checkAd

DGAP-News CompuGroup Medical: Strong second quarter with 10 % organic growth

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.08.2021, 07:31  |  46   |   |   

DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarter Results
CompuGroup Medical: Strong second quarter with 10 % organic growth

05.08.2021 / 07:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Group revenues grow significantly by 34 % in the second quarter, thereof 10% organic growth

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu CompuGroup Medical!
Long
Basispreis 62,82€
Hebel 10,27
Ask 0,67
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 76,51€
Hebel 8,10
Ask 0,85
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

- Adjusted EBITDA grows by 14 %, operating margin of 21 %

- Numerous solutions across Europe support doctors and medical staff in vaccination

- Strong performance of hospital business with 15 % organic growth

- Approval of next generation connector upgrade and continued successful Telematics Infrastructure (TI) rollout

- Full-year 2021 guidance confirmed


Koblenz. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CGM), one of the leading e-health providers in the world, is reporting a strong second quarter. The quarterly results published today prove the growing demand for digital solutions in healthcare for various markets, as highlighted by the ongoing pandemic. Accordingly, CGM recorded significant organic growth in the second quarter of 2021, driven - among others - by a strong organic revenue growth in the Hospital Information Systems (HIS) and Consumer and Health Management Information Systems (CHS) segments.

"The goal of our investment initiative that we started in the beginning of 2021 is to accelerate organic growth. The second quarter is a very good milestone towards this goal with an excellent organic growth of 10 %," said Dr. Dirk Wössner, CEO of CompuGroup Medical. "We achieved an impressive performance in the hospital business, and we also see accelerating growth in our Ambulatory Information Systems segment, mostly driven by a strong European business. In addition, the rollout of modules supporting the electronic health record in Germany is contributing to this. We expect this trend to continue and accelerate in the second half of 2021."

Seite 1 von 4
CompuGroup Medical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News CompuGroup Medical: Strong second quarter with 10 % organic growth DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarter Results CompuGroup Medical: Strong second quarter with 10 % organic growth 05.08.2021 / 07:31 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. - Group …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet AG: United Internet increases full-year guidance after successful first half-year ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 1&1 AG bestätigt Umsatzprognose für 2021 und hebt EBITDA Prognose von ca. 650 Mio. EUR auf ca. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 1&1 AG - Confirms revenue guidance for 2021 and upgrades EBITDA guidance from ca. €650m to ca. ...
DGAP-News: FYI Resources: Exklusive JV-Vereinbarung über HPA verlängert
DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS SIGNS AN AGREEMENT WITH BIOPHARMA EXCELLENCE A PHARMALEX GMBH COMPANY, TO ...
DGAP-News: 1&1 AG: 1&1 and Rakuten agree far-reaching partnership to build Europe's first fully virtualized ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: APN Property Group schemes become effective
DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet erhöht nach erfolgreichem 1. Halbjahr 2021 die Prognose für das Gesamtjahr
DGAP-News: Metalcorp Group mit erfolgreichem 1. Halbjahr 2021: Steigerung des EBITDA um mehr als 63 % auf 25,8 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Almonty handelt ab heute an der australischen Börse ASX und sichert sich ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: CFO Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: ETERNA schafft Basis für nachhaltige Finanzierung und initiiert ein StaRUG-Verfahren zur Sanierung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Neubewertung der Risiken im Zusammenhang mit den Structured Alpha Fonds
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:44 UhrCompugroup verdient etwas besser als erwartet
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07:31 UhrDGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical: Starkes zweites Quartal mit 10 % organischem Wachstum (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:31 UhrCompugroup Medical Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 51 Million vs. Estimate EUR 43 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
07:31 UhrDGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical: Starkes zweites Quartal mit 10 % organischem Wachstum
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
31.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 30/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
27.07.21WARBURG RESEARCH stuft Compugroup Medical auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
26.07.21BAADER BANK stuft Compugroup Medical auf 'Reduce'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
26.07.21DEUTSCHE BANK stuft Compugroup Medical auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
22.07.21DGAP-News: KoCoBox MED+ erhält Zulassung als ePA-Konnektor (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
22.07.21DGAP-News: KoCoBox MED+ obtains approval as an electronic health record connector
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten