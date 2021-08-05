Sales increase of 9.7 % in organic terms

High level of profitability with EBITDA margin of 22.0 %

Targets for 2021 raised: Sales are projected to grow organically by more than 7 %, EBITDA margin forecast to be over 21 %

In the first half year of 2021, Symrise AG has performed outstandingly well. In spite of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic across the world, the company's sales and earnings increased substantially. Organic sales growth amounted to 9.7 %. In the reporting currency - without portfolio and currency translation effects - sales increased by 4.8 % to € 1,908 million (H1 2020: € 1,821 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 6.8 % to € 420 million compared to the same period of the previous year. The EBITDA margin developed particularly well with a value of 22.0 % (H1 2020: 21.6 %). Net income for the period increased by 15.9 % to € 196 million. Against the background of the good performances during the first half of the year, Symrise raised the forecast for the full year and is targeting organic sales growth of more than 7 % (previously 5 to 7 %) and an EBITDA margin of more than 21 % (previously around 21 %).



"The progress made in combatting the worldwide coronavirus pandemic had a positive impact on our business during the second quarter. Demand increased significantly in many areas. In particular there was strong demand for cosmetics and fine fragrance applications again. Product solutions for beverages and food also developed very dynamically because falling case numbers for the coronavirus fueled out-of-home consumption," commented Dr. Heinz-Jürgen Bertram, CEO of Symrise AG. "Although the pandemic will persist, we are very confident for the coming months following the good first half of the year, and we are more confident about our performance in the future. We are therefore raising our forecast for the organic sales target, as well as for the profitability target."