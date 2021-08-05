DGAP-News CompuGroup Medical: Strong second quarter with 10 % organic growth
|
DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarter Results
- Group revenues grow significantly by 34 % in the second quarter, thereof 10% organic growth
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
- Adjusted EBITDA grows by 14 %, operating margin of 21 %
- Numerous solutions across Europe support doctors and medical staff in vaccination
- Strong performance of hospital business with 15 % organic growth
- Approval of next generation connector upgrade and continued successful Telematics Infrastructure (TI) rollout
- Full-year 2021 guidance confirmed
Koblenz. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CGM), one of the leading e-health providers in the world, is reporting a strong second quarter. The quarterly results published today prove the growing demand for digital solutions in healthcare for various markets, as highlighted by the ongoing pandemic. Accordingly, CGM recorded significant organic growth in the second quarter of 2021, driven - among others - by a strong organic revenue growth in the Hospital Information Systems (HIS) and Consumer and Health Management Information Systems (CHS) segments.
"The goal of our investment initiative that we started in the beginning of 2021 is to accelerate organic growth. The second quarter is a very good milestone towards this goal with an excellent organic growth of 10 %," said Dr. Dirk Wössner, CEO of CompuGroup Medical. "We achieved an impressive performance in the hospital business, and we also see accelerating growth in our Ambulatory Information Systems segment, mostly driven by a strong European business. In addition, the rollout of modules supporting the electronic health record in Germany is contributing to this. We expect this trend to continue and accelerate in the second half of 2021."
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare