery of business travel expected in the second … (PLX AI) – Lufthansa Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR -952 million vs. estimate EUR -907 million.Q2 revenue EUR 3,200 million vs. estimate EUR 3,626 millionStill high demand for tourist destinations and gradual recovery of business travel expected in the second … (PLX AI) – Lufthansa Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR -952 million vs. estimate EUR -907 million.

Q2 revenue EUR 3,200 million vs. estimate EUR 3,626 million

Still high demand for tourist destinations and gradual recovery of business travel expected in the second half of the year

At the end of the second quarter, the Lufthansa Group had available liquidity of 11.1 billion euros

This includes unused funds from the government's stabilization measures and loans of around 3.9 billion euros

The proceeds of a bond issue in July amounting to 1 billion euros have not yet been taken into account Deutsche Lufthansa Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer