DGAP-News init innovation in traffic systems SE​ confirms its forecast for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.08.2021, 07:30   

DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
init innovation in traffic systems SE​ confirms its forecast for 2021

05.08.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Incoming orders of over EUR 100m by the end of June (30/06/2020: EUR 87.5m)
  • Revenues of EUR 84.7m slightly above previous year (30/06/2020: EUR 81.4m)
  • EBIT increased by around 34 percent to EUR 8.3m (30/06/2020: EUR 6.2m)

init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE 0005759807) continues to be on track to achieve its targets set for 2021 despite the Coronavirus-related restrictions on the economy. This is shown in the preliminary figures for the first half of the year. As of the end of June, init recorded incoming orders of EUR 100.4m (30/06/2020: EUR 87.5m). Revenues and earnings were also up on the previous year, in particular operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by around 34 per cent to EUR 8.3m (30/06/2020: EUR 6.2m).

"Based on these figures, we can confirm our revenue and earnings forecast for the current year. We continue to expect sustained acceleration in our growth from 2022 onwards, as a result of advancing digitalisation and new investment programmes for public transport," the Managing Board reported. For the year as a whole, the Managing Board continues to expect consolidated revenues of around EUR 180m and operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 18 to 20m.

Second half-year expected to be stronger

In the second quarter of 2021, init generated revenues of EUR 44.2m (Q2 2020: EUR 41.1m). As a result, consolidated revenues reached EUR 84.7m at the end of June (30/06/2020: EUR 81.4m). It is important to note that the second half of the financial year is generally stronger because many transport companies' investment decisions only become effective in the second half of the year.

Compared to the previous year, EBIT improved significantly. It amounted to EUR 5.4m in the second quarter (Q2 2020: EUR 2.8m). As a result, half-year EBIT increased to EUR 8.3m (30/06/2020: EUR 6.2m).

