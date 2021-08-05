Eurofins Core Business Sets Record Performance in Q2 2021 With 25% Organic Growth Year-on-year

“I am delighted to see Eurofins deliver a record set of financial results for the first six months of 2021. Our Core Business has continued to perform very well with strong growth across business lines and geographies. Alongside the Core Business, we remain agile and innovative, developing new solutions to fight the pandemic. Business outlook remains very strong in almost all our areas of activity. Eurofins’ focus on Testing for Life and investing for over 10 years to build a leading global position and unmatched state-of-the-art laboratory network is providing a solid foundation for strong profitable growth in the post pandemic times. It increasingly appears that the evolutions resulting from the pandemic will drive increasing demand for Eurofins’ services for many years to come. Eurofins intends to continue growing its market share, improving utilisation of its laboratories and aiming for a gradual improvement of the profitability margins of its Core Business, while being ready to respond very quickly to any new public health crisis.

Going forward Eurofins intends to continue to invest significantly to be the most digital and innovative member of its industry and participate meaningfully in the new markets opened by the many recent genomic, proteomic, and life sciences scientific breakthroughs.”

Business Review

The following figures are extracts from the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and should be read in conjunction with the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes for the period ended 30 June 2021. The First Half Year 2021 Report can be found on Eurofins’ website at the following location: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/

Table 1: Half Year 2021 Results Summary

H1 2021 H1 2020 +/- % Adj. Results +/- % Rep. Results In EUR m except otherwise stated Adjusted1 Results Separately disclosed items2 Reported Results Adjusted1 Results Separately disclosed items2 Reported Results Revenues 3,272 - 3,272 2,323 - 2,323 41% 41% EBITDA3 1,008 -19 989 493 -35 459 104% 116% EBITDA Margin (%) 30.8% 30.2% 21.2% 19.7% +960bps +1,050bps EBITAS4 813 -29 785 311 -52 259 162% 203% Net profit7 582 -167 415 187 -92 95 211% 339% Basic EPS (EUR)8 3.05 -0.87 2.17 1.03 -0.51 0.52 196% 317% Net cash provided by operating activities 709 445 59% Free cash Flow to the Firm10 489 315 55% Net capex9 220 130 69% Net Debt11 2,015 2,584 -22% Leverage (net debt/last 12 months proforma adjusted EBITDA) 1.0x 2.5x -1.5x

Note: Definitions of the alternative performance measures used can be found at the end of this press release

Revenues

Revenues grew by 41% from EUR 2,323m to EUR 3,272m in H1 2021. The Group’s Core Business (excluding COVID-19 related clinical testing and reagent revenues) delivered 17% organic growth in H1 2021 (16% vs. H1 2019, and close to 13% vs. H1 2019 corrected for the EUR 62m estimated missing revenues from the cyber-attack impact of June 2019) and 25% in Q2 2021 (19% vs. Q2 2019, and close to 13% vs. Q2 2019 corrected for the EUR 62m estimated missing revenues from the cyber-attack impact of June 2019). Revenues from COVID-19 related testing and reagents were close to EUR 750m in H1 2021. In H1 2021, total organic growth was 43%.

The strong growth of the Core Business in the first half of 2021 comes in part from a faster recovery than expected. At the time of FY 2020 results publication, an estimated EUR 250m revenues had been lost in FY 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions. These revenues have been largely recovered now, earlier than forecast, and were complemented by further organic growth of more than 5%.

Table 2: Organic Growth Calculation and Revenue Reconciliation

In EUR m except otherwise stated H1 2020 reported revenues 2,323 + H1 2020 acquisitions - revenue part not consolidated in H1 2020 at H1 2020 FX rates 44 - H1 2020 revenues of discontinued activities / disposals15 -5 = H1 2020 pro-forma revenues (at H1 2020 FX rates) 2,362 - H1 2021 FX impact on H1 2020 pro-forma revenues -78 = H1 2020 pro-forma revenues (at H1 2021 FX rates) (a) 2,284 H1 2021 organic scope* revenues (at H1 2021 FX rates) (b) 3,261 H1 2021 organic growth rate (b/a-1) 43% H1 2021 acquisitions - revenue part consolidated in H1 2021 at H1 2021 FX rates 11 H1 2021 revenues of discontinued activities / disposals15 0 H1 2021 reported revenues 3,272

* Organic scope consists of all companies that were part of the Group as at 01/01/2021. This corresponds to 2020 pro-forma scope.

Table 3: Breakdown of Revenue by Operating Segment

In EUR m except otherwise stated H1 2021 As % of total H1 2020 As % of total Growth % Europe 2,005 61% 1,276 55% 57% North America 1,008 31% 859 37% 17% Rest of the World 259 8% 188 8% 38% Total 3,272 100% 2,323 100% 41%

Europe

In Europe, revenues increased 57% to EUR 2,005m compared to EUR 1,276m in H1 2020. Europe now accounts for c. 61% of Group revenues, in part due to a greater proportion of COVID-19 related revenues generated in Europe.

Food Testing in Europe had a strong performance in the first half of the year. More stringent regulations across many geographies and new testing methods developed and launched by Eurofins are increasing demand for the Group’s Food Testing services. In the UK, all pre-packed foods for direct sale will require allergen labelling as of October 2021 which will likely increase demand for allergen testing. In the Netherlands, Eurofins developed and launched a new rapid testing method for the identification of sugars in food and feed products. It has been approved by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the European Committee for Standardization (CEN) and the International Dairy Federation (IDF) as the official method for testing milk and milk products including infant formulae, and conforms to the AOAC 2018.001 standards. In France, INAO (Institut National des Appellations d’Origine) has granted Eurofins Hygiène Alimentaire with the status of Organic Certification Body, expanding its services to assist companies with the organic certification of their products.

The Environment Testing business experienced very strong volumes across most geographies in Europe, with continued market share gains. More stringent regulations are increasing demand for Environment Testing services, especially around per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), soil protection and asbestos. Demand for PFAS testing is increasing across many geographies. In Sweden, Eurofins developed a new automated and robotised PFAS testing method supporting the lowest detection limits globally. This new testing method will be rolled-out to other Environment and Food Testing laboratories across Eurofins’ global network. In Germany, regulations around handling mineral substitute building materials, soil protection and contaminated sites testing are being strengthened. In France, the regulations around asbestos testing became stricter with a new decree enforced as of April 2021. Eurofins Analyses pour le Bâtiment Sud-Ouest was the first laboratory in France to be accredited under this new decree.

The new building for the Eurofins Villapharma BioPharma laboratory located in Murcia (Spain) has now been completed, increasing our capacity for chemistry testing services to serve customer demand.

North America

In North America, which accounts for 31% of Group sales, revenues increased by 17% to EUR 1,008m, compared to EUR 859m in H1 2020.

In North America, BioPharma business growth continued to be strong across all services. Eurofins Discovery launched a new biotherapeutics business start-up to serve the large molecule drug discovery market. Eurofins Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) initiated the construction of a new spray dryer operation for its drug product business unit that will support phase I/II development and niche commercial products. It is expected to be completed in Q4 2021. Eurofins CDMO is also planning to construct a new high potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) facility, which is expected to be completed in April 2022, as well as a new large scale API plant in 2023 to accommodate increasing demand.

Eurofins’ Clinical Diagnostics business in North America continues to innovate new testing methods to expand its services for transplant patients. Eurofins Viracor continued to invest in research studies to demonstrate the utility of their innovative assays, including a liver-specific Viracor TRAC study and a study researching the benefits of combining the use of Viracor TRAC and TruGraf testing. Both studies have been completed and are under review for publication. Eurofins Transplant Genomics’ TruGraf test saw steady quarter-on-quarter increases in sample volumes (+41% in Q2 2021 vs. Q1 2021). Eurofins received its first nationwide contract for TruGraf. Humana, a leading health care company that offers a wide range of insurance products and health and wellness services, will offer in-network coverage for the TruGraf blood gene expression test to its Medicare kidney transplant patients, effective August 1, 2021.

The Environment Testing business in North America was impacted by restrictions around sample collection and adverse weather conditions. Nonetheless, legislative and regulatory drivers are supporting growth in Environment Testing, including litigation related to specialty testing services such as PFAS and 1-4 dioxane and a societal shift to increase focus around ESG. Eurofins has reinforced its leadership position in Environment Testing with the addition of differentiated services and technologies, specifically PFAS in blood, serum, soil vapor and stack emissions as well as non-target PFAS forensic testing, emerging pollutants (e.g. 6-PPD Quinone) testing and dioxin testing.

Eurofins’ Food Testing businesses in North America continue to develop and launch new testing methods. Eurofins DQCI was selected by the American Dairy Products Institute (ADPI) and the Dairy Foods magazine as an honouree in the 2021 Breakthrough Award for Dairy Ingredient Innovation program for A1/A2 testing. Eurofins Food Integrity and Innovation (EFII) initiated the development of a method for the analysis of selected mycotoxins (aflatoxins and ochratoxin A) in hemp plants and products. The method workflow employs immunoaffinity clean-up columns (IAC) from Eurofins Technologies and will be submitted for AOAC International Official Method of Analysis consideration. Eurofins’ Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) microbiology laboratory in Horsham, Pennsylvania, received dual ISO-17025 and cGMP certification for their robust quality management system (QMS) from the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA). This is the first Eurofins laboratory in North America to accomplish dual accreditation, and it will enable Eurofins to support expanded and more rigorous infant formula testing methods.

Rest of the World

In the Rest of the World, revenues increased by 38% to EUR 259m, compared to EUR 188m in H1 2020.

Eurofins’ Food and Feed Testing laboratory footprint was strengthened in Southeast Asia with new start-up laboratories commissioned at Penang (Microbiology and Chemistry) and Johor (Microbiology) in Malaysia and the addition of a food and dairy microbiology laboratory in Singapore. In China, Eurofins established new accredited pesticide residue methods to meet the novel Chinese pharmacopoeia Maximum Residue Limit (MRL) regulations.

In BioPharma services, there was a significant increase in demand for CDMO services from India. Eurofins Central Laboratory in China moved to a much larger new state-of-the-art building in Shanghai to accommodate increasing demand for specialty testing to support clinical research in China.

COVID-19 Response

Eurofins remained at the forefront of the fight against the global pandemic launching new solutions to fight the spread of the virus and its variants. Eurofins has now completed over 25 million COVID-19 PCR tests since the start of the pandemic. Eurofins has sequenced more than 125,000 SARS-CoV-2 samples from 23 countries since its press release on 28 December 2020 announcing the launch of a new ARTIC Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) service.

Clinical Enterprise, Inc., a Eurofins company, was awarded a U.S. Government agreement to expand national COVID-19 testing. The agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in coordination with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), will expand testing opportunities in K-8 schools, underserved populations and congregate settings such as homeless shelters.

Eurofins Viracor launched COVID-19 inSIGHT T Cell immunity testing to provide healthcare providers with critical insight to aid treatment decisions. Eurofins Genomics launched SynPure LPA (Linear Polyacrylamide) for use in COVID-19 testing and other research and development applications.

Eurofins Technologies developed its GSD NovaType III SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay for the rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern. Eurofins also upgraded its COVID-19 wastewater testing capabilities with variant detection capabilities. Eurofins Denmark won the national surveillance contract for monitoring of wastewater to track SARS-CoV-2 spread.

Through its SAFER@WORK programmes, Eurofins continues to enable many industries to sustain or re-start operations. As of the end of June 2021, over 3,250 SAFER@WORK contracts across 36 countries have been signed or are in the final stages.

Eurofins has developed a broad network of testing centres to facilitate summer travelling, including:

Around 1,000 testing centres across Europe covering major travel hubs, providing testing accessibility in a broad variety of locations to facilitate summer travel;

Mobile testing centres in France, Belgium and Germany to process up to 200 PCR tests per day (each);

The network is supported by an intuitive web-portal allowing travellers to book appointments and access their testing information.

Eurofins signed significant SAFER@WORK partnerships, including with:

Several cruise lines;

Hotel Groups, to provide their guests with access to convenient and affordable PCR testing;

Airports, to set up testing facilities at a number of airports;

Private jet operators, to offer an exceptional level of safety to private flight passengers;

As previously indicated the revenues from these contracts are likely to fall in H2 2021, as they are dependent on employees coming back to work and travel and leisure activities recommencing.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

The Group continues to embed best practices in business operations and make further progress on all three dimensions of ESG. In July 2021, Eurofins’ Board of Directors expanded the scope and duties of the Corporate Governance Committee to include environmental and social matters relevant to the Group and its stakeholders. The Committee was consequently renamed as the Sustainability and Corporate Governance Committee reflecting the importance of these topics and the Board’s focus upon them. On 22 April 2021, Mr. Pascal Rakovsky was appointed as Lead Independent Director.

Eurofins’ Carbon Footprint Reduction programme was officially rolled out at regional level and management responsibilities have been extended to local CO 2 Champions and Business Leaders. All Business Units and more Senior Leaders now have ESG targets, focused on gender diversity, safety, environment and compliance, conditioning a part of their variable compensation.

Recognising the Group’s significant efforts towards ESG, Eurofins’ ESG rating by Sustainalytics improved from 'Medium Risk' to 'Low Risk’ in June 2021. We remain committed to continuing to enhance our corporate disclosures and, as an ESG enabler, to support our customers’ evolving testing needs and help them assess and improve their environmental and social impact.

Infrastructure Programme

In the first six months of 2021, Eurofins has added 13,000 m2 of laboratory, office and storage space through the delivery of building projects, as well as acquisitions, new leases and consolidation of sites.

The Group continued to focus on growth in Asia in H1 2021, opening 7,000 m2 of state-of-the-art laboratory and office space in its brand-new flagship building in Shanghai in April, acquiring a 4,000 m2 facility in Taiwan, as well as opening smaller laboratories in Vietnam, Cambodia and Japan. There are scheduled new facilities opening in H2 2021 in Chengdu (China), Thailand and the Philippines.

Eurofins Calscience is nearing the completion of an almost 8,000 m2 highly efficient state-of-the-art laboratory building in Tustin, California. This building will combine two large environmental testing laboratories in the Los Angeles area, and house Eurofins EMLab P&K, while providing space for additional Eurofins operations and future expansion. Operations are scheduled to start at the end of Q3 2021.

Also in Q3 2021, the construction of a new microbiology and product testing competence centre in Aix-en-Provence (France) will reach completion. This centre will cover over 4,000 m2 and will combine five microbiological laboratories from the South-East of France, as well as two product testing laboratories.

Eurofins is well on track to deliver its 2021 and 2022 plans for expansion and modernisation of 83,500 m2 of laboratory and office space.

Financial Review

Revenues grew by 41% from EUR 2,323m to EUR 3,272m in H1 2021. The Group’s Core Business (excluding COVID-19 related clinical testing and reagent revenues) delivered 17% organic growth in H1 2021 (16% vs. H1 2019, and close to 13% vs. H1 2019 corrected for the EUR 62m estimated missing revenues from the cyber-attack impact of June 2019) and 25% in Q2 2021 (19% vs. Q2 2019, and close to 13% vs. Q2 2019 corrected for the EUR 62m estimated missing revenues from the cyber-attack impact of June 2019). Revenues from COVID-19 related testing and reagents were close to EUR 750m in H1 2021.

Record adjusted EBITDA of EUR 1,008m delivered in H1 2021 (+104% year-on-year), representing a 30.8% adjusted EBITDA margin (+960bps year-on-year).

Table 4: Separately Disclosed Items2

In EUR m except otherwise stated H1 2021 H1 2020 One-off costs from integrations, reorganisations and discontinued operations15, and other non-recurring income and costs -12 -11 Temporary losses and other costs related to network expansion, start-ups and new acquisitions in significant restructuring -7 -24 EBITDA3 impact -19 -35 Depreciation costs specific to start-ups and new acquisitions in significant restructuring -10 -17 EBITAS4 impact -29 -52 Share-based payment charge and acquisition-related expenses, net5 -60 -59 Net finance costs related to borrowing and investing excess cash and one-off financial effects (net of finance income)* -96 -2 Tax effect from the adjustment of all separately disclosed items 18 21 Non-controlling interest on separately disclosed items - -0 Total impact on net profit attributable to owners and hybrid investors -167 -92 Impact on Basic EPS8 (EUR) -0.87 -0.51 *Mostly one-off cost of early retirement of bonds performed in Q2 2021

Separately Disclosed Items (SDI) at EBITDA level decreased by 46% to EUR 19m in H1 2021 and stood at 1.9% of adjusted EBITDA in H1 2021 vs. 7.1% in H1 2020, in line with the Group’s objective of targeting less than EUR 30m SDI per annum at EBITDA level.

Reported EBITDA increased 116% year-on-year to EUR 989m in H1 2021 from EUR 459m in H1 2020, representing a 30.2% reported EBITDA margin, a 1,050bps improvement year-on-year.

Table 5: Breakdown of Reported EBITDA by Operating Segment

In EUR m except otherwise stated H1 2021 EBITDA margin % H1 2020 EBITDA margin % Growth % Europe 652 32.5% 244 19.1% 167% North America 304 30.1% 227 26.4% 34% Rest of the World 77 29.6% 35 18.8% 117% Other(1) -44 -48 - -9% Total 989 30.2% 459 19.7% 116% (1) Other corresponds to Group Service Centres

In terms of EBITDA growth, Europe and the Rest of the World benefited most, with Europe in particular recording a 167% growth in reported EBITDA and a 1,340bps year-on-year change in reported EBITDA margin. North America also delivered strong results, with reported EBITDA growth of 34% and a 370bps EBITDA margin improvement year-on-year. The Rest of the World segment delivered 117% growth in reported EBITDA and generated an EBITDA margin of 29.6% in H1 2021 (+1,080bps year-on-year). COVID-19 related activities were accretive to Group margins.

Depreciation and amortisation (D&A) increased by 2% year-on-year to EUR 204m. As a percentage of revenues, D&A stood at 6.2% of Group revenues in H1 2021 vs. 8.6% in H1 2020, a 240bps decrease year-on-year, as the Group has now finalised the vast majority of its significant 2015-2020 investment programme in laboratories to create a network of state-of-the-art facilities in large buildings enabling scale effects, with the most innovative equipment and fully digital with advanced IT solutions. The Group will continue to undertake significant IT investment projects to fully digitalise and optimise its network of laboratories, their IT solutions and IT security.

Net finance costs amounted to EUR 147m, representing a 199% increase compared to H1 2020. The finance costs for the six months ended 30 June 2021 include a one-off cost of EUR 92m from early repayment of our 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2026 bonds, followed by the successful issuance of a 10-year bond with a coupon below 1%. This should decrease the Group’s average cost of financing to below 1.8% from H2 2021 onwards.

Income tax expense increased to EUR 163m in H1 2021 vs. EUR 56m in H1 2020 implying an income tax rate of 28.1% vs. 37.2% last year. Income tax paid increased in H1 2021 to EUR 140m vs. EUR 18m in H1 2020 as temporary support measures put in place by some governments in 2020 were not repeated in 2021 and the Group was able to utilise a smaller amount of tax loss carry forwards in H1 2021 compared to last year.

Reported net profit attributable to owners of the Company and hybrid capital investors stood at EUR 415m (12.7% of revenues, +339% compared to EUR 95m in H1 2020), resulting in a record basic EPS of EUR 2.17 (+317% year-on-year vs. EUR 0.52 in H1 2020).

Cash Flow and Financing

Table 6: Cash Flow Reconciliation

In EUR m except otherwise stated H1 2021 reported H1 2020 reported Y-o-Y variation Y-o-Y variation % Net cash provided by operating activities 709 445 264 59% Net capex (i) -220 -130 -90 69% Free Cash Flow to the Firm 489 315 173 55% Acquisitions spend and other investments (ii) -57 -76 19 -25% Net cash used in investing activities (i) + (ii) -277 -205 -71 35% Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities -719 85 -803 -950% Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts -272 319 -591 -185% Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at end of period 639 614 25 4%

Net cash provided by operating activities significantly increased in H1 2021, up 59% to EUR 709m vs. EUR 445m in H1 2020. Net working capital12 increased to 6.6% of the Group’s revenues in H1 2021 vs. 5.3% at the end of 30 June 2020 (calculated as a percentage of last quarter revenues times four) as temporary postponements of social charges and tax payments put in place by some governments in 2020 are no longer in place in 2021.

Net capex spend for the period amounted to EUR 220m vs. EUR 130m in H1 2020, as the Group caught up with some capex projects which had been cautiously frozen last year at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Free Cash Flow to the Firm10 was EUR 489m, a significant increase of 55% compared to EUR 315m in H1 2020. Net capex increased 69% in H1 2021 representing 6.7% of Group revenues (vs. 5.6% of Group revenues in H1 2020).

On May 2021, Fitch Ratings assigned an investment grade credit rating of BBB- with a stable outlook to Eurofins. This second credit rating, equivalent to the first credit rating of Baa3 (stable) assigned by Moody’s in July 2020, confirms Eurofins’ credit strength based on its leadership positions in most of its activities and its underlying resilient end-markets. It gives Eurofins greater flexibility for its future financing needs. Shortly after, Eurofins successfully priced a new EUR 750m 10-year 0.875%-coupon senior unsecured bond, purchased all of its outstanding 2022 and 2023 bonds and some of its outstanding 2024 and 2026 bonds through make-whole calls or successful tender offers. Thanks to these successful refinancing exercises, Eurofins has reduced its corporate senior gross debt by almost EUR 500m, while decreasing its average cost of financing to below 1.8% from H2 2021 onwards.

Net debt11 at the end of June 2021 stood at EUR 2,015m (a reduction of 10% vs. EUR 2,242 at the end of December 2020). The leverage ratio (net debt divided by last 12 months proforma adjusted EBITDA) decreased to 1.0x at the end of June 2021, from 1.6x at the end of December 2020.

Acquisitions

During the first six months of 2021, the Group completed 12 acquisitions of which 6 were asset deals. These companies / activities have been fully consolidated from the date the Group took control of these entities. Prior to their acquisition, these entities generated revenues of EUR 37 million for the year ended 31 December 2020 and employed approximately 250 employees.

The businesses acquired contributed to Eurofins’ consolidated revenues for EUR 12 million and to consolidated net profit for EUR -0.3 million from their acquisition date to 30 June 2021. The contribution to EBITDA for the same period amounted to EUR 2 million. If these businesses had been acquired as of 1 January 2021, the Group’s consolidated revenues would have been increased by an additional EUR 8 million, and consolidated net profit by EUR 0 million. The EBITDA would also have been increased by an additional EUR 1 million.

Since 1 July 2021, Eurofins has completed seven acquisitions. This includes the acquisition of DNA Diagnostics Center (“DDC”), a leader in consumer genetic testing in the United States for a purchase price of approximately USD 172 million. DDC anticipates delivering revenues of over USD 55 million in 2021. Of the remaining six acquisitions, one is located in North America, four in Europe and one in Rest of the World (Japan).

The total annual revenues of these acquisitions made since 1 July 2021 to date amounted to over EUR 95 million in 2020 for an aggregate acquisition price of over EUR 225 million including DDC. The businesses acquired employ approximately 570 employees.

Summary unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2021:

Table 7: Summarised Income Statement

For the six months ended 30 June

In EUR m except otherwise stated 2021 2020 Reported Results Reported Results Revenues 3,272 2,323 Operating costs, net -2,283 -1,865 EBITDA 989 459 EBITDA Margin 30.2% 19.7% Depreciation and amortisation -204 -200 EBITAS 785 259 Share-based payment charge and acquisition-related expenses, net -60 -59 EBIT 725 200 Finance income 1 2 Finance costs -148 -51 Share of profit of associates 2 1 Profit before income taxes 579 151 Income tax expense -163 -56 Net profit for the period 416 95 Attributable to: Owners of the Company and hybrid capital investors 415 95 Non-controlling interests 0 0 Basic earnings per share (EUR)* - Total 2.17 0.52 - Attributable to owners of the Company 2.09 0.43 - Attributable to hybrid capital investors 0.09 0.09 Diluted earnings per share (EUR)* - Total 2.07 0.50 - Attributable to owners of the Company 1.99 0.41 - Attributable to hybrid capital investors 0.08 0.09 Basic weighted average shares outstanding - in millions 191 182 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding - in millions 201 191 * Following a ten-for-one stock split in November 2020, the figures for 2020 have been restated as if the stock split had been effective on 1 January, 2020.

Table 8: Summarised Balance Sheet

In EUR m except otherwise stated 30 June 2021 31 December 2020 Reported Results Reported Results Property, plant and equipment 1,667 1,575 Goodwill 3,643 3,524 Other intangible assets 815 825 Investments in associates 7 6 Financial assets and other receivables 55 51 Deferred tax assets 61 77 Total non-current assets 6,248 6,057 Inventories 169 157 Trade receivables 978 949 Contract assets 338 245 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 198 189 Current income tax assets 89 66 Derivative financial instruments assets 0 0 Cash and cash equivalents 640 912 Total current assets 2,413 2,518 Total assets 8,661 8,576 Share capital 2 2 Treasury shares - - Hybrid capital 1,000 1,000 Other reserves 1,555 1,543 Retained earnings 1,577 1,311 Currency translation reserve -55 -165 Total attributable to owners of the Company 4,079 3,690 Non-controlling interests 31 26 Total shareholders' equity 4,110 3,716 Borrowings 2,527 2,917 Deferred tax liabilities 116 115 Amounts due for business acquisitions 64 49 Employee benefit obligations 74 73 Provisions 12 8 Total non-current liabilities 2,793 3,163 Borrowings 128 238 Interest due on borrowings and earnings due on hybrid capital 44 51 Trade accounts payable 531 542 Contract liabilities 163 137 Current income tax liabilities 123 84 Amounts due for business acquisitions 63 56 Provisions 26 36 Other current liabilities 679 552 Total current liabilities 1,758 1,696 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 8,661 8,576

Table 9: Summarised Cash Flow Statement

For the six months ended 30 June

In EUR m except otherwise stated 2021 2020 Reported Reported Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes 579 151 Depreciation and amortisation 204 200 Share-based payment charge and acquisition-related expenses, net 60 59 Financial income/(expense), net 144 46 Share of profit from associates -2 -1 Transactions costs and income related to acquisitions -4 -3 Changes in provisions employee benefit obligations -7 -3 Other non-cash effects 0 -0 Change in net working capital -128 13 Cash generated from operations 849 463 Income taxes paid -140 -18 Net cash provided by operating activities 709 445 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment -200 -113 Purchase, capitalisation of intangible assets -23 -20 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 3 3 Net capex -220 -130 Free Cash Flow to the Firm 489 315 Acquisitions of subsidiaries net of cash acquired and proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries -58 -76 Disposals/(acquisition) of investments, financial assets and derivative financial instrument, net 1 -1 Interest received 0 1 Net cash used in investing activities -277 -205 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of share capital 13 545 Proceeds from borrowings 743 595 Repayments of borrowings -1,249 -924 Repayments of lease liabilities -74 -75 Dividends paid to shareholders and non-controlling interests -0 - Earnings paid to hybrid capital investors -15 -15 Interests and premium paid -136 -41 Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities -719 85 Net effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts 15 -5 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts -272 319 Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at beginning of period 911 295 Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at end of period 639 614

1 Adjusted results - reflect the ongoing performance of the mature14 and recurring activities excluding “separately disclosed items2”.

2 Separately disclosed items - include one-off costs from integration, reorganisation, discontinued operations15 and other non-recurring income and costs, temporary losses and other costs related to network expansion, start-ups and new acquisitions undergoing significant restructuring, share-based payment charges5, impairment of goodwill, amortisation of acquired intangible assets, negative goodwill, gains/losses on disposal of businesses and transaction costs related to acquisitions as well as income from reversal of such costs and from unused amounts due for business acquisitions, net finance costs related to borrowing and investing excess cash and one-off financial effects (net of finance income) and the related tax effects.

3 EBITDA – Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, share-based payment charge, impairment of goodwill, amortisation of acquired intangible assets, negative goodwill, loss/gain on disposal and transaction costs related to acquisitions as well as income from reversal of such costs and from unused amounts due for business acquisitions.

4 EBITAS – EBITDA less depreciation and amortisation.

5 Share-based payment charge and acquisition-related expenses, net – Share-based payment charge, impairment of goodwill, amortisation of acquired intangible assets, negative goodwill, loss/gain on disposal and transaction costs related to acquisitions as well as income from reversal of such costs and from unused amounts due for business acquisitions.

6 EBIT – EBITAS less Share-based payment charge and acquisition-related expenses, net.

7 Net Profit – Net profit for equity holders after non-controlling interests but before payment to Hybrid capital holders.

8 Basic EPS – earnings per share (basic) total (to equity holders before payment of dividends to Hybrid capital holders). Following a ten-for-one stock split in November 2020, the figures for 2020 have been restated as if the stock split had been effective on 1 January 2020 .

9 Net capex – Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, less proceeds from the disposal of such assets.

10 Free Cash Flow to the Firm - Net cash provided by operating activities, less Net capex.

11 Net debt – Borrowings, less cash and cash equivalents.

12 Net working capital – Inventories, trade receivables and contract assets, prepaid expenses and other current assets less trade accounts payable, contract liabilities and other current liabilities excluding accrued interest receivable and payable.

13 Organic growth for a given period (Q1, Q2, Q3, Half Year, Nine Months or Full Year) - non-IFRS measure calculating the growth in revenues during that period between 2 successive years for the same scope of businesses using the same exchange rates (of year Y) but excluding discontinued operations.

For the purpose of organic growth calculation for year Y, the relevant scope used is the scope of businesses that have been consolidated in the Group's income statement of the previous financial year (Y-1). Revenue contribution from companies acquired in the course of Y-1 but not consolidated for the full year are adjusted as if they had been consolidated as of 1st January Y-1. All revenues from businesses acquired since 1st January Y are excluded from the calculation.

14 Mature scope: excludes start-ups and acquisitions in significant restructuring. A business will generally be considered mature when: i) The Group’s systems, structure and processes have been deployed; ii) It has been audited, accredited and qualified and used by the relevant regulatory bodies and the targeted client base; iii) It no longer requires above-average annual capital expenditures, exceptional restructuring or abnormally large costs with respect to current revenues for deploying new Group IT systems. The list of entities classified as mature is reviewed at the beginning of each year and is relevant for the whole year.

15 Discontinued activities / disposals: discontinued operations are a component of the Group’s Core Business or product lines that have been disposed of, or liquidated; or a specific business unit or a branch of a business unit that has been shut down or terminated, and is reported separately from continued operations. Disposals correspond to the sale by Eurofins of business assets to a third party. For more information, please refer to Note 3.20 of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.

