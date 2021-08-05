checkAd

Lufthansa Q2 Revenue, Adj. EBIT Worse Than Expected

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Lufthansa Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR -952 million vs. estimate EUR -907 million.Q2 revenue EUR 3,200 million vs. estimate EUR 3,626 millionStill high demand for tourist destinations and gradual recovery of business travel expected in the second …

  • (PLX AI) – Lufthansa Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR -952 million vs. estimate EUR -907 million.
  • Q2 revenue EUR 3,200 million vs. estimate EUR 3,626 million
  • Still high demand for tourist destinations and gradual recovery of business travel expected in the second half of the year
  • At the end of the second quarter, the Lufthansa Group had available liquidity of 11.1 billion euros
  • This includes unused funds from the government's stabilization measures and loans of around 3.9 billion euros
  • The proceeds of a bond issue in July amounting to 1 billion euros have not yet been taken into account
