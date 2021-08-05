checkAd

DGAP-News STS Group AG publishes figures for the first half of 2021 - Positive development in line with management's expectations

STS Group AG publishes figures for the first half of 2021 - Positive development in line with management's expectations

05.08.2021 / 07:30
- Half-year development in line with management's expectations

- Organic revenue growth of 36.9% to 134.8 mEUR (HY/2020: 98.5 mEUR)

- Adjusted EBITDA increases to 13.9 mEUR (HY/2020: 2.8 mEUR)

- Guidance for full year 2021 confirmed

Hallbergmoos/Munich, August 5, 2021. STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), a global systems supplier to the automotive industry listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, today publishes its half-year results for the 2021 financial year.

Andreas Becker, CEO of STS Group AG: "After closing the past financial year on a positive note, we have started the year 2021 in a stronger position. The first half of the previous year was marked in particular by the plant closures in China and especially in Europe due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In this respect, the development in the first six months of the current business year was quite positive and in line with our expectations. We remain confident that the rest of the year will also develop in line with the forecast published on April 7, 2021."

Revenue development
STS Group generated revenue growth of 36.9% to 134.8 mEUR in the period from January 1 to June 30, 2021, compared to 98.5 mEUR in the same period last year. The previous year was impacted by the plant closures in China, particularly in the months of February and March, as also in Europe. After the China segment recovered rapidly in the further course of 2020 and achieved strong revenue growth in 2020 as a whole, this also remains at a high level in the first half of 2021 with a revenue volume of 52.3 mEUR (HY/2020: 36.4 mEUR). The European plants adjusted their production capacities to customers' plant closures, especially in the second quarter of 2020, after which the market increasingly recovered from the sales slumps in the course of the first half of 2020. In this respect, the Plastics and Materials segments achieved sales of 71.7 mEUR (HY/2020: 53.4 mEUR) and 14.4 mEUR (HY/2020: 11.5 mEUR), respectively in the reporting period.

