Lufthansa Q2 Revenue, Adj. EBIT Worse Than Expected
(PLX AI) – Lufthansa Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR -952 million vs. estimate EUR -907 million.Q2 revenue EUR 3,200 million vs. estimate EUR 3,626 millionStill high demand for tourist destinations and gradual recovery of business travel expected in the second …
(PLX AI) – Lufthansa Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR -952 million vs. estimate EUR -907 million.Q2 revenue EUR 3,200 million vs. estimate EUR 3,626 millionStill high demand for tourist destinations and gradual recovery of business travel expected in the second …
- (PLX AI) – Lufthansa Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR -952 million vs. estimate EUR -907 million.
- Q2 revenue EUR 3,200 million vs. estimate EUR 3,626 million
- Still high demand for tourist destinations and gradual recovery of business travel expected in the second half of the year
- At the end of the second quarter, the Lufthansa Group had available liquidity of 11.1 billion euros
- This includes unused funds from the government's stabilization measures and loans of around 3.9 billion euros
- The proceeds of a bond issue in July amounting to 1 billion euros have not yet been taken into account
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare