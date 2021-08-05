DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarter Results CompuGroup Medical: Strong second quarter with 10 % organic growth 05.08.2021 / 07:31 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Adjusted EBITDA grows by 14 %, operating margin of 21 %

- Numerous solutions across Europe support doctors and medical staff in vaccination

- Strong performance of hospital business with 15 % organic growth

- Approval of next generation connector upgrade and continued successful Telematics Infrastructure (TI) rollout

- Full-year 2021 guidance confirmed



Koblenz. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (CGM), one of the leading e-health providers in the world, is reporting a strong second quarter. The quarterly results published today prove the growing demand for digital solutions in healthcare for various markets, as highlighted by the ongoing pandemic. Accordingly, CGM recorded significant organic growth in the second quarter of 2021, driven - among others - by a strong organic revenue growth in the Hospital Information Systems (HIS) and Consumer and Health Management Information Systems (CHS) segments.

"The goal of our investment initiative that we started in the beginning of 2021 is to accelerate organic growth. The second quarter is a very good milestone towards this goal with an excellent organic growth of 10 %," said Dr. Dirk Wössner, CEO of CompuGroup Medical. "We achieved an impressive performance in the hospital business, and we also see accelerating growth in our Ambulatory Information Systems segment, mostly driven by a strong European business. In addition, the rollout of modules supporting the electronic health record in Germany is contributing to this. We expect this trend to continue and accelerate in the second half of 2021."